Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Vivek Arya

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this third day of the conference. Hopefully, everyone is as excited as they were on the first day. I am Vivek Arya, I cover semiconductor semi-cap equipment. Really delighted in order to have Ruth Cotter, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Human Resources, and Investor Relations for AMD joining us this morning. What I thought we could do is start with some high level right and then go through some of the nitty-gritty of all the products that AMD is planning to launch this year.

Ruth Cotter

Great, that would be lovely. And thank you for having us. We appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Vivek Arya

So, Ruth maybe just to kind of level set everyone if you could give us a sense for the milestones that we should look forward to from a product perspective. You have a number of new product coming out on the CPU side, and the GPU side, data center, PCs, graphics. So, I think it will be good to just have everyone on the same page on the big milestones that we should look forward to in the second half of the year.

Ruth Cotter

Great. So, 2019 it's a very exciting year for us notwithstanding we're celebrating our 50th anniversary this year. So, a lot of deep innovation around our product portfolio in our DNA. And it's nice to complement it with a rollout of a whole bunch of next-generation products this year.

We're transitioning to 7-nanometer products, so just last week at COMPUTEX, we shared and that we will have availability of our 7-nanometer Ryzen products that's for the client PC space and desktops first in July 7. So, we're pleased that those are coming to market.

On the graphic side at E3 next week, we'll be sharing incremental details about our new architecture Veracode or DNA architecture and you will see our first family of Navi products on 7-nanometer in market in July.

And then in the data center CPU space, we will be launching Rome, our 7-nanometer second-generation data center parts in the third quarter. We have 7-nanometer GPU products for the data center GPU market in market already. So, a lot of lift as we think about kind of guidance for the year in the back half action and activated around these new products, so we're very much looking forward to that.

Vivek Arya

Excellent. So, before we get into the longer-term trends and the competitive landscape, just kind of a near-term perspective a lot of talk of trade tensions right channel weakness, et cetera, any sense of how you're looking at demand now versus when the year started three months ago?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. We're very much obviously looking to launch into the long-term and building out a multi-generational multiyear strategy. And in the near-term, there are some pockets of inventory that have been widely discussed and with some of our peers and competitors and the data center. There's some work through of inventory there.

In addition, the GPU inventory situation on the back of cryptocurrency has been widely publicized. We continue to make good progress there, sell-through is improved, downstream inventory improving, and so that's good. And then there's China. China is a very important market and obviously that has also been touched by some of these inventory that the industry as a whole is working through.

And then luring on top of it there is the U.S.-China trade situation that we are working through as an industry and partnering with the SIA and others on. And we're watching it carefully and ensuring that we are somewhat risk mitigated as it pertains to tariffs and managing that for our customers. But we also have our products manufactured outside of China in terms our two foundry partners.

And then we have some backend manufacturing, assets, and test and assembly in Malaysia, so some of that is outside of China as well. So, kind of well-positioned from that perspective. So, I would say we're watching and monitoring the situation carefully. But for us, our true focus is on these major product launches that we're in the midst of and that lift in growth and market share gains here in the back of those products.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So, essentially sort of tariffs less of an impact just because supply chain is already been adjusted. Demand it's sort of whatever is the macro environment, but there's a lot of products like this to compensate.

Ruth Cotter

Right, yes.

Vivek Arya

So, let's go through a number of those product cycles. So, starting with the data center side that's where there's a lot of that excitement. So, from 2003 to 2006, I know we are going way back. AMD's market share went from low-single-digits, I think the peak was about 26% and then it came all the way down.

Ruth Cotter

Yes.

Vivek Arya

Now you're sort of again at the start of that. You think history will kind of repeat itself this time?

Ruth Cotter

I hope not. After 17 years at AMD, I'm very much expecting not to in terms of the decline. Look, I think it's a very different company. It's a very different leadership team. It's a very focused company around high-performance computing and we're a product company. And what has been imperative has been building out multigenerational roadmaps not one or two generations. So our Zen family that Lisa and Mark Papermaster have had their finger prints all over is very sustainable across multiple generations.

I think we had a steady step into the data center CPU market with our first generation of EPYC Naples. We were careful in how we qualify this. How we build the ecosystem around it to prepare for the performance enhancements that we bring to market with Rome here in the third quarter.

