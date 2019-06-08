Richemont: Reasonably Priced Thanks To A Strong Net Cash Position

The dividend was hiked again by 5%, and the stock now yields just over 2.5%.

The FCF yield based on the enterprise value is slightly higher as Richemont's balance sheet contains in excess of 2.5B EUR in net cash.

Introduction

Back in February, I was pleased with what I saw when I looked at Compagnie Financière de Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY) (hereafter called 'Richemont'), and I'm glad to see the company's full-year results are confirming my first impression.

Richemont is a Swiss company, and its Swiss listing is the most liquid listing, and thus, the ideal option to trade in the company's shares. The ticker symbol in Switzerland is CFR, and the average daily volume is around 1.5 million shares for a dollar volume of approximately $100M. The current market cap is around 44B CHF. Richemont reports its financial results in Euros but is listed in Swiss Francs. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article, and where applicable, I will convert it into Swiss Francs using the current EUR/CHF exchange rate of 1.12.

Richemont also is the 6th largest position in the iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (EWL).

A quick look at the full-year results

Thanks to the acquisition of YNAP in 2018, Richemont saw its revenue increase to almost 14B EUR (coming from just over 11B EUR). The additional revenue was high-margin revenue as the gross margin decreased slightly from 65.23% to almost 62%. So, while there was a slight margin contraction, I think it's acceptable to say the YNAP acquisition definitely wasn't weighing on the consolidated operating margins.

That being said, the SG&A expenses increased pretty fast, and this means that, despite a revenue increase of well over 25%, the operating income increased by just 5.4% to 1.94B EUR. No need to panic as Richemont confirmed approximately 95M EUR of the increased expenses are non-recurring.

On top of that, Richemont's net finance expenses increased by 20% as well, mainly due to a 40% decrease in the finance income. Fortunately, approximately 1.4B EUR was added back to the equation from the contribution of equity accounted investments. The verdict was a final net income of 2.79B EUR, which more than twice as much compared to the previous financial year. This 'contribution from equity accounted investments' is entirely related to the Yoox-Net-A-Porter ('YNAP') acquisition subsequent to gaining full control over the company. YNAP has now been included in the consolidated results, and as such, we shouldn't expect another one-time contribution from now on.

All of these non-recurring and non-cash events are obviously neutralized in the cash flow statement, which shows an operating cash flow of 2.03B EUR, and approximately 1.95B EUR after taking the difference between 'taxes owed' and 'taxes paid' into account. However, the footnotes show that this result also takes a substantial investment of 406M EUR in the working capital into account (excluding changes in the value of derivatives, which would add an additional 128M EUR back to the adjusted operating cash flow).

So, based on these details, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 2.35B EUR, and with a total capex of 826M EUR, Richemont's full-year free cash flow was roughly 1.52B EUR. Using the applicable exchange rate to convert this into Swiss Francs, the free cash flow result was 1.71B CHF, or approximately 3.03 CHF per share for a free cash flow yield of approximately 4% at the current market cap.

The balance sheet remains very strong

But Richemont deserves better than just comparing the free cash flow to the market capitalization.

Richemont had 5.06B EUR in cash on its balance sheet, and just 4.35B EUR in borrowings and a 2.7B EUR bank overdraft. This means the net debt position is just 2B EUR, but we also should take the 4.53B EUR in 'financial assets' into account as a large part of this position consists of money market funds, and these should be almost as good as cash.

This indicates Richemont still has a net cash position of approximately 2.5B EUR, or almost 5 CHF per share (7% of the current share price), and considering Richemont's dividend of 2 CHF per share will cost the company just over 1B CHF, the luxury goods company should be able to add hundreds of millions per year in net cash to its balance sheet.

Having a balance sheet with too much cash isn't an optimal allocation of capital, and Richemont has plenty of firepower to pursue more accretive acquisitions. That being said, a more aggressive share buyback plan could perhaps be a good idea. Richemont did spend 180M EUR in share buybacks in FY 2019, but this was merely meant to mitigate the dilutive effect of the exercise of stock options by its staff.

I would like to see Richemont spend the 'excess' free cash flow (defined as the adjusted free cash flow minus the dividends) on share buybacks, which would allow it to repurchase approximately 9 million shares per year, which would reduce the share count by in excess of 1.5%.

Investment thesis

Richemont's share price is currently trading 13% higher than where it was at when the previous article was published, and deservedly so, as the company's financial results remain quite impressive. Sure, the free cash flow result doesn't look too impressive with a 4% FCF yield based on the market capitalization, but once we deduct the net cash position, the FCF yield increased to roughly 4.3%, with more to come from this year on as some of the non-recurring expenses will disappear.

That being said, I'm not a buyer right now, as the real opportunity was when Richemont was trading at less than 70 CHF per share. And, it's not unlikely we will see those trading levels again should the volatility and trading wars start to hit the outlook of the luxury brands sector.

