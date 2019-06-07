Mirati: Brewing A Knockout Combo Against Cancers

Fast forward to 2019, the same trend continues. Our recommendation on Mirati Therapeutics (a TKIs innovator) has procured nearly 700%. Nonetheless, the best is yet to come.

Buy a stock the way you would buy a house. Understand and like it such that you'd be content to own it in the absence of any market.



- Warren Buffett

I recently featured an analysis of intriguing innovators that were recommended during the IBI Expert interview conducted in 2017. Going back to your prior recommendation is a good way to keep track of your progress. Specifically, I presented an article on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), an equity that appreciated 362% since the publication. In a subsequent interview with another bioscience expert, I uncovered Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX). The buzz during the time related to the rising market traction of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). It's certainly not temporary, as TKIs are gaining a presence in the oncology space.

Figure 1: Mirati stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

For Mirati, the company has delivered positive Phase 2 data for sitravatinib and further advanced its stellar preclinical asset, MRTX-849, into a clinical study. In response to the robust fundamental developments and industry tailwind, Mirati shares appreciated nearly 700%. This story is a reminder that mega profits in bioscience are real. As such, you should exercise diversification and continually research to uncover such investment gems. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Mirati and provide my forward expectation on this gargantuan grower.

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mirati is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet needs in cancer. Leveraging the power of "precision medicine," the company employs next-generation genomic tests to select specific cancer patients that are most likely to respond to its medicines. The company specializes in drug candidates that target genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters. With sound underlying therapeutic design and precision medicine, Mirati is nurturing a highly promising therapeutic pipeline as shown below.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Mirati)

The Cornerstone of Cancer Management

It's strategic that Mirati is employing "combination" therapy that, in and of itself, is the cornerstone of superb cancer management. By simultaneously hitting multiple cancer targets, there is significantly less time for these rogue cells to evolve for escaping immune detection and rendering treatment obsolete.

Notably, Mirati and its partners are investigating the lead molecule sitravatinib with different immune checkpoint inhibitors for various cancer indications. Combining a cancer drug with an immune checkpoint inhibitor usually leads to treatment synergy, in which the sum of the effects is greater than the simple addition of the parts. This is because an immune checkpoint inhibitor has the capability to alter the "suppressive tumor microenvironment" for other drugs to exert their full effects.

Sitravatinib Franchise

Regarding specific assets, I'm attracted to the molecule sitravatinib that has a "built-in" combination therapy. As a broad-spectrum tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), sitravatinib concurrently attacks multiple tyrosine kinases, such as RET, CBL, CHR4q12, DDR and Trk. This delivers a flurry of punches to cancers, and thereby cripples the signaling pathways that are responsible for tumor growth and progression.

Asides from a monotherapy study, Mirati and its partner are investigating sitravatinib in combination with other immune checkpoint inhibitors to see if they can release the immune brake for treatment synergy. Going forward, Mirati will initiate a Phase 3 study of sitravatinib with nivolumab (Opdivo) versus docetaxel as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Figure: 3: Sitravatinib franchise (Source: Mirati)

I forecast that there is a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance that the aforesaid Phase 3 study will deliver positive outcomes. After all, combination therapy usually leads to therapeutic synergy. And sitravatinib has built in the combination aspect within that molecule. Moreover, the earlier results from sitravatinib are positive for investors to expect similar findings.

MRTX-849

As an oral small molecule that suppresses the KRAS G12C mutation, MRTX-849 holds great promise. Of note, I usually do not give much weight to an early-stage asset, yet there are always exceptions. Accordingly, I believe that Mirati is brewing a winner with MRTX-849. It is interesting to note that KRAS G12C mutations are present in roughly 14% of NSCLC adenocarcinoma cases, 4% of colorectal cancer patients and other cancers. Notorious for having poor outcomes, KRAS G12C tumors are typically treatment-resistant. With limited treatment options for patients suffering from this dreaded disease, there is a strong demand for better medicine. In my view, Mirati can definitely service that demand.

Using precision medicine, the company can pinpoint the specific KRAS mutation. In my observation, knowing the specific target substantially improves the odds of successful therapeutic design. It's like you have to know your enemy in order to attack them. As promising as the underlying science is, it's important for investors to determine the true therapeutic merits of a drug in its clinical trials. That being said, MRTX-849 is currently being assessed in a Phase 1/2 study for patients suffering from advanced solid tumors with the said mutation.

