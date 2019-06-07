Nektar: Elucidating The Ramifications Of The 2019 ASCO Data

When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.



- Warren Buffett

If you have a strong stomach for volatility, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) can be the investment to deliver you multiple-fold profits in the next several years. Due to strong initial data of NKTR-214 and other developments, Nektar Therapeutics shares were catapulted to the $108 high in early 2018. Thereafter, the stock depreciated to a low $30 due to the shifting market misinterpretation of its data reports. Notwithstanding, the company still procures over 74% profits for IBI Core Portfolio Alpha. Regardless of the fickle market view, strong fundamental developments are cementing underneath Nektar's growth foundation. One such catalyst is the recent data presented at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO"). And woven into this ongoing saga of volatility is the message of hope and resilience, as Nektar recently posted a vigorous rally. Perhaps, there is more to come. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of the latest data report and provide my expectation for this Phillip Fisher growth stock.

Figure 1: Nektar chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

For new investors, I’ll briefly present a corporate overview. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of San Francisco, California, Nektar harnesses the power of its highly versatile therapeutic design tool (chemistry polymer) to innovate and commercialize stellar medicines as depicted below. With the structural adeptness of polymers, the company can customize the behavior of virtually any medicine. Like Warren Buffett, who prefers "low hurdles" investment, Nektar has chosen well-characterized pathways for drug development to ascertain clinically meaningful results.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Melanoma Data for PIVOT-02 Presented At ASCO

On June 1, 2019, Nektar presented strong melanoma outcomes for the ongoing Phase 2 PIVOT-02 trial at ASCO 2019. PIVOT-02 is "the prodigy child" of the collaborative relationship between Nektar and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). It's intriguing that Bristol committed $1.85 billion to Nektar back in early 2018. The payment consists of $1 billion in cash, with $850 million investment in Nektar's equity priced at $106 per share. That being said, PIVOT-02 is investigating the efficacy and safety of the combination of NKTR-214 (bempeg) with the immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICIs") nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in 20 cancer indications across nine distinctive tumors. The summary of the study is shown in the figure below.

Figure 3: PIVOT-02 (Source: ClinicalTrials.gov)

In clinical forecasting, I rely heavily on the fundamental of science and medicine along with biostatistics. As such, I've often emphasized that "therapeutic synergy and combination regimen" are the keys to stellar cancer treatment. As the cornerstone of cancer management, combo therapy reduced the time that cancer cells have to evolve for escaping immune detection. Notably, these rogue cells have a rapid turnover rate, thus conferring them with "high mutability" to render chemotherapy obsolete. Given enough time, I believe that most cancers will develop treatment resistance.

That being said, the holy grail for cancer treatment is to reduce the evolution time frame for cancer. Most remarkable is when combination therapy is leveraged with molecules that concurrently deliver "therapeutic synergy." That's exactly what bempeg and ICIs have demonstrated in PIVOT-02. Specifically, bempeg boosts the immune system to increase the cancer-fighting cells (i.e., natural killer cells and T cells) population. Also known as tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, natural killer cells and killer T cells are designed to decimate virus and cancer. In synchrony, ICI removes the "brakes" that the tumor microenvironment exerts on the immune system. In other words, ICI released the "immune brake," while bempeg hits the "gas pedal" to achieve "synergistic combination" therapy.

Powered by ingenious design, the bempeg and ICI regimen is ideal for patients suffering from the dreaded skin cancer, melanoma. As their disease is in Stage 4, these patients are extremely sick. Despite the grim response rate, the data for the bempeg combo is nothing short of extraordinary. At the 12-month follow-up, nearly all reporting metrics for the 1L Melanoma cohorts of 38 patients are extremely robust. For instance, the confirmed overall response rate (ORR) - comprising of the partial response (PR) plus complete response (CR) - stood at the impressive 53% mark. Regarding specific breakdown, there was a 34% CR with a 19% PR.

After running my arithmetics, I noticed that the complete responders significantly outweigh partial responders by 1.8X. The higher CR/PR ratio signifies strong therapeutic efficacy. After all, you want a drug regimen that achieves more complete response, rather than partial resolution. When it comes to cancer, it's best to go for a knockout. Since the CR/PR is high, it made sense that nearly half (i.e., 42%) of responders achieved "complete tumor reduction." Simply put, their melanoma completely vanquished. That aside, the disease control rate ("DCR") - a measure of the CR plus PR and stable disease ("SD") - also tallied at 74%. Commenting on the data, the Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jonathan Zalevsky remarked:

The Stage IV melanoma patients enrolled in the ongoing PIVOT-02 study continue to experience both deepening and durability of response over time. Finally, corresponding lymphocyte data highlight the benefit of replenishing and stimulating T cells continuously over the course of treatment with an I-O doublet regimen.

