Buy Recommendation For BG Staffing: Understanding The Gig Economy, Contingent Employment, And The Apartment Industry

Market forces are often so powerful that they overwhelm the most aggressive of forecasts. In the spring of 2018, I used a short list of market forces to filter my search for a new company in which to invest. I was looking for a quality company that was already, or would soon be, benefiting from the tailwinds of at least one market force. As I was reviewing various companies in a hotel room in Omaha, NE, during the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting weekend, BG Staffing presented itself to me as a quality company already benefiting from two of the market forces on my list: 1) a long-term shift toward the gig economy; and 2) the increased proportion of renting in our housing sector.

At today's stock price, BG Staffing is most definitely a buy in the Buffett system, in which we are happy to hold our long positions for 20 years.

Alas, some readers may fall victim to the most common point of resistance to this obvious recommendation: "BG Staffing is part of the temporary staffing industry ("TSI"), which is doomed to underperform during our next recession." Embedded in that resistance is this nuanced irrationality: "The U.S. is now 10 years removed from our last recession and, therefore, we are due for our next one soon. Daryl, I'll just wait until we get to the next downturn and buy it then."

In this article, we will first address the folly of trying to predict recessions. Second, we will discuss contingent staffing companies and how they fit into the gig economy. Third, we'll explore the cyclicality of temporary staffing companies. Fourth, we'll demonstrate the a-cyclicality of BG Staffing's core staffing business for apartments (a characteristic that may help skeptical readers get over their recession fears). Fifth and last, we'll review intrinsic valuations to determine just how good today's price for BG Staffing is. The conclusion - inclusive of my valuations - is the second shortest component of this article, and most readers will want to skip to that section in lieu of reading the substantiating arguments.

Ignore Economic Prognosticators; Buy Companies at Discounts to their Intrinsic Value

If [Charlie and I] think a business is attractive, it would be very foolish for us to not take action on that because we thought something about what the market was going to do or anything of that sort... to give up something that you know and is profitable for something that you don't know and won't know... it doesn't make any sense to us.

- Warren Buffett, 1994, Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders' Meeting

We all live in an economic world, whether we want to or not. There are over 320M participants in our domestic economy, and over 7.5B participants in our world economy. The variables of how these participants will react at any given moment are overwhelming. Buffett's simple point from the above quotation is that predicting the next recession or next bear market is too hard - so don't even try.

Buffett continues, "If you're right about the businesses, you'll end up doing fine... We don't think about when something will happen, we think about what will happen... It's not so difficult to figure out what will happen, it's impossible to argue when it will happen. So we focus on what will happen."

What I know about BG Staffing is that its apartment staffing business already commands industry-leading margins and will continue to grow quickly. I also know it is currently trading at a bargain.

I do not know when our next recession will hit.

The Dividing and Categorizing of Labor; The Gig Economy

How will our state supply these needs? It will need a farmer, a builder, and a weaver, and also, I think, a shoemaker and one or two others to provide for our bodily needs.

- Plato, The Republic, 380 BCE (Penguin Classics edition, p. 103)

Professional employment services have been around for centuries and represent, as effectively as any other industry, the benefits we accrue from leveraging the division of labor. Companies come in infinite shapes and sizes and provide myriad goods and services. Staffing companies provide such employers with human resources. The staffing industry has never made shoes, lanterns, buggy whips, spectacles, smartphones or bridges. Neither has it directly delivered the services that now so dominate our domestic economy. Instead, the staffing industry is business-to-business in nature, providing the lifeblood of human capital to employers in industries that come and go.

For now, let's keep our terms very broad. A worker can be categorized as either a W2 or a 1099. An employer is any legal entity that relies on human resources.

If our domestic economy is a complex web, the staffing industry is a vital strand connecting qualified workers to the employers that require their services. The types of workers that employers need have always been diverse. The below graphic shows how our country's economic evolution has led to an ever-changing demand for talent.

Figure 1: Visualizing 165 Years of U.S. Employment History

How sector shares of jobs have changed over time

Source: Chart from the World Economic Forum developed from figures provided by McKinsey Global Institute

20,000 staffing companies throughout the U.S. provide permanent or temporary workers to any sector of our economy.

The Gig Economy

Simply stated, the term gig economy refers to our society's shifting away from long-tenured employment toward individual jobs that lack traditional time and/or space definition.

Tracking that shift is far more complicated than acknowledging its existence. Our Bureau of Labor Statistics ("BLS") does some things very well, such as consistently (even religiously) polling employers and workers. Through April 2019, the BLS approximates our total workforce at 156,645,000 - a very trustworthy estimate. But as much as we should appreciate the BLS for its substantial contributions to helping us understand our economy, we should also take all government-collected data with a grain of salt. Government survey questions are standardized and antiquated; respondents' answers often don't fit neatly into pre-ordained boxes; the average citizen has less reason to faithfully engage in such surveys in 2019; and data collectors are not only capable of mistakes, but underfunded in many cases.