Vivek Arya

Right.

Ruth Cotter

So some very good work has been done there. And we've also, the cloud environment, the hyperscan environment is very different today to how it would have been back in the time fame.

Vivek Arya

Right. There wasn't…

Ruth Cotter

Right. The timeframe that you signal. And that sort of getting in there with your sort of engineers and partnering and developing with them around hardware and software which is very important obviously in the data center is something that we are very, very focused on. And we've removed distractions of the past, I would also say from the company through the clarity of the strategy that we have put in place. So it's our goal right now and we said exiting last year 2018, we wanted to be at kind of mid-single-digit share. We achieved that. And from there we wanted to get to double-digit share four to six quarters later and we're on that path right now.

But longer term, we see no reason why we cannot break through the historical ceiling of share in the data center of the past. Now that's not interesting probably to most of the audience until we prove we can get to double-digit share, but we do not feel constrained by the past in any way and we have a very strong roadmap and to deliver that.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So AMD launched Naples EPYC 1 a few years ago.

Ruth Cotter

Yes.

Vivek Arya

I think initially, it got off to a slow start and then we started to see the share gain start to come through. Now you're at a verge of launching Rome or a.k.a EPYC 2, what are been sort of the learnings that you have had from Naples that you think helped and actually paved the way for perhaps faster share gains on the Rome side?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So with the first generation, we really spend time developing the ecosystem and that takes time and you need to be patient. So that's been very important. Building out the relationships across that ecosystem all the way through to OEMs has been important. Just back from Taiwan, obviously at Computex, but we spent time with a lot of that ecosystem there as well and you will see that really come through with Rome. Obviously, the hyperscale providers, it's new for us as to your point earlier, they weren't present in the former cycle.

So there's a learning cycle there in terms of how they develop, how they look at design wins, how they marry some custom software that they have obviously with the hardware. So there's been time spent with that again to prepare for Rome, which has been important. And then more in general with the OEMs and the enterprise level of customer, it's a co-marketing effort. So we go holding the hand of the OEM to market directly to the enterprise customer and that's been some of the work that we needed to do to build and rebuild the EPYC brand as a brand of choice within that marketplace.

So those are some of the things that we have been very much working on. And now we very much have the marriage of the architectural advancements that we're making activated around the future set that customers want and process node technology advancements now that we are obviously partnering with TSMC on 7-nanometer and whereas in the past, we wouldn't have done data center products centers with them.

Vivek Arya

Right. So I think that's one of them or another one of the interesting aspects that this partnership with TSMC and the fact that TSMC from a manufacturing process is ahead of your main competitor.

Ruth Cotter

Yes.

Vivek Arya

You think that by itself is sufficient to give you a competitive edge in the market? Or what -- how does the customer make the decision? Like do they just say, okay, this is better from a process-node perspective? I'm sure there are a lot of factors that go into that decision-making?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. There's a multitude of factors. So with two foundry partners with TSMC and Global foundries very long-standing relationship with both of them, and they're both great partners. At 7-nanometer, we're partnered with TSMC as you pointed out. For the data center and what drives customer purchasing decisions, there is many factors, and there is many reasons to differentiate yourselves. It's not predominantly purchased through price. So performance is sort of the number one criteria that customers look at that's very, very important, and then they sort of look at total cost of ownership.

So how we can differentiate there is important. Process node obviously helps through that transition, the fact that we are ahead of the competition at the moment. Also, it's helpful as it just differentiates you in that conversation with the customer. But architecturally, we want to make sure that we are differentiated as well. How you activated around IPC memory latency cash and we've transition to a chiplet strategy. We have Infinity Fabric. There are many things that we brought into the overall court to differentiate ourselves for our customers, and will build on each of those attributes over a multi-generational roadmap. So, again we feel that's very engaging and attractive to the customer set as they look at EPYC as we lean into the one-way and two-way portion of the market in particular.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Now, if I'm your competitor the pitch I would have is that yeah they might be ahead on process but just wait a year and we will be there.

Ruth Cotter

Yeah.

