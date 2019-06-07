Navios: Pulling Rabbits From New Hats

NM has been in dire straits for years, and is a major overhang on daughter firms Navios Partners (NMM) and Navios Acquisition (NNA).

Note: This report contains post-earnings coverage of Navios Maritime Holdings (NM). Parts are also relevant for Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) and Navios Acquisition (NNA). This report specifically reviews the NM Q1-19 earnings announcement, the associated earnings presentation, and the earnings call transcript.

Navios Maritime Overview

Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) is a holding company primarily focused on the dry bulk markets, but they also have significant exposure to the tanker markets through a 36% stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA). NM owns the majority of a South American logistics venture ("NSAL"), which has heavy exposure to VALE. NM also owns about 22% of Navios Partners LP (NMM).

NM currently has 33 directly-owned vessels on the water and 27 vessels chartered-in under long-term contracts. They have a middle-aged fleet, with 6 remaining vessels that are 14-years or older. Combined with the NMM and Navios Europe JV fleets, they have one of the largest dry bulk fleets in the world and they also have very low opex and overhead. This would be an excellent platform if it wasn’t for their inordinate leverage, which currently exceeds assets by around $250M according to my latest estimates.

Source: Navios Maritime, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 9

Despite their terrible leverage, NM has somehow succeeded in freeing up cash to redeem preferred shares. They tendered nearly 1.1M Series-H preferreds in exchange for $4.2M in cash and $4.7M in 2024 notes. They also tendered 884K Series-G preferreds in exchange for $4.4M in cash and $3.9M in notes. Altogether, they paid $17.2M ($8.6M in cash) to remove preferred obligations worth nearly $65M (inclusive of unpaid dividends)

NM has about 13M shares outstanding for a market cap of roughly $42M.

Q1-19 Results

There wasn't anything particularly surprising about NM's overall earnings or cash flow figures, but the key news came from some financing updates and disclosures. Additionally, their Navios Logistics ("NSAL") subsidiary posted the strongest quarter in company history and 2019 looks set for blow-out performance, potentially reaching $100M EBITDA. This is a far cry from some of the other views we've seen shared in the markets.

Source: Seeking Alpha, NM Reports Page, highlight added

Navios Logistics Shines

NSAL has quickly turned into the crown jewel of Navios after a disappointing run during 2016-2017 and a scary situation with VALE (VALE) trying to pull out of their significant 20-year port contract. Thankfully the rule of law prevailed for Navios and they won a full settlement and enforcement by tribunal in 2017.

Source: Navios Maritime Holdings, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 24

With the VALE-linked terminal singlehandedly producing minimum EBITDA of $35M per year, NSAL has returned to the races and we can see the shocking improvements across all segments y/y. The most impressive gains, percentage-wise, are from the barge segment.

Navios disclosed they are pursuing a modern river port terminal in the interior of Brazil, which is also expected to enhance their business in Uruguay. The capex is fully funded and will be approximately $30M. When the terminal is fully running, Navios expects to produce up to $10M in additional annual EBITDA, plus potential ancillary benefits to other segments. This is a clear win!

It doesn't stop there, on June 3, Navios Logistics unveiled another financing vehicle which securitized their 20-year VALE contract under a new private debt facility. If this placement is successful, NSAL might be able to send even more cash upstream to NM.

Additional Refinancing Gains

Navios also scored some minor refinancing gains by rolling $39.5M of 2020 maturities to June 2021 and by repurchasing $35.5M in par value of their 7.375% 2022 senior notes for around 50%. NM was able to conclude the latter transaction due to a 2-year related-party credit facility deal with their NSAL subsidiary.

They are paying 12.75% to their subsidiary for the first year and 14.75% for the next year, but they are retiring debt at an effective YTM of around 30%. NSAL has the liquidity to boot, is getting a fairly fat return, and the credit facility maturity comes before everything else on NM's books. Win-Win.

Options to Buy for Cheap??

NM sold three old ships for $25M and acquired a 2014-built Panamax vessel "Sea Victory" for $14.5M, compared to a current value of $21M. This perhaps tips the hand towards a significant asset value that I wasn't previously tracking. NM took on massive charter-in liabilities during the depth of the dry bulk crisis, many of these with purchase options at undisclosed prices. NM had 22 of these options. Is this a major asset we didn't know about? If so, Angeliki seems to have pulled another rabbit out.

Source: VesselsValue, Ship Valuation Page, "Sea Victory"

In August 2018, Navios bought the 2007-build "Navios Primavera" for $10.5M, which compared to $12.5M market value at the time ($10.3M today), so this didn't stand out as much. Definitely interesting at least... How do the rest of the 20 vessels compare? I honestly don't know, but this is a super interesting development and worth paying attention to.

Bond Loophole Swap?

The most interesting note of the release (which was previously disclosed in a 20 May filing), is NM's ability to swap all of their NMM units and 224K NNA shares from their 11.25% note indenture in exchange for a single unencumbered Capesize asset. Wow!

Source: Navios Maritime Holdings, Q1-19 Presentation, Slide 5

20% of NMM and the GP control for a single ship! The bond holders got slammed on that one. Guess they should have wrote a better indenture? This underscores a shocking fall from grace for the junk notes. NM just ripped back their 2nd best asset (NSAL being the best) for... yes... a single ship.

Source: FINRA, NM Bond Listing, highlights added

My guess is that the indenture was written in a base manner which allowed for swaps of assets with similar or better "fair market values." NM was therefore able to claim the 1.9M NMM units and 0.2M NNA shares were only 'worth' $25M. Has NM been sandbagging NMM deliberately the entire time?

Which vessel was exchanged? There are a few candidates worth $25M or more, but my guess by the ease of the transaction is that it was the "Navios Gem" or possibly, but not likely, the "Navios Ray." If we back up to Friday, 17 May, the combined equities were worth closer to $28M.

Source: VesselsValue, Navios Maritime Fleet Valuations

Conclusion: NM is Still Kicking

Another quarter and Angeliki Frangou pulls out yet more rabbits from hidden hats. Did the NSAL facility and debt repurchase move leak out earlier and cause that suspicious ramp we saw in April? Is it pure coincidence? I'm not sure, but prices are falling back down and for the first time in probably at least 9-months, perhaps the first time since 2016, I now suspect the odds of NM surviving in at least some equity-recognizable fashion is over 50%.

Source: Google Finance, 6m NM Chart, annotations added

I previously thought the plan was to eliminate the preferred and then dilute the common to infinity, but perhaps there's a viable path to a legitimate NM recovery sans dilution? They certainly still need stronger dry bulk rates, but between the following progress in a single quarter:

Record-Setting NSAL Performance + More Growth

Potential 'Hidden' Below-Market Purchase Options

Decent Levels of 50% Debt Repurchase

Huge Preferred Tender at 25%

2022 Notes Apparently Toothless

2020 Debt Pushed to 2021

NSAL Offering Bonus Liquidity

NMM Now Unencumbered... Huge Repurchase Coming?

Massive Debt Improvement at NNA

Dry Bulk Rates Improving

It's time to grab the popcorn!

As of the date of this writing (5 June), I have no position in NM. I am long Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM, NNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy shares of NM at any time.