In 2015, when the BLS was not budgeted to complete its Contingent Work Survey, Lawrence Katz and Alan Krueger stepped up to the plate and contributed The Rise and Nature of Alternative Work Arrangements in the United States, 1995-2015. Their research tracked the growth of alternative employment (think gig, or non-traditional). The authors surmised that the percent of workers in this diverse and burgeoning field had grown by almost 50% within the decade: from 10.7% in 2005 to 15.8% in 2015.

That research has been cited extensively and played a substantial role in how our society has bellied up to the bar of the gig economy.

But the research was wrong.

Earlier this year, Katz and Krueger released Understanding Trends in Alternative Work Arrangements in the United States, in which they admit their methods and estimates from 2015 were flawed. Some calculations actually show a slight decrease in the percent of workers in alternative employment. Katz and Krueger suggested the growth trends were more moderated than they originally surmised. Their takeaway, as two experts uniquely qualified to measure the gig economy, is that the gig economy is difficult to measure. A copy of the Current Population Survey can be found on the Census Bureau's website here. For more details on the challenges of the layout and wording of the survey, see Section V of Understanding Trends in Alternative Work Arrangements in the United States.

Fortunately, we don't need precise figures to assess our economic environment or to appreciate the role and value of BG Staffing. Anyone paying attention to modern-day America can clearly see that workers and employers no longer prioritize the concept of a decades-long faithful relationship at a specific location. And both sides appear to be just fine dropping that dated baggage - at least for now.

For better or worse, the poster child for the gig economy is Uber: a technology-based services company that allows people around the world to earn extra money by taxiing around customers who use the Uber software application. It's great that Uber has put money into the pockets of willing drivers while providing a convenient form of transportation to people all over the world, but it has barely created a ripple in our global economic waters. If you think of Uber as the best representative of the gig economy, you're thinking in terms of hype rather than high impact.

Since the foundation of Uber is technology, many people assume that the gig economy must be comprised primarily of tech companies - an assumption reinforced by the emergence of numerous new technology platforms for workers (aka freelancers, contractors, W2s) to find employers (aka customers). I myself have used the hiring application from LinkedIn and loved it.

But the gig economy transcends technology. Employers have come to appreciate how productive remote workers are. Our remote-is-ok mindset is as important as any other factor (technology included) in our collective embrace of the gig economy.

Central to our discussion is the staffing industry, particularly the TSI - an important part of the gig economy. Employers can either procure temporary workers themselves or use third parties - such as traditional staffing agencies (think brick and mortar) or nouveau technology platforms. Upwork is a good example of the latter. It is an "online global marketplace that connects and collaborates highly skilled freelancers with employers." Clearly, Upwork is in the contingent employment business, as is BG Staffing. They both had revenues of approximately a quarter of a billion dollars in 2018. But that is where the similarities end. BG Staffing turned a nifty $17.5M profit and today carries a market cap of $175M whereas Upwork lost $19.9M on the year but still carries a market cap almost 10 times greater ($1.7B).

Why? Because Upwork is traded as a technology company in Silicon Valley terms. I don't understand those terms or valuations. I hereby acknowledge their existence and agree that more and more contingent staffing placements will be completed using various technology platforms (inclusive of Vendor Management Systems). Technology does present a threat to the traditional staffing agency business model - but not as much as the reader likely thinks. In 2019, it is very easy to use technology to land a random accountant. But the more specialized the position, the more valuable the staffing agency. Technology platforms, in fact, will seek out staffing agencies to procure talent. The staffing agency that knows how to find talent and where to place it will always have a place in our economy.

At this point, readers uninitiated in the various components of the gig economy might be confused - perhaps because different analysts define and interpret the gig economy in different ways. However, we slice and dice the job market, some jobs that clearly fit the gig economy model overlap with others that just as clearly do not. As a term, gig economy is so fuzzy that it makes a lot of sense for outfits like Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) to equate it with contingent staffing, as it did in 2015 in Measuring the Gig Economy. According to SIA, the contingent employment portion of the U.S. workforce was almost 8 times higher in 2015 (29%) than the BLS reported it to be in 2017 (3.8%). This seemingly irreconcilable disparity is a predictable consequence of the two groups using different definitions and relying on different metrics even though their language suggests that they are investigating the same phenomenon.

