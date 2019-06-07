Flex LNG: Poised To Thrive?

Flex LNG is pursuing a direct-listing on the US exchanges and expects to be trading by the end of this month.

Note: This report covers Flex LNG (OTCPK:FLXNF), discusses the current LNG markets, and provides a clear review of Q1-19 earnings. Flex is not currently listed on US exchanges, but they are pursuing a direct listing with potential to trade within this month. Follow these links for Q1-19 earnings results and their earnings presentation.

This report contains significant LNG shipping industry commentary and is therefore very relevant for investors in Golar LNG (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), GasLog (GLOG), and GasLog Partners (GLOP).

Image Credit: Flex LNG

Flex LNG Overview

Flex LNG (OTCPK:FLXNF) is John Fredriksen’s LNG pureplay company, which is set to own a fully-delivered fleet of 13 peak-modern (MEGI/X-DF) vessels with a current posture of essentially 100% spot. FLNG has four vessels currently on the water with two more arriving mid-2019, followed by five in 2020, and two final vessels in 2021. Their fleet list is shown below.

Source: Flex LNG, Company Fleet List, highlights added

Flex easily owns the best quality fleet in the world, but they are also trading at a premium to peers at this time (likely helped by Fredriksen involvement). They are postured in an aggressive stance since they will have 100% spot exposure ranging from mid-2019 through early-2021 with the final deliveries. This is a high-risk/reward play. I’m personally bullish on the markets from mid-2019 through early-2021, but this is almost an all-or-nothing approach.

Flex currently has about 54.1M shares outstanding for a current market capitalization of roughly $635M based on the current Oslo quote of 102.2 NOK.

Q1-19 Results

Flex LNG reported their Q1-19 earnings on 31 May, which I previously covered as part of our maritime coverage at Value Investor's Edge. These were fairly routine results for Q1-19, with a less exciting revenue result due to only four assets on the water in weaker conditions.

Their operating income plunged q/q from $21.5M in Q4-18 to just $3M in Q1-19, but this was to be expected due to a full spot market strategy against very weak recent market trends (primarily seasonal). Flex is setting themselves up for expected very strong market conditions from 2H19 through 2021, but I am curious as to whether or not they will eventually try to balance out risks by placing some of their vessels on long-term charters.

Fully Bullish Allocation: Adds to Risk

I suspect Flex could already achieve at least $85k/day for 5-7 year deals in this market, but clearly that is not good enough for Flex given their bullish projections for future rates. They illustrate this in their latest presentation (slide 12) with FCF ranges given for $50k-$200k/day markets. Clearly, from this viewpoint, settling for $85k/day would be a terrible decision as even just one year at $150k would provide as much FCF as 3 years at $85k.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 12

The positive nature of Flex's approach is that their ultra-modern vessels are about $15k/day stronger than TFDE assets, which are in turn about $15-$20k/day stronger than even the modern steamer vessels. Since Flex doesn't turn FCF negative until under $50k/day, such rates would imply forced-demolition for virtually all steam-powered ships (nearly half the global fleet).

There aren't many realistic scenarios where Flex will generate negative cash flow, so it makes sense, especially knowing Fredriksen's history, that they are going full-bore bullish here.

Impressive Financing

We've previously covered how the unsecured bond markets (and of course equity markets) in the US have completely dried up, but this isn't the case for bank financing and import-export related deals with premium shipping firms. Flex LNG secured two very good deals during the past two months including a syndicated $250M term loan (roughly 65% leverage) against two vessels at LIBOR+2.35%.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 9

Flex also closed a massively levered sale leaseback facility with Hyundai Glovis. This $420M facility includes a seller's credit (essentially restricted cash) of $120M, for net leverage of nearly 80% and gross leverage of nearly 110%.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 10

Flex hasn't disclosed the full cost of this transaction yet, but I'm expecting it will be roughly equivalent to high single digits of fixed financing. There is a $75M put/call option between the parties in 10-years.

Newbuild Capex Easily Covered

I had previously expressed (in private reports on Value Investor's Edge) some general concern about Flex's ability to fully fund their aggressive newbuild program without further dilution, but following the recent term loan and Glovis deal, there is near zero doubt they can secure financing. As noted, the remaining need is well below the recent blue-chip 65% leverage, at $118M, this is 59-62% leverage at $190-200M implied newbuild valuations. If rates truly do surge to triple-digits, 2020 resale valuations could easily reach into the mid-$200M range as one single year at $150-$200kpd is worth $36-$54M in free cash flow.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 12, annotation added

Relaxed Debt Until 2023

We should caution that this current debt profile only includes the current 6 vessels (4x 2018s and 2x 2019s) and does not include the 7 to-be-determined newbuild financings; however, Flex has an essentially worry-free debt maturity curve until 2023-2024 for their current fleet.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 11

Extremely Bullish (& Biased...) on Markets

Flex has perhaps the most bullish (but informed) presentation we've seen on the markets. GasLog (GLOG) also has a very good presentation on LNG markets, but Flex goes a step further by emphasizing the benefits of their modern fleet. They also do a great job of putting recent orders in historical context. First of all, this chart does a perfect job of explaining Q1-19 weakness, driven by huge seasonal drops in Korea/Japan consumption due to the warm Asian weather (and Japan's increasing mix of nuclear).