Vivek Arya

Or I can customize our products for you, or I can add a lot of other components memory or silicon photonics at FPGA and whatnot. Why isn't that a winning strategy or at least enough to kind of suppress your market share?

Ruth Cotter

Right. So it's a very competitive environment. And I'm sure our competitors are doing all those things. And they will come back obviously and that will be fine too. Those are factors in the conversation, but I think the fact that we are ahead of them and a technology node in a way that we've never been in our 50-year history is causing customers to pause and reflect on that and reflect on risk mitigating. If you are reliant on 95% supplier and off that portion of your needs to the data center the archery of your company. So that sort of one factor.

They have many features where they look to differentiate. And we have other factors, so it will vary by customer-to-customer in terms of what is being appealed to. But very much, the incremental workloads that we will be addressing with EPYC 2 and Rome, we're now going to address 85% of workloads in the market compared to 60 in the first generation. It's attractive and interesting to customers, as we've improved with Rome, and you'll hear more about it next quarter around single-threaded performance and we tease some of that obviously at COMPUTEX, again sort of making it stickier and more attractive to the customer relationship.

Vivek Arya

Got it. So you have announced with the first generation of the product relationships at Microsoft Azure with the Amazon Web Services, right, with some of the Chinese customers, you know, what aspects of the product do you think they find interesting? And one perception is that – perhaps just like in the old times, maybe people are using AMD initially just to get cost concessions and that just kind of deflates pricing in the overall market. So are they attract – what aspects of the product are they attracted to? Or is it just price you think?

Ruth Cotter

No. I don't think it's just price. Price is not one of the top factor. It is a factor as you think about total cost of ownership. So performance, total cost of ownership, we strive to offer the customer more performance at certain price points that's very, very attractive to them as you think about their voracious appetite for performance. Partnering is in our DNA. We're very good company in terms of partnering, in terms of carefully managing and cultivating customers IP.

We're very good at that, you've seen in the semi-custom model with Sony and Microsoft. We can translate that into the hyperscale place just in terms of that management of IP. We're also very active in the open-source community, again, that's attractive particularly in the cloud environment. And we also offer levels to your earlier question of customization as the competition would. But again, we see that almost as normal course of business in terms of enhancing features or elements of SKUs that customer sort of enjoy working with us on.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And then in terms of the support that goes behind – it's one thing to be at 2% or 3% share, it's quite another thing I imagine to be at 10%, 15%, 20% share that and the operational support, the software support, kind of field application support that goes with it, what is AMD doing to make sure that bringing up these large system is probably more art, right than science. And your competitor has a lot of experience and resources to help customers through that. What is AMD doing to make sure you're matching them, right from that perspective?

Ruth Cotter

Yeah. So to an earlier comment, we were careful and thoughtful about how we brought up the ecosystem that's a very important. You'll continue to see that build out at the launch of Rome in addition to the OEM support and multiple new platforms being supported with EPYC 2 compared to EPYC 1. That is the important software, you're right. Also increasingly the important, so it's the marriage of hardware and software.

Are your hardware and software roadmaps intersecting appropriately? That's a very focus area. We've been hiring a lot of software engineers into the company as we think about adding incremental headcount that's a focus area for us. But it's also been, how do you enable that ecosystem to touch AMD technology increasingly. So as we move across broader markets all that helps even if it's not directly with the data center as you think about technology being developed using AMD IP that's all good and important and that's part of the broader strategy.

Vivek Arya

Got it. You are also heading the HR side of AMD, so you wear many hats. Talk to us about talent attraction and retention. Because of all the excitement that AMD went through over the last few years, how was that talent attraction and retention process when you started and how is it now?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So over four years ago it was challenging to attract talent to the company because our roadmaps weren't too obvious. Now as they have become more obvious, we have a lot of talent attracted to the company. We have a great strong engineering group. We continue to build that out on the hardware and the software side. Attrition is low at the company. Obviously our success very much helps there.

But we're a very people centric company. We truly believe that you may have extraordinarily unique IP without an amazing workforce to activate and innovate around that IP than where you're going to take it? So our people and their talent is very important.

And what helps us with our workforce as well is that you get to work on really interesting projects at AMD and you can work on multiple projects across multiple products, whereas, in other companies you may tend to be somewhat siloed very prospectively around certain projects, so that certainly very attractive.