To help make sense of the disparity, readers should note that more than half of the workforce categorized as "contingent" by SIA includes independent contractors with no employees (see the third entry in Figure 2). This definition includes many workers who plainly were part of the gig economy in 2015 (e.g., the hundreds of thousands of coding contractors working remotely, by and large, for Silicon Valley-type companies), but it also includes 1099 plumbers. Aside from social media advertising (which s/he likely resisted), the independent plumber's business model in 2015 has barely changed since 1950, when no one had conceived of the gig economy.

Figure 2: US Contingent Workforce

Source: Staffing Industry Analysts, Measuring the Gig Economy

SIA's conflation of the gig economy with contingent employment (note the equal sign at the bottom of Figure 3) further compounds the confusion because the phenomenon of contingent employment (e.g. extra staffing by retailers in the weeks preceding Christmas) also clearly predates the gig economy. But as easy as it is to poke holes in SIA's equation, it's difficult to improve on it in a way that is both clearly defined and easy to understand.

Figure 3: The Gig Economy

Source: Staffing Industry Analysts, Measuring the Gig Economy Statement-of-Work (S-o-W) consultants are high-end, professional temporary workers. Think of a federal government project that requires special IT expertise. As opposed to the government finding and hiring (a W2 for the government) such an individual and then terminating them after the project is completed, the government might reach out to a company like ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to help fill the temporary need. In this example, ASGN wins the contract and provides an employee (a W2 for ASGN). However, the government could just as well seek out such an individual without using an intermediary, in which case that individual would be brought in as a 1099 with job expectations clearly spelled out in the S-o-W. Alternatively, think of an energy company that needs help with some heavy duty accounting and consulting. It may contract with Accenture (not a company most people think of in the gig economy or temporary staffing space) to bring in an on-site team of professional temporary employees (W2s for Accenture).

So instead of bogging down in an attempt to codify a gig economy that is both nascent and amorphous, we would do well to remember Justice Potter Stewart throwing up his hands in an attempt to define pornography and remarking, "I know it when I see it."

With these descriptions in place, let's get back to the root cause of this trend toward temporary employment.

Traditionally, employees make up between 60-65% of the costs of a company's goods and/or services (see Paul Donovan, The Truth About Inflation). Needless to say, employers are well versed in the cost of human capital. All companies seek operating leverage, which is to say companies work hard to minimize their fixed costs while increasing revenues. (Thus, when revenues shrink, companies lose their variable costs to retain profits - or so they hope.) Therefore, other factors being equal, variable costs are preferable to fixed costs. From the employer's side of the equation, this predisposition to variable costs is a key driver of the growth of contingent employment. Other important drivers of the growth of contingent staffing include the outsourcing of legal responsibilities. Federal, state and local governments continue to foist more responsibilities onto employers. Quality staffing agencies properly classify workers with various government agencies, provide workers' compensation and are compliant with the Affordable Care Act's provisions.

How our politicians will respond to this movement away from traditional careers towards gig and temporary work is yet to be seen. The back-and-forth nature between Democrats and Republicans on a reasonable definition of a joint employee is at issue at the National Labor Relations Board in the case of Browning-Ferris Industries. I recommend a scorecard if you wish to keep up with this case's historical ins and outs. Public policy for workers is almost always a hot topic.

Even though I view the BLS' figures as too conservative and the SIA figures as too aggressive, I'm convinced that we're in the early stage of a massive secular shift. I estimate 5% of our workforce today fits into a reasonable definition of "temporary worker supplied by agency," and I expect that figure to climb to 6%-7% (a 20% to 40% increase) within the next 10 years and to hit 8%-10% (a 60% to 100% increase) within the next 20 years.

The market force of the gig economy is offering BG Staffing and its contingent staffing industry peers a very nice tailwind for the foreseeable future.

The Cyclicality of Most Staffing Companies

The TSI not only grew strongly during the 1990s, but it also became much more deeply embedded in the wider economy. Sales increased almost fourfold, from $17 billion in 1990 to $64 billion in 2000, and daily placements rose from 1.1 million in 1991 to more than 2.5 million by the end of the decade.

- Jamie Peck and Nik Theodore, Temporary downturn? Temporary staffing in the recession and the jobless recovery (p. 40)

As explained in the previous section, the allure of variable costs plainly accounts for much of the growth of the TSI. This growth has dramatically intensified since the '90s, as demonstrated in Flexible Recession Peck and Theodore also dissect many of the socio-political outcomes from our increasing reliance on temporary workers.

They also make it clear why the words temporary staffing sound like a fire alarm to investors if any economist in the world mentions a recession. In the first tri-column of the below table, notice how temporary employees moved from experiencing nominal job losses in conjunction with recessions in the '70s and '80s (2%-3%) to accounting for more than a quarter (26%) of the total jobs lost in the recession following the dot-com bubble. There is good reason to believe that data from the Great Recession would be even scarier.