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 14

Their review of contango shuts down the commentary that the LNG market is oversupplied as there is a massive ramp already expected by the market into late-2019 and early-2020. The market is in a temporary glut balance here due to overbuying last November-December and an unfortunate (for exporters and shippers) warm winter in Asia.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 15

They are expecting up to 100 mtpa of FID during 2019, enough to grow the entire world's future committed baseload by 22%. There is 32 mtpa already committed in 2019 including LNG Canada, Golden Pass, and Tortue FLNG (ironic misspelling for GLNG longs). Note they have listed Driftwood, backed by Tellurian (TELL) as an expected 2019 project. I'm super skeptical after recent market developments and view this as very unlikely without US-China easing prior to the end of the year.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 18, annotations added

Fleet Orders in Perspective

Flex has done the best job yet of taming the alarmist perspective of 'huge LNG fleet orders.' From 2015-2019, there have been a cumulative 131 orders. Yes, 2018 was a huge ordering year, but so was 2011 and 2014.

The 131 from 2015-2019 compares to 194 from 2010-2014 and about 165 from 2004-2008. Not really that many vessels if we indeed grow the global future baseload by 20% in 2019 alone.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 20, annotations added

We've already delivered about half of the 2019 tonnage and there are only 4 newbuild ships (3 according to GLOG) available for contracts in the next 4-5 quarters. If rates run hard, there's very little stopping a repeat visit to the $150-$200k/day ranges. The graph on the right is drive by US-Asian trade.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 19, highlights added

Huge Qatari Order to Upset the Market?

Finally, Flex addresses the Qatari '100 vessel' controversy, arguing that the total orderbook growth is roughly equivalent to growth from Qatar's own expansion initiatives and their major Golden Pass project, plus replacement for older steam ships. I like the bullish look, but there is some dangerous double-speak here as they also include Golden Pass above in FID-demand, and then seem to concede in this slide that Qatar will attempt to capture all of the demand for themselves... Flex is unabashedly bullish and obviously biased.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 21, highlight added

They take a great story, and they sell it very well, but there are certainly some major risks if LNG demand fails to live up to projections in Asia and Europe over the coming 2-5 years. I believe Flex is well positioned, but their stock price is also fully valued.

Focus Question Review

The following section presents our original 'focus questions' from previously exclusive Value Investor's Edge commentary (in italics) along with review notes based upon the actual Q1-19 results.

US Listing Progress? Flex disclosed their efforts to land a direct US-listing in early-April by filing a confidential prospectus to the SEC. This sort of listing wouldn’t result in Flex raising any fresh funds, but the access to the US markets would theoretically give them better chances of raising equity in the future if the market prospects and sentiment dramatically improved.

Flex is proceeding on time, and expects to be trading on US markets by the end of this month. It will be a challenge for them to boost liquidity (trading volumes) since they don't look set to raise any fresh equity. Note that Torm (TRMD) also has a direct listing and terrible trading liquidity.

Source: Flex LNG, Q1-19 Earnings PR, highlights added

Financing Deals for Newbuilds? More Equity Required? Flex is projecting total available liquidity of $325M against remaining capex of $1,225M. If they secure a total of 65% leverage on the newbuilds, then they would only need about $155M of equity. At 60% leverage, they would need about $240M of equity. It looks like they could theoretically fund the entire program if they are comfortable drawing a large portion of their RCF down on top of traditional bank funding *and* the LNG market remains very strong so there’s no chance of cash burn.

Flex did fantastic in this realm. The Glovis deal took a considerable amount of financing risk off the table, but it will certainly add to their free cash breakeven level and they didn't clearly disclose the rates/costs yet.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate

This was a fairly bland operational report, but the financing progress was very impressive. Flex is pretty fully-priced for a mid-case market, obviously folks will make a ton of money here in a bullish market, and I think they are fairly well positioned even for a bearish market due to the major engine technology gains in the past 10-15 years, but I view both Golar (GLNG) and GasLog (GLOG) as far more interesting for mid-case and bull-case prospects.

Now that financing risk seems (nearly) fully resolved, I am raising my 'fair value estimate' from $12.00 to $14.00 per share. This is fairly minor upside compared to current estimates of 120% baseline upside to Golar LNG ($40/sh), 90% baseline to Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) ($25/unit); however, this is a very clean and simple shipping play and they are backed by arguably the most successful shipping man in modern history.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG, GMLP, TGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy GLOG or more TGP or more GLNG at any time.