And we've built out our workforce consistently over the last few years and as we grow and scale as you can expect that to continue. But not just on engineering to your earlier point about support in particular the data center and how you help that customer set we have been building out our sales force.

We'll continue to do that driving it down not just on the continent base but also regional basis. And then also more broadly as we think about field application engineers to go touch customers that go touch those enterprise level customers for the support that's required is also important.

And then lastly also the customer support as you think about direct engagement with consumers as we've invested in our brands and we've built those out on the consumer space whether it's really on horizon, we are also investing in building consumer preference around those brand is another area that we focus on as we think about AMDers all over the road.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Just one or two last ones on the data center, which is the target to get towards double-digit market share, how is the visibility and confidence around that? Or you still think it's subject to maybe more price competition, because your competitor at their Analyst Day laid out a certain path for gross margin at it, it appeared as if they would be more aggressive or tactical in terms of protecting their data center dominance. So do you think the path towards getting to your objectives, what's the level of variability in that do you think, or do you think you have a decent enough pipeline, pricing is kind of set right now? What's the level of confidence in achieving those market share goals?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So we feel good about our goals, we feel good about visibility. We're not under any illusion of what it's like when we got out of bed everyday, because it's a very competitive. We operate in a very competitive environment. It's a very profitable market. So you would expect folks to defend their share diligently. You certainly see some price moves in some head-to-head engagements that we do, but we like the ratio of what we're winning from where we compete, so we continue to feel good.

We're also reliant on customer feedback, customer engagements and the interest in Rome is very strong and we're very pleased and with how that's going and we see that solid paths towards double-digit share. But we're not assuming that it's going to be easy and a walk in the park.

And our competitor may be struggling on the node side of it right now, but, again, they will come back and be voracious, not only as you think about one of the pricing levers that they may have in certain environments, but more broadly across the product set and we're up for it.

Vivek Arya

Got it. The one other interesting, I think, announcement over the last few weeks that perhaps did not get as much attention, was the progress AMD is making on the supercomputing side, right? I mean, the only thing about datacenters and cloud, we don't perhaps pay that much attention. So talk to us about that relationship I think with Cray that was announced recently, how is important is that for you?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. We had a big win with Cray and Oak Ridge labs for the next exascale supercomputer. It's expected to be the fastest supercomputer in the world when it is all done. We're very pleased with that win and an entrée into it. The reason we really like it is also, it shows the power of what we've been talking about unlocking for a while, which is the marriage of our GPUs and our CPUs.

And it's that marriage within the datacenters supercomputer world which is highly attractive and that incremental performance opportunity you have, with the design synergies between both parts in terms of how they're innovated, and also the opportunity and level of customization associated with that, which we're also very good at. So we're very pleased and excited with that opportunity and we look forward to getting back in, as we build out our share into that supercomputer world and add more wins in time.

Vivek Arya

And I think at that time you had outlined, it's a multiple hundred-million-dollar win over a certain number of years, when does it start? When do you think you'll start to see the benefits of that?

Ruth Cotter

Well, the work starts here essentially, obviously. And I think we sort of signaled 2021 is a good time frame for releasing the momentum of that product.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And when do you think AMD will start seeing some traction on the enterprise side? Because, again, going back to the 2003 to 2000, there was no cloud, so all the traction actually came from a very fragmented enterprise market.

Ruth Cotter

Yes.

Vivek Arya

Right? This time I know the initial success has been with cloud, but what stands in the way of enterprise success?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So cloud providers today are early adopters and you've seen that obviously with our first generation EPYC, with Rome you should expect to see as cloud as the early adopters again. But enterprise has been picking up now with first generation Rome and that will continue.

They will tuck in behind cloud here, who will do the lift in the second half. So by 2020 we would be looking for a better balance between our cloud hyper scale customers and enterprise, which you would kind of want, because the cloud business is lumpy. So you do want some predictability and stability, which you get in the enterprise space.

We're obviously working with the large OEMs to build out that enterprise presence that's important. And we've had some successes and they're well-qualified and now you just go down and you qualify, obviously, down into the enterprise set.