Figure 4: Temporary Vs. Total Employment through Five U.S. Recessions & Recoveries

Source: Flexible Recession (based on unpublished data from US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

As the reader would expect and as shown in more detail below, investors exit publicly traded staffing companies as eagerly as they would exit a burning building when they sense a recession.

However, after getting destroyed at the onset of every recession, the TSI invariably rebounds quickly and strongly, as demonstrated in the second, third and fourth tri-columns, even when the total employment recovery is still negative (not recovered). As intuitive as it is to think of the TSI as the first and hardest-hit employment sector in a recession, it's equally intuitive (and borne out by the data) for it to be among the first to recover.

The unfortunate effect of this additional data from Peck and Theodore is that it will make many readers even more likely to succumb to the folly of timing recessions. Since TSI stock prices are always pummeled at the onset of recessions, then shouldn't we just wait patiently for the next recession, especially since the last one was just over a decade ago? The chart from Peck and Theodore doesn't even include data for the Great Recession from December of 2007 through 2009, but that fits into what looks like a pattern of the US economy experiencing a recession every decade or so since 1973. If the last one was at the end of the aughts, then the next one should be at the end of the teens or, at the latest, the beginning of the twenties. According to this sloppy but almost irresistible line of thinking (which I reject, and you should too), we're due. Australia is 27 years removed from its last recession. As The Wall Street Journal made clear in After Record-Long Expansion, Here's What Could Knock the Economy Off Course, there are no time limits on economic expansions.

As discussed in more detail presently, plenty of traders believe they can already hear the TSI sounding the fire alarm once again in anticipation of the next recession. Their reasoning is too clever by half, which affords investors an even better opportunity to move on BG Staffing right now (since it's already priced as if we are in a recession - what a gift!).

In this blog post on Seeking Alpha, I offer historical revenue and stock price data for 13 companies in the TSI. Two of those companies (BG Staffing and AMN Healthcare) are too young to have experienced their first recession as publicly traded companies, but the other 11 show us what to expect. I've chosen Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) as a case study in this article as it is somewhat representative of the group.

Around the beginning of October 2000, when the dot-com bubble was still inflated, Robert Half was fetching about $38 per share (see Figure 5). Less than a year later, after the dot-com bubble had burst, the stock was down to $19 - a decline of 50%. Then, around February of 2007, RHI was trading as high as $42. A year and a half later, in the depth of the Great Recession, it was as low as $14 - a decline of two-thirds.

Those are not easy numbers for traders to swallow.

But also note seven other periods (A through G) when the stock price decreased by at least 30%. Plainly, traders in this space are extremely jittery about that fire alarm going off.

Figure 5: Robert Half International, Inc.

Historical Revenue and Stock Price Data

Source: GuruFocus

RHI's 7 Non-recession False Fire Alarms

Source: GuruFocus

If we contrast RHI's dips in stock price with its dips in revenue, we can see that whereas the former does not always correlate with recessions, the latter does. (Remember that correlation does not equal causation, but let's at least focus on the correlation that has the appearance of validity.)

Many, if not most, investors equate price volatility with risk. Those investors should not be following my recommendations. In the Buffett system, we define risk as the potential for permanent loss of capital. Using this definition, we can fearlessly look at Figure 5 and not even blink at the whipsaw price action because it led to no permanent loss of capital (unless we sold at untoward times).

Before turning our focus to the a-cyclicality of BG Staffing's core business, let's address a nuanced point from Flexible Recession that I believe most investors in the staffing space have flat out missed (leading to the great buying opportunity today for all staffing stocks):

Temps had in fact been feeling the effects of the slowdown some 10 months prior to the official start of the recession. Indeed, by the recession's midpoint, in July 2001, when 520,000 jobs had been lost across the national economy, the TSI's cumulative job losses stood at 218,300, no less than 42% of economywide net job losses. On this evidence, it is clear that the TSI was very much on the frontline as the recession hit, its mediated workforce carrying a disproportionate burden of the costs of workforce adjustment. (p. 5)

The pullback in demand for staffing services described above for the 2001 recession is a universal theme for recessions past and future. Stated differently, a recession is coincident with a decrease in staffing placements. That should be intuitive, as a recession is, by definition, a contraction in GDP. As GDP goes lower, so do the revenues of various business - most commonly, cyclical businesses. The staffing industry is certainly cyclical (though BG Staffing's emphasis on apartment staffing makes it exceptional, as we'll see presently).

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018, the TSI in the U.S. demonstrated (and continues to demonstrate) an unprecedented situation: Staffing placements decreased while demand from employers increased. Why? Because the job market is so hot right now that staffing companies can't find workers to fill all the open positions. There is no one left.

