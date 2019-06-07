B&G Foods Would See Significant Cost Increase If Trump Imposes Mexico Tariff

Introduction

The purpose of this article is to shed some light on how Trump's anti-immigration policy, his border wall and the latest tariff threat against Mexico could impact consumers of products sold by B&G Foods (BGS) and investors in the company's stock. It is far shorter than most of my articles on the company, but I thought that a timely look would be beneficial to any shareholders who may not be entirely familiar with the company. And, of course, I will be happy to address any and all questions raised in the comments section.

Background

When an investor looks at B&G Foods, they probably aren't thinking too much about Trump or trade wars, and historically, that would have been mostly correct. Although B&G's sales into Canada were small, it was a large purchaser of Canada's pure maple syrup. B&G's Maple Grove Farms of Vermont brand was the company's second-largest brand at one time. It is still B&G's 5th largest brand, and had $68 million in sales last year. Canada is the world's leading producer of real maple syrup. According to World Atlas:

Canada produces 71% of the world’s pure maple syrup with 91% originating from within Quebec.

It's not clear how, or if, Trump's replacement for NAFTA will affect these syrup purchases, but there are other trade measures that have already had an impact on the company. One of these was Trump's tariffs to protect the steel industry. That drove up B&G's cost of packaging (canned vegetables, sauces, meats, beans, etc.) as steel prices increased.

Non-US Exposure Increases

It's not just cans and maple syrup. B&G's presence in Canada increased when the company purchased the Culver Specialty Brands from Unilever in late 2011. That purchase included Sugar Twin, one of the leaders in the sugar substitute market in Canada. Still, Canada remained a very small market for the next several years. A much more significant acquisition was the purchase of the Green Giant and Le Sueur brands from General Mills (GIS) in late 2015. With that purchase, B&G acquired the number one branded product in Canada in both the canned and frozen vegetable categories: Green Giant.

And the increased presence in Canada wasn't the only non-US part of the purchase from General Mills. Also included was a large facility in Irapuato, Mexico, that employed 1000 workers. That facility raises, harvests and freezes cauliflower, which is then shipped to the US and becomes a significant part of the Green Giant Innovation frozen product line. This initially included riced and mashed cauliflower and cauliflower Veggie Tots, and it didn't stop there. On the Q1 conference call, CEO Ken Romanzi discussed Green Giant:

We are very encouraged by the successful launch in the latest generation of innovation, such as Green Giant Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Green Giant Protein Bowls and Little Greens Sprout's Organics. And we are very much looking forward to announcing our next wave of Green Giant frozen innovation later this year, as we continue to facilitate America's healthy eating habits.

Why the fuss over cauliflower and imports? Green Giant frozen products represented 22% of B&G sales last year and more than 24% in Q1 2019. It is the fastest-growing brand for the company, and cauliflower is a major component in Green Giant frozen products. B&G's Mexico facility employs 1000 workers dedicated to the bulk production of cauliflower used in Green Giant products.

Regardless of whether or not the NAFTA replacement - USMCA - gets approved, Trump's latest salvo against Mexico may be a much larger threat to B&G and the investors that own the stock than the NAFTA replacement trade agreement. Last week, Trump announced a 5% tariff on goods coming into the US from Mexico that would go into effect later this month. And if Trump doesn't see enough effort on the part of Mexico to stem the flow of illegal immigrants from Mexico into the US, there is the additional threat that the tariff could be increased to 25%.

A tariff that increases the cost of cauliflower by 5% could probably be passed along to consumers without too much impact on retail sales. However, if it goes to 25%, margins will be squeezed and a cut to the dividend becomes far more likely.

The tariff threat probably explains why the share price of B&G dropped to an intra-day low of $21.10 last Friday, its lowest price since April 2012. The price has since recovered a bit, closing at $23 on June 5th, and the two sides are talking. Whether the tariff gets implemented, whether the Congress tries to block it, whether Trump can veto a Congressional action and whether Congress could override such a veto... well, that's anybody's guess, and until such time as we get a clearer understanding of the size of the tariffs, if any, I remain long the stock for the dividend.

The Dividend and Disclosure

I am long B&G because of its $1.90 dividend, which, at the recent price of ~$23, yields more than 8%. The company remains committed to that dividend, and on the last call, we heard the following comments by senior management:

CEO Ken Romanzi: ...we remain committed and ready to add to our business through accretive acquisitions, that is what... built this great Company and that strategy will continue to fuel our growth in the future. In addition, we will also look to opportunistically repurchase shares of our common stock from time-to-time as another means in addition to our quarterly dividend to return cash to our shareholders.



CFO Bruce Wacha: As far as change in capital allocation strategy, no we remain committed to the dividend.

I believe that the dividend is currently covered, at least for the next year - although a tariff, and the size of such tariff, on its cauliflower could pose significant problems for the company and cause me to re-evaluate my position.

Summary

Trump's motives may be to reduce the illegal immigration from Mexico into the US, but his tariffs will eventually be paid by US consumers as companies pass along their increased costs. Whether it's SUVs for General Motors (GM) or avocados for Chipotle (CMG), or the cost of B&G's cauliflower-based products, US consumers could see price increases if the tariffs are imposed and passed along.

The market hates uncertainty, and the recent headlines about tariffs on goods coming into the US from Mexico definitely creates uncertainty about a key cost component of B&G's frozen products. Investors should expect the stock price to react to headlines as talks between the US and Mexico continue, and if that tariff becomes real, expect to see a price decline in B&G stock. Stay tuned...

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also have a variety of covered calls written against my position, reinvest dividends on some, but not all, positions, and may add (based on price), write additional calls or close out positions at any time. I hold no positions in any other company mentioned in this article.