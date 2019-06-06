Technically Speaking For June 6

Oil officially entered a bear market yesterday: Prices have fallen from a high of 66.60 to 51.68 - a decline of 22.4%. The chart has turned bearish very quickly. Prices are now below all the EMAs, which will pull them lower. The shorter EMAs are below the longer EMAs while momentum is clearly declining. Investors are concerned that demand is weaker than thought (emphasis added):

Always volatile, oil prices have tumbled more than 20 percent since late April because of growing fears that demand is weaker than expected as the global economy slows. Investors are also worried that President Trump’s trade war with China and his threat to put tariffs on imports from Mexico could depress growth even more.

According to the NY Fed's latest oil market report, demand expectations are declining, which should come as a surprise in the current global environment.

The IMF has done some initial research into U.S.-China trade issues post-tariffs. The data is not encouraging.

On the plus side, U.S. producers have substituted other country's imports for Chinese. Until this week, Mexico was the big winner.

U.S. consumers are paying for the tariffs

There has been no net change in the U.S.-China trade balance

The IMF estimates that the current effect is a .3% drop in global GDP, which the latest round will increase to .5%.

I would add that a negative feedback loop with increasing negative implications could be developing. At first, business thought the tariffs were a mild inconvenience. But now that they've been around for a few years while also increasing in application and severity, the bearish sentiment is rising and having a larger negative impact on key business decisions like investment and hiring.

The World Bank is predicting slower growth:

Global growth in 2019 has been downgraded to 2.6 percent, 0.3 percentage point below previous forecasts, reflecting weaker-than-expected international trade and investment at the start of the year. Growth is projected to gradually rise to 2.8 percent by 2021, predicated on continued benign global financing conditions, as well as a modest recovery in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) previously affected by financial market pressure.

This shouldn't be surprising. Trade tensions are rising, thanks to the U.S. opening up a multiple front trade war. This week's Markit reports from the EU show a barely positive environment; data from Asia shows that trade is still contracting. Weakness in developed markets will spill over into emerging and developing economies, which are typically net resource exporters.

Let's turn to today's performance table: This is very much a "good news, bad news" scenario. On the plus side, the equity markets were higher, with the QQQ leading the way. This is especially helpful considering that the large tech companies are now under the investigation microscope. But small-caps were off: the IWM was down 0.25 while the IWC was off 0.69. And the Treasury market traded counter to the equity market: the TLT was up while the IEF was off fractionally.

The 30-day charts are still bearish. As with the performance table review, let's start with the good news:

The SPY is in the middle of a strong 3-day rally. Prices are now above the 200-day EMA along with resistance from late May.

The QQQ is also rallying, but its ascent is less stellar. Prices were rounding into a stall for the last day until a strong rally at the end of the day.

But then we look at the other end of the market from a size perspective and see that the IWC is still in a downtrend.

And the IWM, after breaking through resistance, is also trending lower as it remains below the 200-minute EMA.

And the belly of the Treasury market is still rallying, with prices moving in a sideways consolidation pattern.

The long-end of the Treasury market is moving lower in a flag pattern but hasn't meaningfully moved lower.

Ultimately, the divergence in small and large-cap performance is a very bearish development. This, along with the still strong performance of the Treasury market, indicates that the bulls haven't fully wrestled control from the bears.

