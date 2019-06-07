Gold Fields: Thoughts On Recent Price Action

While such fast upside deserves some partial profit taking, Gold Fields shares may have more room to run.

Back at the beginning of April, I wrote that Gold Fields (GFI) shares looked interesting from both a momentum and more longer-term points of view. The recent upside in gold prices (GLD) ignited a material move in Gold Fields and select gold miners.

A number of material events happened since the previous article was published. Let’s go through them one by one:

Gold Fields raised $1 billion in new bonds. The company issued a $500 million five-year bond with an interest rate of 5.125% and a $500 million 10-year bond with an interest rate of 6.125%. As I expected in my previous article, Gold Fields did not have any problems with refinancing since the period of heavy capex is over and the company is set to grow its cash flow. The company partially sold its stakes in Maverix Metals Red 5, getting C$16.1 million in May and $88 million in June. Gold Fields plans to direct the proceeds towards debt repayment. Gold Fields bought back $250 million of notes due 2020; $600 million more remain. The company plans to repay them from a combination of available cash and bank debt facilities. At the beginning of June, Gold Fields reported a fatality at South Deep, the company’s troubled mine which has recently went through a period of workforce reduction due to restructuring. The company closed the affected area until it will be safe. The area accounts for approximately 10% of South Deep’s planned production this year, so no material impact on the company's results should be expected. Unfortunately, the deep nature of South African mines and the human labor-intensive production make periodic fatalities almost unavoidable.

At this point, Gold Fields’ management does everything that gold space investors want to see from gold miners. Having finished the period of high capex, the company prepares to reap cash flow and simultaneously monetizes non-core investments to cut debt. The refinancing materially improved the company’s maturity schedule and put Gold Fields in a better position.

Technically, Gold Fields' shares do not have any material resistance up to $6.00. The main problem momentum-wise is whether gold prices can stay close to current levels after a fast run-up as the correction in gold will put pressure on all gold mining shares including Gold Fields. Previous gold’s attempt to settle above $1,350 ended up very quickly. However, this time may be different.

Trade wars, recession fears, and a clear technical pattern of higher lows mean that gold may be ready to break to $1,400 and start a new bull run, something that gold mining investors have been waiting for many years. In such a scenario, a company that has solved its near-term financial challenges, basically finished the capex program and is ready to collect cash flows from previous investments is a decent choice for the medium to longer term. Thus, while a fast run from $3.60 to $5.30 deserves some profit taking, it makes sense to retain a part of the position as a bet on both continuous positive changes in Gold Fields' fundamentals and the gold market in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.