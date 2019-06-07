Why Universal's Not So 'Secret' Weapon Is Illumination Entertainment

Universal is looking towards “Pets 2” and “Fast & Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw” to lead a slimmed down summer slate but one that still packs a sizable punch.

Regardless, “Pets 2” has a small budget, big name cast appeal and a built-in audience which should easily propel it to a substantial level of success – a common Illumination formula.

While “Pets 2” is projected to make less than the original, it is not a reflection on the franchise and more because Disney has films in May, June and July.

Universal will release “The Secret Lives Of Pets 2” in theaters this weekend, looking to capitalize on the success of the record-breaking original from a years back.

Disney has Mickey Mouse, DreamWorks has Shrek and Universal has its Minions. Yet what makes each of those studios so successful is that they are not limited to just one icon. For Universal that catalog of cute characters comes courtesy of Illumination Entertainment and investors should be keenly aware of its knack for success – and if they aren’t, they’ll likely learn (again) this weekend.

On Friday Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will unleash The Secret Lives of Pets 2, a sequel to the 2016 hit that asks audiences if they really know what their pets are up to when they aren’t home. Shareholders may remember the original did strong business by many measures and still holds the record for the biggest debut in history ($104.4 million) for an original film not based on previous material.

That’s a credit to the Illumination team which to date hasn’t had a single miss since bursting onto the scene in 2010 with Despicable Me. All 9 of their films have broken $100 million in domestic sales, 8 have made over $200 million and 3 have topped $300 million. Including international numbers, you would also have a pair of $1 billion successes.

Yet what’s music to the ears of investors is that only one of those has come with a budge higher than $75 million (and that was just a $1 million more). While this film is reportedly a little more costly ($80 million), these are inexpensive (by today’s standards for animation) but high quality and high earners. The consumer products play alone is worth additional millions as these films produce countless merchandising tie-ins based on its characters.

So what should investors expect from Pets 2?

Well to start, the all-star cast may sound a little different this time with Patton Oswalt replacing Louis C.K. as main character Max and Harrison Ford joining as a gruff new ally but that shouldn’t have a real impact. Currently the film is projected to do in the $60 million range and tracking to do over $200 million at the box office when all is said and done.

While that is significantly less than the original’s $350+ haul (domestically), you can go back to the return on investment to see it is still incredibly worth the cost. The reason for the expected shrinking returns has little do with the brand itself but with the competition this week and in upcoming weeks. Pets 2 was forced into a June release versus a July one as in the past. Here it will battle the newest X-Men film Dark Phoenix for the crown in its first frame and while Pets is expected to win Stateside, last time the movie had really no competition opening week giving it free reign to poach adult moviegoers.

The other factor is that original came weeks after Disney/Pixar’s Finding Dory swam into theaters…but here the roles are reversed and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will be coming in just two weeks, reducing Pets’ window as top dog in the kids space. Granted Universal didn’t really have a choice as in addition to the Toy Story franchise Disney has its live-action Lion King set to roar in July which forced the switch to an earlier date.

What investors need to keep in mind is that Illumination has averaged $272 million domestically and $631 million across its nine fields – that’s a stunning total off an average budget of $72 million. The Minions franchise alone, which remains the studio’s highest grossing film (with a sequel coming in 2020) has transcended cinema in a way few films have and even crossed over to be a success in Universal’s theme park division.

For Universal, the movie studio, Illumination has been one of its most solid bench players. This summer in particular it is also being looked at as one of two tentpoles among a five-film slate that is lighter than in recent years.

Pets 2 and Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw (starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham) will be asked to carry a significant load at the box office, but shareholders shouldn’t have any concerns. After all while the old adage goes never star alongside pets, there’s no rule about not banking on their appeal.

Plus even without "Pets 2," who’s really going to bet against The Rock?