If that sounds overstated, it is. We are finding more workers. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari describes how we keep pulling workers off the sidelines (and can keep doing so for the foreseeable future). To understand his point, we have to focus on U6 - an underappreciated measurement of unemployment that has plenty of room for improvement and tracks all citizens who are unemployed, including those who have given up. "I believe that we misread the labor market, thinking we were at maximum employment when, in fact, millions of Americans still wanted to work. . . . The headline unemployment rate has been giving a faulty signal," Kashkari stated last month at a speech in Santa Barbara, CA.

It's a multifactorial phenomenon, but the upshot is that Q1 '19 revenues decreased compared to Q1 '18 revenues for many staffing companies. Did someone say decreased revenues in the TSI!? Please exit the building; the fire alarm is ringing.

This is where the market has simply misjudged the circumstances. A decrease in revenues is never fun. But we can't (and shouldn't) always and invariably equate a decrease in TSI revenue with a recession. Regardless of how many investors have fled this building in fear of flames, there is no fire. Investors have confused correlation with causation. The revenue decreases we saw for RHI in 2001 and 2008 were caused by lack of demand. But the decreases in revenues we are seeing today are caused by lack of supply - a problem to celebrate. Yes, you really did hear that fire alarm go off - but only because leaders in the industry are smoking celebratory cigars as they expand operations. In fact, BG Staffing has already opened up four new branches in 2019.

Don't get me wrong. I'm not trying to rule out a recession just because of one false alarm. As I've said before, I can't (and don't even try to) predict recessions. All I suggest here is that the drop in TSI revenue detectable from 2018 to 2019 is occurring for different reasons than it has occurred in the past, so it's unlikely to portend what previous TSI revenue drops have portended.

The A-cyclicality of BG Staffing

To be sure, just over half of BG Staffing's business is prone to the foibles of the economic cycle described above by Peck and Theodore. But the other portion (which specializes in apartment staffing) is not, and that is also the portion of the business that is providing stunning growth with industry-leading margins.

For 2019, the Professional and Light Industrial segments for BG Staffing will generate about $32M and $12M, respectively, in gross profits. Those two segments will certainly go into our valuation (below), and they do help pay the bills. But they are commodity businesses of the sort that we could invest in elsewhere.

The core of BG Staffing, and what we've all been waiting to discuss, is the Real Estate segment (BGSF-RE), which has grown annual gross profits an amazing 32% CAGR for over the past decade: from $2M in 2010 to about $38M in 2019. Conservative estimates (10%-15% CAGR) suggest that this high-growth, high-profit segment (representing over half of gross profits by 2020) will account for more than two-thirds of gross profits by 2025 (sans acquisitions). BGSF-RE is the core of what investors buy when they buy BG Staffing stock.

This crown jewel of BG Staffing garners industry-leading margins, and its incredible growth is organic. Further, it is exceptional within the staffing industry because it is a-cyclical, as it caters to B-class and C-class apartments. To unpack all of this, we'll first describe why apartments are a great place to be invested in the long term (and represent our second great market force behind BG Staffing). Then we'll explain the a-cyclicality of lower tier apartments. We'll finish with a description of how BGSF-RE has cornered the staffing market in this space. In a way, BGSF-RE offers an investment that is a lot closer to a REIT than a traditional staffing company (inclusive of the very high yield).

Why Servicing Multifamily Housing is a Great Place to be for the Next 20 Years

While it is foolish to try to time the market, making accurate assessments about the general contours of our economy is critical. It would have been very unfortunate if we had invested in a staffing company a century ago that specialized in placing buggy whip employees (at the dawn of mass-produced automobiles) - or in another company a generation ago that specialized in finding postal workers (at the dawn of the internet). In the Buffett system, we need to know that what we are investing in today will be around in 20 years.

The second great tailwind that BG Staffing offers us is the apartment industry - which is more important to our economy going forward than most investors realize. There are over 500,000 apartment complexes across the country - and that figure is growing. Here is a listing of the top 50 owners and top 50 managers of these multifamily units.

The data we access regarding multifamily housing is much more reliable than is the data for contingent employment. As with the rest of this article, I litter this section of our discussion with numerous linked references from a variety of sources. But let me explicitly recommend three resources for serious investors in this space to explore: the federal government, CoStar, and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

The federal government (via Title 13) once again leads the charge in terms of data collection and has done so for over a century. Many of the questions in the Current Population Survey address housing. More importantly, virtually all builders across the country must obtain a permit to build a housing unit. The Census Bureau sends out field representatives across the country to county courthouses to gather housing start information based upon permits issued. Those representatives later follow up on the recorded starts for subsequent completion data. This data collection is certainly not exhaustive, but it is wide and deep enough to provide reliable national estimates. There are two broad buckets of housing data into which this data is poured. The first bucket contains information about single-family buildings, which are exactly what they sound like, as you can see from the type of data collected on Form SOC-Q1/SF.1. The second bucket is made up of multifamily buildings and is broken into two categories of 5+ units per build (apartment complexes) or 2-4 units per build (duplexes, triplexes or quadraplexes). As you can see on form SOC-Q1/MF.1, for multifamily construction, the total units are recorded - so we get the actual total number of apartment units in that complex.

