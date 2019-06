A correction has started to reverse the trend of the inverted yield curve.

A correction has started to reverse the trend of the inverted yield curve. That's putting recessionary fears on the back burner. News that the Fed may cut rates at its meeting this month has changed the outlook of the market, according to Fed Funds futures. Jack Bouroudjian highlights why we should watch market expectations for a cut, and keep the 10-year/2-year bond spread in mind.

