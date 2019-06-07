E-Mini 500 S&P: Take Long Profits Off The Table!

We still have inventory long and would take profits at 2,872 or on a close below 2,812.

If the price closes below 2,812 using the 15-minute bar, it would activate a short trigger, and the mean target below of 2,781.

The E-mini is waiting either to come down and trade below 2,812 to activate a short signal or to come up to 2,872 and complete the pattern.

Let's see what the E-mini S&P 500 futures contract has done since we published our report based on the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) artificial intelligence on Seeking Alpha last week. In that report, we stated that the sell 1 (S1) level of the weekly indicator was at about 2,812 to the sell 2 (S2) level at 2,872.

"The market traded through that S1 level," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said, "and is trading with a high of 2,838 between the S1 of 2,812 and the S2 of 2,872 currently."

Take Profits

We have recommended to our subscribers to take some profits as the market meets the target of 2,812 and to reduce your positions. This is one way that the VC PMI allows you to manage your positions intelligently.

The VC PMI suggests that the market has a 90% probability that the market will revert back to the mean level of 2,781. Right now, the market is between S1 and S2, and there are no short signals. The market is waiting either for the market to come down and trade below 2,812 to activate a short signal or to come up to 2,872 and complete that pattern.

"What is important to understand with the VC PMI is that the red levels of S1 and S2 are the areas of the highest probability area of supply," MontesDeOca said. "We do not recommend that our traders buy between S1 and S2. If you do above S1, there is a 90% probability that the market will revert back to the mean."

If the price closes below 2,812 using the 15-minute bar, it would activate a short trigger and the mean target below of 2,781. Your stop automatically is 2,812.

Long Bias Position

"We are maintaining a long bias position," MontesDeOca said. "We still have inventory long and would liquidate and take profits at 2,872 or on a close below 2,812."

The reversion to the mean and the VC PMI gives you a specific mathematical structure of Fibonacci numbers based on five levels with daily, weekly, and monthly average prices. Within this structure, we identify Gann levels, which identify the specific price levels using the square of nine. The color on the charts gives you the area of the extreme above the mean in green.

We want to buy into demand, in blue. Then take some profits at the average price and, if the market activates the trend momentum by closing above the average price, it triggers the S1 and S2 levels above the average price, where the supply has a high probability of attracting sellers. In theory, the probability factor is telling us that there is a 90% probability at S1 that it will begin to attract sellers or supply into the market.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