This housing data, just like thousands of other data sets, eventually makes its way to the St. Louis Fed's FRED website, where anyone with an internet connection can access detailed information in formats such as Figure 6 below, showing apartment starts since 1968.

Figure 6: Apartment Starts

Source: FRED

As impressive as the FRED website is, it is also overwhelming because of all the various categories and subcategories titled in language peculiar to economists. However, the price is right for anyone's budget.

CoStar has developed a proprietary database of real estate information. It even has its own field representatives scouring our country looking for (and photographing) new builds. Customers who pay an annual membership fee ($5K-$17K) to CoStar can access its database with the assistance of customer service representatives who are trained on the system to help pull whatever data is needed.

However, as opposed to learning economist-speak at the FRED website or paying thousands of dollars to Costar, I highly recommend spending $14 on Big Shifts Ahead, co-authored by John Burns, the founder of John Burns Real Estate Consulting. This tremendously helpful book is supported virtually at bigshiftsahead.com. I am grateful to Burns and his co-author, Chris Porter, for permission to use their graphics below.

To make the claim that Millennials have avoided buying homes in favor of renting is quite conventional. And plenty of numbers bear that out (see Figure 7). But that claim doesn't go far enough since it implies that it is only a matter of time before we start building 1.3M new single-family units a year to satisfy ownership demand akin to what we experienced in 2006.

My claim is different. Regarding home purchases, Millennials are behaving much more similarly to previous generations than did Generation X, which took a different approach to housing than previous generations. (Disclaimer: the author and editor are both members of Generation X.)

Figure 7: U.S. Home Ownership 1970-2014

If we go way back in time (see Figure 8), before the federal government began subsidizing (initially with the GI Bill) and facilitating home purchases (e.g., Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac), renting was the norm.

Figure 8: U.S. Home Ownership 1900-2015

In The Origins of the Financial Crisis, Baily, Johnson, and Litan of The Brookings Institute detail how aggressive financing, ignorant insuring and blind politicking were all aided by blithe government facilitation, ramping up home purchases beginning in the 1990s and peaking in 2006. From 2007 through 2014, our country decreased the number of homeowners by 2.1M (see Figure 9).

Figure 9: 2.1M Homeowners Lost

Things have changed. The Great Recession has left some long-lasting (even permanent) psychological scars for all of us when it comes to buying homes. Beyond psychology, the federal government has reversed course financially. Dodd-Frank made home lending more difficult. And previous tax benefits have vanished for homeowners (see Figure 10).

Figure 10: Tax Benefits/Burdens of Home Ownership

Perhaps it takes a member of Generation X to appreciate that we aren't seeing a new normal. We are heading back toward normal. Increased renting is not a fad, as plenty of big money demonstrates. Blackstone has been aggressively acquiring apartment properties. Numerous real estate websites have pumped up apartments for potential buyers due to these trends.

Market forces have made apartments a very good place in which to invest our money for the foreseeable future.

The A-cyclical Nature of B-class and C-class Apartments

We can divide apartments into three tiers. A-class describes the highest quality; B-class the middle; and C-class the lowest.

When recessions hit, our economy goes into reverse. Dreams of personal financial improvement turn into nightmarish realities of unpaid bills. Wages stagnate or go backward. Millions of citizens lose their jobs. Some homeowners are foreclosed upon and must seek new shelter. They might rent an A-class apartment. But many A-class apartment renters find themselves downgrading to B- and C-class apartments.

Apartments as a whole fare well in recessions. But B-class and C-class apartments can actually increase occupancy (decreased rents notwithstanding). The Wall Street Journal's Craig Karmin reported in 2013 that those investors who bought apartments early in the previous recession "enjoyed sharp increases in value." There is plenty of historical data that proves our suspicions: Lower tier apartments are either a-cyclical or slightly counter-cyclical.

BGSF-RE targets B- and C-class apartment managers. The skillsets of workers targeted by BGSF-RE are discussed in greater detail below. For now, traders who shy away from this company because it is subject to cyclical swings can rest easy: The core of BG Staffing (BGSF-RE) is a-cyclical. So while the rest of the world can blindly lump BG Staffing in with all the other cyclical temporary staffing companies out there, the critical investor will know better. We know better.

How Does BG Staffing Supply Temporary Workers to Apartment Managers?

