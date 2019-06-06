Why We Sold Our Option Premium In Kroger

Selling implied volatility is an essential strategy in our portfolio. We state this because it gives us diversification against our other strategies. Implied volatility is simply the market's prediction of an estimated movement of an underlying's price. Having a long-only portfolio has worked tremendously well since 2009 for example. However, we force ourselves to go towards the fear when we see high implied volatility in certain stocks. One such stock at present where the market is forecasting a pretty meaningful move is Kroger Co. (KR).

We favor selling options instead of buying them because the former stacks the odds in our favor in a big way. In fact, by carefully choosing underlyings with temporarily high implied volatility levels, one can make money (on a long delta set-up such as selling put options) if the:

Price of the underlying stays the same Price of the underlying goes up Or even if the price of the underlying goes down as far as the break-even on the trade

So, as traders, we can make money when the price goes up, stays the same, or even goes down some. This straight away stacks the odds in our favor. Furthermore, if one sells a put option, for example, with 30 days to expiration, the price must be under the break-even price after 30 days for one to be in a position to lose money. Moreover, remember that implied volatility is mean reverting, which means that, over time, it will drop back down to its long-term mean, which incidentally would result in our sold options becoming much cheaper to buy back for profit. Therefore, from this foundation, here is why we recently sold puts in Kroger.

As we can see from the chart above, price seems to have found support just under the $23 level. If price continues to rally aggressively, we should get a weekly swing this week, which would certainly be a bullish sign. We recently discussed, for example, in our premium service that it looks like US equities have begun a brand new intermediate cycle as stocks have rallied aggressively over the past few trading days. If this pattern continues, this will be bullish for Kroger shares going forward.

We favor stocks which may be currently trading at extremes with respect to their valuations. Although from an earnings standpoint, Kroger may be not all that cheap, its book multiple of 2.4 and cash flow multiple of 4.6 are definitely on the low end of their ranges. Furthermore, if one was able to collect $1 (in option premium), for example, on a $23 regular July put, that brings the break-even straight away to $22 a share. The worst-case scenario would be to take possession of the shares at around $22, which, at present, is around 7% below the market price. Suffice it to say, the valuation metrics quoted above would be even more attractive at that price point.

However, what if we didn't want to take possession of shares if our puts were in the money at expiration? Then, we would simply roll out in time (which means buying back our initial puts in the front month and then selling new contracts in the August cycle), collect a credit which would bring down our break-even even more. Remember. The essence of this strategy is to sell the fear (high implied volatility). This means we will always revert to rolling (keeping the trade options-based and not stock-based) if the implied volatility numbers remain high. We already have plenty of long positions in our portfolio whether they be value plays or swing plays at present. Selling fear (where we are just looking for a reversion to the mean), as noted earlier, adds another string to our bow with respect to the diversification of our portfolio.

To sum up, we aim to always stack the odds in our favor. Whether it be a value play, which is selling for pennies on the dollar, a swing play with a tight stop loss, or an implied volatility play where the fear remains excessive, we go where the opportunity presents itself. Kroger announces earnings in about 2 weeks' time. This is when we expect to get paid from this trade.