And as I mentioned earlier, we are building out our sales force to ensure that we're going and touching that enterprise set of customer. So I think by next year you see a better balance between enterprise and cloud, which will be good as you think about the sustainability and share gains.

Vivek Arya

And I would and enterprise would be more accretive to the model, right, as opposed to cloud.

Ruth Cotter

Certainly, you would see that from the enterprise. Generally, you tend to see a higher ASP environment in the PC space, that's for sure.

Vivek Arya

Yes, got it. So moving on to the PC side, a number of interesting announcements at COMPUTEX, more on the desktop side, I think on the notebook side we are still waiting to see those announcements. So talk to us about the Ryzen desktop roadmap from here and what was really amazing was some of the pricing differences, right between the -- versus the competition. So talk to us about the desktop roadmap? Desktop has always been in a place of strength for AMD. So tell us more about that?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. So we're essentially launching third-generation Ryzen products that will be available on the 7th of July and we're excited about that. What we showcase at Computex last week was very much incremental enhancements compared to the prior generation.

Obviously there is incremental performance based on the node transition to seven, but we're also -- they're architected on our Ryzen 2 architecture and you're seeing overall with that architecture 15% improvement generation to generation in IPC.

You saw Lisa demo at Computex an eight core part and that now is the highest performing single-threaded performance part in the market which we're very pleased about.

In the past AMD has been very well known for multithreaded performance and then we lagged on single thread. We're now showing that we've invested there and that's important as we think about the next lift.

In terms of the pricing strategy going back to our thoughts earlier where we believe we want to differentiate through offering more performance at price points, so you'll see that again at the higher end of the market with our higher end part. It is almost 50% less expensive to the competition's highest part and that's part of the strategy that you're seeing.

The Ryzen brand has done very well. It's now very identified as we think about increasing through consumer preference. We've done well in the consumer space. We're building out our commercial business through our OEM partners and when we're pleased with how that's going, you see an example on the Lenovo ThinkPad.

And so you'll see that with the third-generation we'll continue to build that out across consumer and commercial which is growth opportunity for us.

Vivek Arya

Right. And what I also found interesting was just a placement that again, you know the past perception was that look at AMD's going to be the low end SKUs, but now you're getting placement in midrange high end SKUs, right to mention Lenovo Thinkpad. So how is that mix now versus what it used to be?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. I would say, we are very mainstream mix centric whereas in the past going back 4 or 5 years ago we were so much discounted to the low end of the PC space. So you are definitely seeing that lift. You are also seeing the lift in ASPs as you sort of monitor and track that as we move up the stack.

Nevertheless its important though that you have a full set of offerings from top to bottom across the stack. But really nailing that mainstream volume play is very important to us. Whether it's with the high end drives and products or, or mainstream. And then over time you can waterfall those down appropriately across the stack.

Vivek Arya

I remember, late last year Intel had mentioned some CPU shortages, right, number of PC OEMs had differed, you think that -- those shortages gave AMD any disproportionate, you know was -- was there any impact, any benefits, etcetera and Intel is now planning to improve its capacity, right, sometimes over the next few weeks.

So how do you -- those dynamics change your outlook for the PC market over the next couple of quarters?

Ruth Cotter

Yeah, look, I think we've picked up a bit here and there and certainly – and would not define it as disproportionate in any way. I think, look, we're being very careful about how we're managing our brand and as we elevate it, we're protecting the Ryzen brand and where we're targeting it in the market.

Our competitor managed the situation carefully and you saw a larger portion of perhaps the shortage is being in the lower ends of the market. Again, we're targeted and focused on mainstream. And so we're trying to ensure that we continue to manage the business there.

In terms of the broader outlook for the PC space, no change there from our perspective, where we want to ensure though is that the supply chain is not obsessed in any way if there's some imbalance in the supply chain. So that's what we've been watching and monitoring. And thankfully it all seems generally fine except for sort of some of the data center piece and graphics we talked about earlier. But in the PC space so far so good.

But there's a bigger strategic piece, I think that's more longer term which goes back to something we talked about earlier Vivek, which is the fact that AMD is showing leadership in a space that had, had never showed leadership before in terms of the node and whether that's permanent or transitory, we can have a whole debate, another time about that.