Of the 20,000 staffing agencies in our country, many mom-and-pop shops will attempt to meet the apartment industry's needs, but only BG Staffing does it on a national level. Here is a list of the top 50 apartment managers in the U.S. Without giving out too much proprietary information on Dallas-based BG Staffing, let's use Dallas-based Lincoln Property, 2nd on that list, as our relationship example. Though Lincoln is nationwide, we'll start the relationship in the Dallas area, where it has dozens of properties. As big and bulky as those properties are on a balance sheet, the employment needs of a single property are minimal: one or two leasing agents, a property manager, and a maintenance crew.

BGSF-RE presents itself as a valued partner to the Lincolns of the world by finding the right people for those jobs. About 70% of the placements are maintenance workers, with the remainder being leasing agents. Staff members from BGSF-RE go to great lengths to locate this talent: joining apartment association boards, tracking down leads from referrals who are steeped in the local community and scouring websites that list potential candidates. BGSF-RE delivers these placements and makes Lincoln very happy.

Lincoln calls BG Staffing and says it needs similar help in Nashville or San Diego or Denver. BG Staffing then must contemplate where it should open its next BGSF-RE branch. Once it determines there is enough demand (from Lincoln and/or other apartment managers) in a given metropolitan area, it will open up a branch.

Here is how that network of physical branches looked at the end of Q1 2019:

Figure 11: BGSF-RE Branches By State

Source: June 2019 BG Staffing Investor Presentation

To appreciate how profitable this business model is, we need to compare it to traditional brick-and-mortar staffing agencies in at least two important ways: expansion risks/costs; and gross margins.

First, to open a new branch in the traditional fashion, a staffing company must "roll the dice" that a particular location carries enough demand. Then it must agree on a commercial lease for, say, 6,000 square feet for, say, 24 months. Then it must staff the new branch with, say, two employees. These start-up costs can run $150,000, and this new branch may not produce any profits for 18 months. Of course, if that branch doesn't attain adequate revenue/profit, it will be closed (netting a painful and expensive loss for the staffing company).

In contrast, BGSF-RE is able to more successfully gauge the likelihood of a new branch's ultimate success based upon the explicit demand provided by partner companies like Lincoln. Further, BG Staffing is able to cut start-up costs substantially by merely renting a 400-square foot Regis office (on a month-to-month basis) and staffing it with a single sales representative. This costs less than $50,000 and will likely prove profitable quickly due in large part to the incredible margins BGSF-RE produces - which is a good segue into our second point of comparison.

To help the reader understand the types of profits different types of staffing companies attain, consider an oversimplified spectrum, with the likes of ASGN on the left, most profitable end, and the likes of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) on the right, least profitable end. ASGN has placed itself in the high-end, high-margin S-o-W business, supplying expensive professionals who specialize in technology, engineering, life sciences, etc. Kelly has chosen a different path by scaling its low-margin placements worldwide. ASGN attained 30% gross profits on $3.4B of revenues in 2018 (if an average employee's total price tag was $130/hour, ASGN's total costs were $100/hr), while Kelly wound up with 17.6% gross margins on $5.5B of revenues (if an average employee's total price tag was $23.52/hour, Kelly's total costs were $20/hour). Again, this is oversimplified, since Kelly does fill some high-end professional placements and ASGN can place lower-end workers. Generally, though, the left end of our spectrum, filled with specialized professionals, will yield 40-ish% gross margins, while the right end, filled with more commoditized placements, will yield 10-ish% gross margins.

I suggest the type of workers that apartment complexes need (maintenance and leasing help) fall closer to the right end of that spectrum. Yet BGSF-RE is able to squeeze 38% margins (!) from these placements. This is an incredible outcome and has led to the unbelievable organic 32% CAGR of industry-leading gross margins previously noted. This second notable difference between BGSF-RE and traditional brick-and-mortar branch expansion should make plain why BG Staffing's return on tangible assets is so good: There are hardly any tangible assets, the odds of success are extremely high, and profits are incredible.

More importantly (for those who recall the importance of economic tailwinds mentioned in the beginning of this article), we have a long runway for continued growth. California presents a somewhat lopsided example of this. The Golden State offers the country's biggest apartment market (bigger than Texas by 30%). Various partner-customers have been asking BG Staffing for help in that state for years. After months of vigilance and diligence to ensure compliance in this very litigious, attorney-oriented state, BGSF-RE finally opened its first branch in March 2019. California could have more branches than Texas (11 branches as of today) within the next five years. California is a promising growth story, but we don't need it. I estimate the total payrolls for this market nationwide are over $50B, of which BG Staffing has captured less than .2%. As the only national player pursuing this space, BGSF-RE's prospects for growth give investors a lot to be excited about.

