WPX Energy: Accelerated Returns To Shareholders Becoming Unlikely

Considering the drop in WTI prices over the last few weeks, the company will not generate any free cash flow in 2019.

After some ups and downs over the last several months, WTI prices are back to the same levels as 6 months ago. Yet, WPX Energy's (WPX) stock price dropped 23.3% over the same period of time.

The widening gap is surprising as most of WPX's revenues come from its oil production in the Permian and Williston basins.

Before the sudden drop in oil prices at the beginning of May, management mentioned the possibility of accelerated returns to shareholders:

We originally presented a goal of returning capital to shareholders in the year 2021, since that time, some things are starting to line up in our favor and we believe there is a chance we could accomplish it sooner. As we have said, this could be in the form of debt retirement, dividends and/or stock repurchases." - Source: earnings call Q1 2019

Considering WTI prices now in the range of $50/bbl to $55/bbl, the accelerated return to shareholders is becoming an unlikely outcome.

Q1 Results confirmed high costs

Production increased 51.2% year-over-year and reached 155,200 boe/d.

Source: 10-Q Q1 2019

The Q1 production volume corresponds to the midpoint of full-year production guidance. Thus, we can extrapolate Q1 results for the rest of the year.

Management highlighted cost improvements in the Permian. But, compared to a pure Permian producer like Parsley Energy (PE), WPX still operated at much higher costs.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The higher costs don't come from a different production mix as both companies produce the same portions of oil, gas, and NGL.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Instead, Parsley Energy is producing at scale its concentrated assets in the Permian Basin while WPX Energy operates in the Permian and Williston basins.

WPX needs higher oil and gas prices than some of its low-cost competitors to operate at a profit. During the Q1 earnings call, management suggested being profitable with a WTI price at $50/bbl:

We had indicated many times in the past that our asset base generates great returns even at $50 crude."

Yet, Q1 results don't support this statement. During Q1, WTI prices averaged $54.9/bbl. Excluding $126 million of one-time asset sales and the negative $207 million impact of hedges, profit before taxes would have reached $19 million only.

Thus, unless costs improve by a wide margin, WPX needs WTI prices of $55/bbl to generate profits. Management considers debt reduction as a way to return capital. During the Q1 earnings call, management even indicated reducing the debt would be the priority:

The next obvious question, one for which I have been asked repeatedly over the last couple months is what is WPX going to do with all that additional cash flow. I have answered that question with the following. First of all, we need to see the higher commodity prices realized into cash. We are four months into the year, we is still have a lot of ball to play this year. As far as expected proceeds from our recently announced Oryx II monetization, if you read 10-Q that will be filed today, you will see that we had just about the same amount pulled over as we did at year-end. Those proceeds will be used to pay off the revolver."

High debt with no short-term maturities

At the end of Q1, net debt reached $2.47 billion. The net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAX ratio was $2.47 billion/(4 * $312 million) = 2x.

But with the sale of the pipeline interest completed in May, the company received $350 million. The net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAX ratio is now about 1.7x.

Considering the volatile pricing environment and WPX's high operating costs, the debt ratio still needs to decrease. But the company isn't under short-term pressure to reduce leverage. The structure of the Senior Notes is prudent with no maturity before 2022.

Source: 10-Q Q1 2019

Also, the maturity date for the credit facility is April 17, 2023. And, after the pipeline interest sale, the full capacity of the $2.1 billion credit facility is available.

Considering the oil prices at the beginning of May, management announced more than C$100 million of free cash flow in 2019.

But if oil prices are back to Q1 levels, the company will not generate any free cash flow. The annualized EBITDAX of 4 * $312 million = $1.25 billion doesn't exceed the midpoint of the capital plan, including land, presented below.

Source: Presentation May 2019

The capital program corresponds to a 20% increase in production volume, though. But, without any free cash flow, the possibility of an accelerated return to shareholders seems remote.

Management indicated having the possibility to sell some midstream assets. But, in contrast, with the equity transactions realized this year, selling midstream assets would have a negative impact on operating costs.

No discount

From the flowing barrel perspective, the market values WPX Energy at $42,810/boe/d. I have deducted the recent $350 million pipeline interest transaction from WPX's net debt.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The discount to Parsley's flowing barrel valuation makes sense as WPX Energy operates at higher costs. Yet, if we look at the reserves, the valuations are similar.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Despite higher operating costs, the market doesn't price WPX's reserves at a discount compared to Parsley Energy. Also, WPX needs WTI prices at $55/bbl to operate at a profit. And, despite the lower net debt, the company must prioritize a further decrease in the net debt before paying a dividend or repurchasing shares.

Conclusion

A few weeks ago, before the sudden drop of the WTI prices, management mentioned the possibility of accelerating return to shareholders. But, if WTI prices average $55/bbl in 2019, the company won't generate any free cash flow.

Also, considering its high costs and the volatile oil prices, further reducing the debt ratios must stay a priority.

The market doesn't value WPX Energy at a discount and the company needs WTI prices above $55/bbl to generate meaningful profits. Thus, I'm not interested in investing in the company.