But for us it's that driving that sustainability and consistency in the calls that we are making three years ahead of products actually coming to market is very attractive to customers as they see that now coming to market, not just for one generation, but for the next generation and the promise of the generation after that. That's really one of the key differentiators as we sit across the table from our customers.

Vivek Arya

Got it. On the commercial side, AMD's market share has historically been lower. On the notebook side, it's also been lower. I think on the desktop side you guys have done extremely well, especially in consumer desktop.

Ruth Cotter

Yeah.

Vivek Arya

So, talk to us about the notebook side, both on the consumer and the commercial side that’s the kind of traction you're seeing.

Ruth Cotter

Yeah. So, we're doing well in notebooks. We continue to grow our share, it's now low double-digit unit share, if you look at Mercury data.

Vivek Arya

Yeah.

Ruth Cotter

Our peak of notebook share was about 17%. It's our goal to get back there in time and again we have -- believe we have a roadmap that we can do better and more than that. Where we're focused in our notebook business is driving more commercial business as well. So how we increase commercial business as we're growing consumer, we will transition that portfolio to 7-nanometer in time, more to come around the timing and sort of what that looks like.

But we've also been building at our presence across OEMs in particular. I think Lenovo was a great example of some of the traction and how we've helped them gain share in the marketplace. HP also a great partner and we look to grow across Dell and others as we build out that portfolio and drive share moving forward.

Vivek Arya

Got it. Let's move to the graphic side, the industry went through a lot of turbulence over the last year and a half because of crypto benefited a lot and then it got hurt. Do you think we are past a lot of those problems, or there's a little bit more to go?

Ruth Cotter

There's a little bit more that people are working through. We have said that we've all been actively working through that inventory overhang. We saw the downstream inventory improved very nicely, sell through has picked up which is really good. There's small bits and pieces that we continue to work through, but I think come the back half of the year and everybody will feel well-positioned.

Vivek Arya

Got it. In the graphic side, you have kind of an interesting sort of multipronged approach, right, and that the graphic side is being used on the semicustom side. You recently announcements wins on the streaming game side, right, then obviously, it's using integrated graphics and then there is just the core-PC gaming market. So that seems to be a lot more fragmented than perhaps more on the focus strategy on the CPU side. So talk to us about how do you prioritize where you're putting your graphics R&D dollars and the focus in the company?

Ruth Cotter

Yeah. We declared graphics as being extraordinarily important back in 2006 when we had a major acquisition. I think that the proof and market really rallying around the value proposition of graphics has been more recent obviously than that. And we believe that our Radeon brand we want to drive it everywhere. But it's not just hardware is that marriage with software which we've also talked about is very important. We can touch it through gaming and through the datacenter to your point all the way from consoles through a semicustom models, to PCs, to streaming and through the cloud and other forms in the data center and also through IP licensing.

Vivek Arya

IP licensing.

Ruth Cotter

Right. And with our most recent sort of Samsung announcement that now takes us into smartphones and tablets and potentially other applications and that we find very exciting. It's important for us, as we think about building and growing our share across graphics that the ecosystem are familiar with Radeon technology and that they are activating around developing around Radeon technology and what greater way to do that than through game consoles, as you think about that development cycle.

So it's very much through a focused strategy, a careful strategy. We wouldn't call it fragmented. We think there’s synergies across each of those markets, and many of them unified through a gaming strategy. We're pleased with the progress.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And I'm glad you brought up the Samsung win, because I think that came as a pleasant surprise. Nobody was expecting you to venture out and find a way to leverage technology into the mobile market. But the recollection is that look a few years ago, I had some mobile technology, right. It was sold to Qualcomm at that time. So what started this new partnership? Is it drawing upon that old technology or is it brand new technology that you're licensing, just give us a little bit more flavor for what this partnership is about?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. We divested of some lower end graphics IP some time ago as you mentioned. This is new. This is our next-generation graphics IP or DNA architecture. It will be custom IP, so it's not straight off-the-shelf that we will work with Samsung on. It's high-performance. So we're all about high-performance computing. Yes, it takes us into low-power now in a way that we wouldn't have been developing around. But very much it can and sympathetic to this strategy, and we're very excited to take us into a new market with our IP.