Though it's early to conduct a clinical forecast, I'll venture to carry out this daunting task. I believe that MRTX-849 has at least a 65% chance of posting a positive clinical outcome. The ingenious molecular design and precision medicine improves the odds of success. As a "fine arrow," MRTX-849 has a good shot at hitting the target NSCLC, because precision medicine enabled Mirati to clearly view the target (KRAS G12C). Despite my optimism, however, it's important to know that there is always uncertainty associated with forecasting.

Market Potential

Even when you have a stellar medicine, the company can be a losing investment if there is no market for the drug. Consequently, it's imperative for investors to assess the market potential for the molecule. In this case, I'll analyze the market size of NSCLC. Of note, the incidence of lung cancer is staggering due to the prevalence of cigarette smoking. In 2016, there were 224,390 new cases of lung cancer, as reported by the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer wreaks havoc worldwide, as it has the highest death toll. As the incidence of lung cancer rises, the therapeutic market correspondingly increases.

Figure 4: NSCLC market (Source: Grand View Research)

Interestingly, Transparency Market Research elucidated that the global market for NSCLC will reach $15.1 billion by 2023. Moreover, the leading companies operating in this niche include Novartis (NVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Celgene Corporation (CELG), AstraZeneca (AZN), Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly (LLY). In my view, if sitravatinib and MRTX-849 can cut into 10% of this market, that equates to $1.5 billion in potential sales.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31. Accordingly, there was $1.2 million in license and collaborative revenues from BeiGene (BGNE), compared to $9.4 million for the same period a year prior.

That aside, the research & development expenses for the aforesaid periods registered at $34.2 million and $19.7 million, and thereby represent a 73.6% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The bulk of R&D expenses were due to the development spending for sitravatinib and MRTX-849. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits.

That aside, there was a net loss of $40.9 ($1.17 per share) versus the $14.7 million ($0.51 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. I'm not surprised by the 29% decline in bottom line earnings. After all, Mirati is a young grower that is aggressively expanding. As such, higher expenses like R&D will cut into the bottom line results.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Mirati)

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $301.0 million in cash, equivalents and investments, which is a 35% increase from $222.8 million last year. The robust cash position stemmed from the January public offering that raised $107.9 million. In my observation, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital in this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime, which can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11. The key to a public offering is to execute it when the shares are trading high.

Though I do not mind a public offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that uses dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 28.8 million to 34.9 million for Mirati, my rough arithmetics yield a 21.1% dilution. At this rate, Mirati easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth cycle, the main point of risk for Mirati is whether the company can continue to generate positive clinical data for its Phase 3 trial that studies sitravatinib and Opdivo. If the combination drugs fail to achieve robust results, it's quite likely that the shares will tumble over 50%, and vice versa. The same concern applies to the Phase 1/2 trial investigating MRTX-849. Additionally, Mirati can grow aggressively that it might encounter a potential cash flow constraint. The other risk is that the stock can give up some gains after such a gargantuan multi-year rally.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Mirati as a buy with a four out of five stars rating. And I ascribed a $150 price target to be reached in one to three years. Powered by differentiated tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Mirati is brewing two stellar medicines that can altogether yield blockbuster results. Though early in its development, MRTX-849 is a best-in-class molecule that will most likely take Mirati higher. That aside, sitravatinib is an excellent medicine that is most likely to generate positive clinical outcomes for its Phase 3 combination studies. These two drugs are like the left and right combo to knock out cancers, and thereby deliver hopes to patients. At the same time, more positive clinical binaries are likely to continue rewarding shareholders. Last but not least, my friend (Jonathan Faison) of ROTY did a fine job detailing the story on MRTX-849. I recommend you to check out his research.

Thanks for reading! Please hit the orange "Follow" button on top for updates. Dr. Tran's analyses are the best in the biotech sphere, well worth the price of subscription. Very professional, extremely knowledgeable, and very honest … I would highly recommend this service and his stock picks have been very profitable. Simply put, this is worth every penny. Just earlier today, one of the companies recommended by Dr. Tran got acquired for a nice 50% premium. As I reserve higher market intelligence and exclusive features for IBI members, I invite you to take my temporary offer of 2 weeks FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.