The growth comes in fits and starts. Real Estate generated $13M in revenues in the first quarter of '17, 22% more than Q1 '16. Last year, Q1 revenue for Real Estate grew 38% to $18M. Most recently, Q1 of '19 showed 6.3% growth. As opposed to complaining about tough comparisons (which, obviously Q1 2018 presented), management answered tough questions honestly: this high growth sector was hampered by its inability to locate talent. This leaves shareholders of this a-cyclical business cheering perversely for a recession. But Real Estate also opened four new branches in the first three months of this year, which should start contributing notable revenue and profit by the third quarter. Over the past couple of years, BGSF-RE has also expanded operations into the commercial leasing business (which takes a similar approach, except that it helps supply commercial buildings with maintenance crews and leasing agents). This new development accounts for about 6% of BGSF-RE revenues. The sales cycle is longer, but the margins are actually a bit better than multifamily. Still, this component of BG Staffing is so small that I mention it merely for the reader's edification.

Bonus Reasons to Love BGSF-RE

When we see the Sam Zells and Blackstones of the world swooping in for great deals on apartments after the Great Recession, we might feel as if we missed out. If you feel that way, however, you should get even more excited about swooping in on BG Staffing after the false recession fire alarm was sounded last summer.

You see, big, heavy assets are so '80s. Buffett's more enlightened approach to investing features a preference for light assets (intangibles) over heavy assets (tangibles). (The Seeking Alpha contributor Oyat explains this preference using two publicly traded staffing companies here.) So while the big boys bought the heavy assets, we can now buy a fleet-of-foot service provider at an incredible bargain.

You might respond that Zell and Blackstone made their purchases (bulky as they may be) at the onset of the last recession, so we are too late to join their party. That's true, so far as bulky assets go. But BGSF-RE is light on assets and will not really start servicing newly built apartments until 5-7 years after completion (since new paint and HVACs last for years). Moreover, the market is laughably behind on BG Staffing. No one even noticed our timing. No one's figured it out yet. It's our little secret.

Valuations and Conclusion

BG Staffing's current $17 stock price is down 42.5% from its high last August. It is currently trading as if we are heading into a recession at about nine times 2019's net earnings. Its dividend yield is 7.6%.

The other staffing company stocks are also down sharply since last summer. This is explained above as an outcome of our economy's cyclicality (with the market having baked in some "end of expansion" pessimism). However, in addition to benefiting from the secular shift toward contingent employment, BG Staffing's core business, BGSF-RE is a-cyclical. It delivers industry-leading margins and is also a fast grower in an apartment industry that is providing nice tailwinds thanks to positive market forces discussed above.

My valuation of BG Staffing is heavily weighted toward its BGSF-RE component (see figure 12). I use a decreasing growth pattern (starting at 15% next year and dropping to 6% in 2036) for it. Based on recent history, we could easily justify 20% growth for the next few years - which would raise this valuation substantially. As a reminder, in the Buffett system, if we sell, we sell on our terms. A 16 X 2039 OE multiple is not unreasonable and would also raise this valuation substantially. As it is all organic growth, owner earnings (OE) should be very close to net earnings - a different outcome from how I handle the company's other segments (see figure 13). I use 4.5% as BGSF-RE's OE margin. I use a 3% discount through 2022, and then increase it to more normalized 5% thereafter.

Figure 12: Projected Valuation of BGSF-RE

The other segments of BG Staffing (Professional and Light Industrial) rely on acquisitions and therefore amortize valuable intangibles. It is legitimate to bring some of that amortization back into OE. I suggest an OE margin of approximately 3.5% for the non-Real Estate segments of BG Staffing (which I use for 18 of the 20 years). Both of these segments will enjoy the tailwinds of the gig economy, but the growth rate I use for most years is an unimpressive 3%, in the name of conservatism. I throw in a couple of recessions (in no way predictions) as these businesses are subject to the market cycle. Those two recessions (see red years) net negative 2% OE. Post-recession growth is much bigger. Incorporated into the growth estimates are acquisitions (think of these hard-to-predict events as being spread throughout the growth projections).

Figure 13: Projected Valuation of BG Staffing's Professional & Light Industrial Segments

The discounted intrinsic value of BG Staffing approximates $449M today. Stocks like these usually trade at substantial discounts to intrinsic value (and they should), but today's market cap of $175M represents more than a 60% discount. I recommend buying this cheap stock all day and every day at these prices. This buying window appears to be open for a while, but I wouldn't wait too long. Q2 '19 results (due out in late July) should once again demonstrate how incredible BGSF-RE is. And at some point, these recession-like multiples for the TSI will reverse (see figure 5). Similar to my buy recommendations on home health stocks last decade, I offer no exit plans on BGSF. Just buy it today, ignore wild price swings and enjoy the nice dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.