Vivek Arya

I see. And I know not a lot of details are given, but I think my understanding is that this is perhaps more for the smartphone and the tablet market, which are one billion plus unit…

Ruth Cotter

Yes.

Vivek Arya

…kind of markets. Would you have to invest a lot more R&D from your side? Or is this a way to leverage technology that you already have?

Ruth Cotter

It's a way to leverage technology and we already have in place. But again, we're very happy to be partnering with Samsung. And we've shown we're very good at that type of partnership, while also managing sort of operating expenses as well as part of that which you've seen over the last seven years, if I just look at sort of the relationships with Sony and Microsoft is proxy and what we've done on the semi-custom side of the house, so.

Vivek Arya

I imagine this is not exclusive in any way that and actually even beyond that there are other end markets where AMD is just not focusing in on, for example, automotive. They could also take advantage of some of the underlying IP that AMD has. How active is the search right for partnership that are able Samsung like in a way that are helping you leverage what you already have?

Ruth Cotter

So we believe we have a very unique IP. We are happy to enable others with that IP as long as we're not competing, we don't end up competing with ourselves.

Vivek Arya

Right.

Ruth Cotter

And it's in markets where we believe we might not go even in time are to be part of our plan. So those are sort of two pillars that we activate around.

We are a product company. We're a high-performance computing company, that's why we get up every day. And so whilst IP licensing is interesting and something we pursue, it's not the number one thing.

Vivek Arya

Right.

Ruth Cotter

And so we're not distracted by it for one sort of better expression. Partnerships like Samsung and our joint venture that we also have are obviously very interesting and we believe it will be of interest to others in terms of a form of IP, but nothing to announce or share, but certainly there is opportunity for more and potentially in other areas.

Vivek Arya

Got it. And in the last few minutes that we have left Ruth, talk to us about gross margin because that is such a sensitive rather than critical measure for the value captured by a semiconductor companies.

Ruth Cotter

Yes.

Vivek Arya

So your margins have improved consistently over the last few years. Right now, they are about 40%, 41% or so, right. The longer-term goal is to get them a few hundred basis points beyond that. What's going to help you drive that and is there an upper limit to margins? Is that 42% to 44% kind of the upper limit or you think, the portfolio can help you extend beyond that?

Ruth Cotter

Yes. Well our long-term model which we put out there a few years ago is our target of 40% to 44% gross margin. We've guided to 41-plus this year and we are executing to that. Obviously, as we continue to enrich our product portfolio with the brands that we started off with here in our third generation of Ryzen and second generation of EPYC, all that is goodness. As we think about moving up the stack into other price points as well as we drive higher volumes and that's all good news as we think about that.

We have obviously our semi-custom business which is below corporate average, so finding that right mix of business as we manage the overall portfolio to ensure we're continuing to expanding margin is important and we do continue to have some work to do on our discrete graphics gross margin. Those continue to improve. The corporate average keeps moving, so -- we are driving those upwards as well and that's something we will continue to focus on.

Can gross margin go higher than 44%? Well that's -- let us get better and then we can start to give you the next long-term guidance. But I certainly think, as you think about us, wanting and aspiring to growing share and having a plan to grow share in margin rich deep data center markets, I think it bodes well for gross margin moving forward.

Vivek Arya

And before we close in, another week E3 show coming up, can you share something new and exciting today or at least give us a hand for what kind of things we should look forward to that.

Ruth Cotter

I'm not going to steal Lisa's thunder on the live cast on Monday, but we have said that we will share more about our Navi family of products as part of a live cast at E3. We'll also want to give you a little more information around our RDNA architecture and we're very excited about that as we think about PCIe 4, GDDR6, another architectural features that we will bring to that architecture that will be sustainable over multiple generations and we'll be good. And then in time obviously, we need to start to talk about what our Ray tracing strategy moving forward and some other elements. So we look forward to E3 and we hope everybody will tune in on Monday.

Vivek Arya

We look forward to attend that.

Ruth Cotter

Great.

Vivek Arya

Thank you so much. I really appreciate it. Thanks, everyone.

Ruth Cotter

Thank you. Thanks very much. I appreciate it.