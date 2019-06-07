Weighing In On Big-Name Tech And High-Yield Stocks For The Long Term

Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) announces a deal to buy Looker for $2.6 billion, hammering Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Tableau (NYSE:DATA), while Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) earnings were not well accepted; the Looker deal did not help. More on that later. What I do want to highlight is that Thomas Kurian, the new head of Google Cloud, is making bold moves in bringing more capability to the cloud offerings. What I think is very interesting is Kurian making a point of Looker working with all major cloud platforms, including Azure and AWS. I suspect that this belies a really bold and exciting strategy. While Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a constituency with its legacy Windows locked-in corporate customers, and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) strategy is the walled garden approach that is part of its corporate DNA, Google can embrace the multi-cloud. This is where enterprises want to go; they already engage many cloud providers for sustainability and also the desire to push down costs, and then only after that for specific applications.

If Google, as I surmise, is embracing the multi-cloud from the outset, this will help it gain share. Clients will be assured that they won't get locked in, and so why not develop on Google first? Google should acquire Rackspace and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to embrace the multicloud even further. Google Cloud could be the environment that controls all others simply by the virtue of being the trusted partner to manage all the clouds and providing tools that manage and interoperate natively with them all. I am still a buyer of GOOGL/GOOG. Buy NTNX, but also buy SPLK and DOMO since there is plenty of room for all of these players.

Dividend is your friend

I want to get started with helping you with your long-term strategy. You must favor strong dividend payers. Here is a start:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) - 5.58%. Paper packaging, and plastic out of favor.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) - 7.24%. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is not the only one making coin on kiddie rides.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) - 5%. Richard Kinder is buying millions of dollars of shares every week. Kinder is no dummy; be smart and follow him.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) - 3.9%. Great operator in the private equity world.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - 7.97%. What do you do with your papers? Now multiply that by a billion for corporations. This business will be around for 100. May you get dividend checks that long.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) - 8.93%. Long-term readers will find this name familiar. This is an under-the-radar play on 5G.

Buy Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). Wednesday I mentioned that with Farfetch. Apparently there is huge call buying on this name yesterday. The smart money is betting that this name is going higher AND SOON.

BUY ReWalk (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY). RWLK and SOLY lost much of their gains, but I think it would make sense to start a longer-term position in these two names.

No on Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Nearly every broker on the planet upgraded UBER yesterday. It dutifully popped on the news Wednesday. Yesterday, UBER is back under its IPO opening price of $45. Please don't touch this "dog with fleas."

Speaking of analysts, here are a bunch of upgrades of Cloudera:

Cloudera had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. 52.8% upside from the current price of $5.24.

CLDR had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $10.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 91.0% upside from the current price of $5.24.

The company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. 186.5% upside from the current price of $5.24.

Cloudera earnings weren't well received, and the company fired the CEO. I can't blame anyone for dumping the name reflexively. I see an opportunity; Looker was competing with CLDR before just as it competed with DATA, DOMO, and SPLK. CLDR just completed a merger, and it has announced a new product, which forestalled new sales and higher revenues. At this point, I think CLDR is a good speculation.

Best trade yet

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is turning out to be one of my best trades ever. I called for the stock to be sold a bit under 300 and called for a rebound at 180-185. I still think it's not too late to initiate a speculation in it. On the downside, you now have a solid bogey, the 180-185 level to trade from. If TSLA breaks 180 solidly, the trade is not working. When the market does sell off, I suspect you have 15 on the downside and 100 on the upside. Momentum is now with the bulls, so buy today, but keep some allocation in case we test the downside.

Have a great weekend!

