Fiat Chrysler Could Return To The Table Despite Failed Renault Merger

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) has managed to produce some solid results despite operating in a late-cycle environment characterized by relatively weak global vehicle demand. Its revenues and profits have shown positive momentum from price increases due to a favorable mix of higher margin autos. The company is in the middle of a leadership overhaul that has been marked by a focus on achieving greater cost efficiencies, enhancing profitability, and gaining global market share in the highly competitive auto industry. Going forward, revenues will likely continue to benefit from new products launches. Modest margin improvement is expected to be supported by the new Jeep Gladiator and RAM HD pickup trucks. Both products have been met with high praise from both consumers and critics. This has resulted in the penetration of the critical North American auto market.

Aside from the challenges associated with the late cycle stage of the industry, growth may be muted; however, by a higher effective tax rate and an unfavorable foreign currency effect. At roughly four times forward earnings, valuation looks compelling here, but intense competition and company-specific challenges lurk ahead. New management will need to demonstrate continued progress with cost efficiency gains and net debt reductions. Fiat Chrysler has shown an ability to de-risk its balance sheet and create value with the latest example being the sale of Magneti Marelli which led to the issuance of a €2 billion extraordinary dividend.

Merger Falls Through but Will FCA Have Second Thoughts?

On May 27th, Fiat Chrysler proposed a merger of equals with French automaker Renault (OTC:RNSDF). Renault had considered the offer to be friendly and pledged "to study with interest the opportunity."

The deal, however, fell through 10 days later on June 5th when Fiat Chrysler withdrew the $35 billion offer. The company pointed the finger at French politics for dampening the potential blockbuster deal. The withdrawal came on the heels of France's request to delay the decision to secure the support of Nissan Motor Company, who is Renault's Japanese alliance partner.

The French government holds a 15% stake in Renault and therefore had skin in the game in addition to the regulatory responsibility. France reportedly had several imposing demands including a special dividend for Renault shareholders and assurance of French job security.

While it was known that Renault's alliance and cross-shareholding with Nissan could be a roadblock, it was largely viewed as an unlikely hindrance. Nissan's leadership signaled support in saying it did not see "any particular negative aspect" to the proposed merger.

Combination Would Produce the World's 3rd Largest Automaker

The breakdown of the merger talks leaves a fresh wound for both Fiat Chrysler and Renault investors who saw their shares get bid up after the offer. While it's unknown how things play out from here, it wouldn't be inconceivable that the companies return to the bargaining table as the merger rationale remains solid.

A Fiat Chrysler - Renault merger would create the world's third largest automaker in terms of both annual sales and units sold after Volkswagen and Toyota.

The auto industry has entered a transformational phase whereby achieving economies of scale has become of utmost importance. In merging with Renault, FCA would instantly become the #2 player in Europe with a market share roughly on par with that of Volkswagen. It would emerge as the runaway #1 player in the Latin American market with a share near 20%.

Finally, Renault would bring a strong presence in Russia, a market that FCA left years ago. The U.S market share would remain roughly as is because Renault lacks a direct presence there. The North American market is FCA's strength as it accounts for a major portion of earnings.

The Pairing Makes Sound Strategic Sense

Smaller automakers are facing slow demand in several key markets. A Fiat Chrysler - Renault pairing remains a solid strategic match to tackle this challenge for several reasons. The markets in which the two companies operate fit well together. There would be significant overlap in both products and platform in the European market. The brands are complementary across multiple segments from budget to luxury. Of course, there would also be the potential for significant synergies. Management estimated annual synergies of €5 billion when it made the offer.

On the one hand, the synergies appeared reasonable if not conservative considering the combination would have a €60 billion presence in Europe and there would be clear industrial redundancy in Latin America. The companies could also gain from the shared development of self-driving and electric vehicles. The synergy target, however, also seemed a bit ambitious absent any plant closures as FCA management vowed. The company's European manufacturing facilities are under-utilized. Consolidating brands on the same production lines would seem to make sense and therefore open the possibility of at least one major plant closure. Regardless, the merger would afford FCA a chance to optimize production by manufacturing vehicle models at the most cost-efficient plant.

Fiat Chrysler Would Get a Major Boost Towards Carbon Dioxide Emission Target

Fiat Chrysler has been struggling to make progress towards its mandated CO2 emission target as much as any automaker in Europe. Although it signed a 3-year pact with Tesla to bridge the gap, this is only a temporary fix. The company risks facing heavy fines if it cannot reach compliance by 2020/21. It simply does not have enough electric vehicles in its portfolio. Renault has a much more advanced electric car program and enjoys a first mover's advantage in the space.

The pooling of Renault's alternative energy fleet along with access to its powertrain technology would certainly turbo-charge FCA's efforts to become CO2 compliant and do so at a much lower cost than if FCA had tried to go it alone. The potential reduction of emission compliance payments by itself result in substantial cost savings. As such, this could be the single largest benefit for FCA.

Conclusion

While Fiat Chrysler said it would pursue an alternative strategy if its proposed merger with Renault failed, it should reconsider combining forces with Renault.

There are clear benefits to both parties here. FCA can ramp the much-needed scale in its European business and receive a lifeline for CO2 emission compliance while Renault would gain much-needed access to the key North American market.

Nevertheless, even if this offer were to come back from the dead, significant implementation and execution risks would remain as this would be a multi-year integration process. It may take some time for investors to warm up to the marriage as they seek visibility into a refreshed merger's impact on earnings and cash flow.

