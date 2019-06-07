Sonic Automotive Has Cracked The Code To Profits For Dividend Growth Investors

Sonic Automotive (SAH) is a dividend growth stock on the move. I'm sure there are those of you out there already cringing at the word "automotive," and I don't blame you. With the trade war at a new low, tariffs threatened against Mexico, and slowing new car sales, the automotive sector isn't too attractive. That said, this stock is different and for two key reasons. The first is its exposure - the company is exposed 100% to the U.S. market in terms of its revenue. The second is the driver of growth, used car sales.

Looking at the results from the first-quarter earnings cycle, it is clear that U.S.-centric businesses are outperforming those with international exposure. The average U.S. business saw its EPS shrink by -0.4% in the first quarter. Businesses with more than 50% of their revenue stream from outside the U.S. saw their EPS decline double digits, those with more than 50% of their revenue from inside the U.S saw their EPS grow mid-single digits.

Now, car sales are slowing - that's a fact. Sales fell last year, and they are expected to fall again. With global GDP under pressure from the trade war, car sales are likely to fall more than expected. The offsetting factor is that the U.S. economy is still strong, we're still looking at 2.0%+ GDP growth over the next year at least, and used car sales are rising.

According to Edmunds, the pace of sales of new and used cars is disconnecting. Where they used to track in line with each other, the price of new cars has risen so much that it has priced most people out of the market. This has the market turning toward used and high-quality, certified, preowned vehicles - which is the point in the story where Sonic Automotive comes in.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance and other aftermarket products.

The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks, and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 108 new vehicle franchises representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks, 18 collision repair centers in 13 states, and 8 EchoPark stores.

At last report, YOY earnings growth was slightly negative at -0.4%. This could have been worse if not for strength in the used car market, specifically with the Echo Park locations. Total units moved in the used car segment were up 14% for the quarter, with revenue up 15%. The extra percent of strength in the revenue number is driven by improving margins, fueled in part by sales mix.

Source: Sonic Automotive Earnings Report Slide Show

To put the Echo Park performance in perspective, you need to know this: the company's management was expecting strength, but the actual results surpassed internal expectations by nearly 10%.

Source: Sonic Automotive Earnings Report Slide Show

The company's CEO said in the report, "We believe the improved strength of our balance sheet and the positive cash flows from our EchoPark and franchise operations will allow us to fund the expansion of EchoPark internally without the need to access capital from the public market."

The expansion of Echo Park is good news indeed, as it should be able to more than offset the decline of new car sales. With new car sales about 50% of total revenue and used car sales about 32% of the total, used car sales are already providing a noticeable boost to revenue, cash flow and profits. Notably, Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC), the #2 and #3 top-selling brands, received Best Resale Value awards by Edmunds.

Looking forward, the company is expecting to expand on the Echo Park location until it is a national brand. It is expecting the current footprint to generate over $1 billion in revenue this year and for that to grow as existing markets mature. It is expecting to open at least one more store this year.

Analyst Upgrade, Dividend Growth Drive Stock Higher

Sonic is getting the attention of investors and analysts. The analyst covering the stock at Stephens just raised the stock to Overweight from Equalweight. He says Sonic has cracked the code with the Echo Park format and see strong growth potential. The analyst's target is $30, which is a 33% upside to today's prices.

The stock also pays a nice dividend, which is part of its appeal. The yield is a little low now that the stock is on the move, but still a market-average 1.90%. The best part about it though is the ridiculously low 18% payout ratio, 20% growth rate and four years of dividend increases. While no dividend increase is ever guaranteed, the numbers posted by Sonic beg for one, if not ensure it.

The balance is sheet is healthy too. The company has current cash on hand of $2.72 million, down a bit from previous years but mitigated by the expansion of Echo Park. Total liabilities are only $1.97 billion, less than half of total assets, $1.19 billion of which is long-term debt.

The Technical Picture

The technical picture is about as nice as it could be. The fundamental story is fantastic, and that is seen in the charts.

After trading in a fairly tight range for all of 2016, 2017 and 2018, the price fell earlier this year. The price drop is associated with a decline seen throughout the used car sector. At that time, the outlook for car sales and used car sales was in decline.

Since then, the stock price has bottomed and is now moving higher, driven by strength in the Echo Park expansion. Corresponding weakness and rebound are seen in the Carmax charts as well, but Carmax doesn't pay a dividend. The easy target for SAH price is back to previous highs, near $23.50, and that has already happened. A move above those highs that is driven by the expansion of the Echo Park concept would be very bullish.

For the nearer-term analysis, the stock surged on the release of the last earnings statement, retreated back to a key technical support level at the short-term moving average and then surged again when Stephens raised its rating. The stock is now trading at a nine-month high and indicated higher. The only negative is that the current candle is a doji, but even that has a silver lining - it will likely lead to sideways consolidation and another buying opportunity.

The weekly chart is even better in terms of its continuation signal. The weekly candles are forming a Rising Methods continuation pattern. The Rising Methods is one large green candle followed by 5 (in this case) small red candles that are in turn followed by a second long green candle. This pattern suggests a move up is happening now and is supported by rising, bullish momentum and a bullish crossover in stochastic. My first target is the support line at $24, followed by the long-term high near $27.50. Projecting the magnitude of the Rising Methods pattern, $8, I get a target of $30 (matching the Stephens analyst's target).

Risks And Challenges To My Thesis

There are risks and challenges to my thesis. These center primarily around Echo Park and come in two forms. The first is whether Sonic will be able to expand on the franchise, and it looks like the company will do so. Sonic is sitting on a sound financial position and capable of funding expansion, if slowing, without accessing the capital market. The second is the consumer. If consumer trends begin to deteriorate, it could have a negative impact on car sales. That said, a downturn in consumer trends may wind up fueling sales of used cars or at least sustaining them.

My Conclusion

Auto sales are slowing, but not used car sales. Used car sales are being driven by consumer demand and the high cost of new cars. Sonic has tapped into the used car market and is wildly exceeding expectations. The company is planning to grow the Echo Park locations, further enhancing revenue and earnings potential. The company pays a decent dividend, the dividend is very safe and there is an expectation for future dividend increases. The stock is getting the attention of analysts, and it is on the move price-wise. I say Sonic Automotive is an absolute buy for growth, dividend and dividend growth investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Sonic Automotive is a buy recommendation for the Technical Investor Portfolio. Technical Investor members were able to get into this play at an 18% discount to today's prices.