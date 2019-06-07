Flexsteel Industries: Yield Over 4.70% Is Worth A Look

Outside help brought in to help identify and streamline many aspects of the business.

New Flexsteel (FLXS) CEO Jerry Dittmer certainly has his work cut out. Shares have been reeling, down over 20% since early May, as ERP system impairments pile up and trade tensions rise amid a loss of customers and lower margins. The SAP business information system's roll-out has largely been a total failure, with the last quarter charge of $18.7 million more or less putting the final nail in the coffin for its future. The trade landscape continues to change, mostly negatively and will subsequently continue to affect manufacturers negatively.

(Source: stockcharts.com)

As the chart shows above, shares have been cut in half over the last year. However, news related to the ERP system deployment is out and can't really get much worse on that front. Outside on continuing development in trade tensions, this may provide the floor from which management's turnaround efforts can push shares higher.

Failed ERP Implementation

The ongoing two and a half year long failed implementation's negative impact has been a constant headwind on operating performance. It appears the time has come to address the ill-fated decision by prior management head on, cut losses, and move on.

The obvious first step is to tackle our unsuccessful ERP implementation that caused immense business distraction and resulted in losing some valuable customers, especially in the e-commerce channel. This is a very specific issue and one that we are already addressing. -- Jerry Dittmer, CEO Q1 2019 Earning's Call

In all likelihood, the company's remaining book value estimate of $6.1 million related to the failed implementation will be realized over the next several quarters. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to keep 20% of the business on a failed system. That's roughly $0.77/share impairment that will need to be absorbed. However, the news is out and largely baked into the share price. This makes the decision to open a position more dependent on believing in management's ability to win back customers and improve margins going forward.

Winning back customers is going to take some time, as Jerry Dittmer highlighted on the Q1 earning's call:

The one thing we are also working through is trying to get some of those customers back, because obviously when you disappoint customers they don’t just come right back. That’s really what we are working through right now.

A big part of winning back customers is through discounting and promotional allowances. Margins are likely to suffer short term but it's a necessary evil to regain market trust and business.

Turnaround Partner

The company has also engaged consulting firm AlixPartners to assist in accelerating a turnaround in operations. Current efforts are about 2-months in and it'll probably be 12-18 months before any potential improvements begin to be realized. This joint effort looks like an all-in approach to revamping all aspects of the business, as described by Jerry Dittmer on the last earning's call, it will:

...address global sourcing and procurement, network and logistics optimization, customer and product profitability, sales and operations planning, four walls operations costs and productivity, and SG&A optimization.

There's a lot riding on this decision as nothing would be worse than to jump out of a failed ERP deployment and into a failed co-op exercise with a consulting firm that's supposed to turn things around. The low hanging fruit for improved operational efficiency will likely be picked over the next couple of quarters. However, longer term structural changes will be where the rubber meets the road and the ultimate success gauge.

Tariffs

With 44% of the company's sales sourced from China. tariffs definitely pose a significant challenge. Currently, a 25% tariff is in place on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports with the threat of another $300 billion looming. At this point, there is nothing to suggest the Trump administration will not pull the trigger on additional tariffs if they deem it necessary to further positioning with the Chinese.

The recent unexpected tweet from President Trump regarding a 5% all inclusive tariff on imports from Mexico further highlights a willingness to continue using tariffs as a negotiating tool.

(source: twitter.com)

The tariff "stick" doesn't even have to be specific to issues on trade either as the Mexico tariff is related to immigration flows through Mexico to the United States from Central America.

Not standing alone in this predicament, the top brass at Flexsteel will have to mitigate the impact of currently enacted tariffs and plan for probable additional degradation on trade. This comes at a time when price increases to offset tariff costs are difficult when discounting is being used to win back customers. The company's supply chain should also be scrutinized with AlixPartners to diversify sourcing away from China.

Attractive Dividend Yield

Flexsteel's current forward dividend yield of 4.71% is highly attractive compared with 4-year average yield of 2.20%. A highly depressed share will have that effect. The chart below shows dividend yield over the last 5 years that highlights the large ramp up in recent months.

(Source: seekingalpha.com)

The company has a long history of paying dividends but did take a hit during the financial crises on 2009 when they cut the dividend. Even before that, the dividend policy wasn't that of a typical dividend growth stock, remaining stagnant for several years. Since 2009, however, a dividend growth philosophy has been assumed by management and payouts have been steadily increasing since.

(Source: seekingalpha.com)

At first glance, negative trends in free cash flow would appear to put dividend safety in question. Capital expenditures of $30 million over the last 4-quarters exceeded operating cash flow of $26 million, leading a negative free cash flow of $4 million over the period. However, a large part of the increase in capex is related to the new manufacturing facility being built in Dubuque. The expected go forward rate on annual capex is $5 to $6 million.

Operating cash flow has been trending in the mid $20 million range for the last couple of years. Taking into account the expected capex run rate should produce at least $19 million in free cash flow. This is more than enough to cover the current $9 million dividend payment, provide room for growth, and leave some cushion for unexpected outflows related to turnaround efforts.

Conclusion

Flexsteel Industries is facing plenty of headwinds, as evidenced by the declines in share value over the past year. Self inflicted woulds caused by a failed ERP system implementation coupled with sourcing and cost pressures related to trade create a challenging environment. Plenty can still go wrong. However, there is new leadership in place with Jerry Dittmer as CEO and tangible efforts are underway to improve areas that the company actually has control over.

The current forward yield of 4.71% is nearly 2.15 times the 4-year average and can provide investors a decent amount of income as they wait for the turnaround to take hold. The incentives for management are there, as the majority of outstanding $250,000 worth of stock options are worthless, given an average exercise price $29.18. A share performance rebound of nearly 60% would be required to get to break-even.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a buy or sell recommendation. It includes conclusions based on the author's opinions and/or interpretation of currently available public information. Potential investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.