Figure 4: PIVOT-02 melanoma results (Source: Nektar)

Taking my analysis a step further, I noticed that the ORR improved by 4.8-fold, as it increased from 11% for the previous year ASCO meeting. If you recall, I stated that the response rate for cancer drugs usually trends down over time due to cancer's high mutability. And yet, the bempeg combo bucked this trend. Therefore, the combo must be working. If the ORR is maintained over time (or trends down somewhat), it'll replace the standard of care for melanoma. After all, Opdivo monotherapy only procured 32% ORR, whereas Yervoy similarly registered an 11% CR rate. That is not even the whole story. From the table above, you can observe that PD-L1 positive cases demonstrated a remarkable 62% ORR, whereas PD-L1 negative patients achieved a 43% ORR. As such, the evidence for synergy is definitely there. Consequently, it's a strong incentive for Bristol to employ this combo in the future.

As more positive data rolls in, Bristol-Myers Squibb will likely acquire Nektar to gain ownership of this powerful oncology platform. There is definitely proof in the pudding for acquisition, because Bristol currently owns over $850 million in Nektar equity. I believe that Bristol is employing a "wait and capture" approach rather than an outright acquisition. In my view, the company wants to ascertain the clinical benefits of the aforesaid combo prior to buying out Nektar. The $1.85 billion committed in the partnership is like the "earnest money deposit" in purchasing a new home. And, Bristol has already made the deposit.

Financial Assessment

Since I already analyzed the 1Q2019 earnings report in the previous article, I'll only touch upon the meaningful financial metrics in this research. For the period that ended on March 31, Nektar procured $28.2 million revenues, versus $38.0 million for the same period a year prior. That aside, the research and development (R&D) expense for the respective periods registered at $148.9 million and $124.8 million. Moreover, there was a $118.5 million ($0.68 per share) net loss versus a $95.8 million ($0.60 per share) decline for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $1.39 billion in cash, equivalents, and investments. This signifies a 4.5% increase from $1.33 billion last year. Pitting against the $149 million quarterly OpEx, I believe there should be plenty of capital to fund operations for at least two more years.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Nektar)

Potential Risks

Since investing research is an "imperfect" science, there are always risks associated with a thesis, regardless of its strength. The main concern for Nektar is if the company can generate positive clinical outcome in the future, especially for PIVOT-02 and the Phase 3 trial investigating bempeg. If the data is subpar, it's quite likely that the stock will tumble over 50%, and vice versa. The other risk is if NKTR-181 can gain regulatory approval this August. A negative regulatory binary can induce the share price to depreciate by a similar magnitude. Furthermore, the "market inefficiency" can be prolonged, which can dampen the prospects of a near-term rally.

Final Remark

In all, I maintain a Strong Buy recommendation on Nektar Therapeutics with a five out of five stars rating. And I ascribed a $109 price target ("PT") to be reached within two to three years. You can refer to my prior research for specific valuation. On a rough estimate, it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that Nektar is worth much more than its current market value of $32.92. Since Bristol-Myers Squibb paid $106 for Nektar per share, its true worth probably resides in that ballpark. After all, a large and reputable company like Bristol must have conducted a thorough valuation prior to committing its capital.

Of note, I still believe that Nektar has one of the best pipelines in the market. There are several potential mega-blockbusters, including bempeg, NKTR-181, NKTR-255, and NKTR-358. The fact that Nektar and its partners are launching the "basket approach" studies for bempeg with other ICI for many cancers is prudent. There are certainly many "shots on goal" of finding a mega-blockbuster. Concurrently, the shots are of high quality. And I strongly believe that Nektar is "capturing lightning in the bottle" with the combination and synergistic therapy packed in one regimen.

Coming back to the ASCO presentation, the melanoma data is quite compelling. Hence, I'm not surprised that Nektar and Bristol are recruiting patients for the ongoing Phase 3 trial for melanoma. Looking ahead, I expect this study to post a slightly lower response rate than PIVOT-02. Notwithstanding, it should be adequate to gain approval and become the new standard of care for melanoma. Last but not least, Nektar also presented good data for sarcomas cohort that I analyzed in the IBI article. This is definitely not a company to be dismissed in the long term. After all, it made my Top Picks for Summer 2019.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.