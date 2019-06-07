Chesapeake Energy Is Losing Its Battle To Stay Afloat

With oil prices on an upswing so far this year, shale producers should have seen an upswing in stock values. This has not been the case thus far, with many stocks stagnated or even slightly down. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stock has been holding up alright in the beginning of this year, but it got hit lately, in large part due to the latest financial results. The information is not looking particularly good. As a consequence, the stock is down by over 30% since the numbers came out. In the absence of a significant improvement in oil and especially natural gas prices in the foreseeable future, I fail to see how Chesapeake can improve on its situation. Things will most likely only get worse and there is a valid reason to put a question mark on its survival prospects in the next few years.

Q1 results.

The financial results of the first quarter were less than stellar. The net loss attributable to shareholders was $44 million. Revenues were down 13% compared with the same quarter from a year earlier. Interest expenses remained steady at $161 million, down one million dollars compared with the same quarter from a year earlier. Most of the Q1 report is suggesting that Chesapeake is in for a serious struggle to remain afloat in the longer term. By far the most concerning aspect of the report is the jump in long-term debt, from $7.34 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, to $9.17 billion in the last quarter. It breaks the trend we saw in the past few quarters of steady declines in the debt burden. The trend is mostly due to the Wildhorse Resources merger. I personally do not view this merger as a good move for the shorter term or the longer term. It not only sets back Chesapeake's years worth of efforts to cut its debt, but it also saddles it with questionable acreage, as I pointed out in an article I wrote back in March.

Production costs going up.

The big shale story, especially since the 2014 oil price crash has been the huge strides made in the cost reduction in shale drilling. A major aspect of that reduction has been innovation, without a doubt, and this aspect has been trumpeted as being the great transformation that greatly improved profitability within the industry. The decline in the price of oil services was talked about a lot less. The great consolidation of drilling into a few counties in most shale fields was mostly ignored, even though it perhaps played a greater role in improving shale profitability in the past five years or so than any other factor. As things stand right now, services costs are going up, while there is nowhere left for companies to further consolidate their drilling into better acreage. As a result, production costs are going up across the industry and Chesapeake is no exception in this regard.

While this is an industry-wide trend that is also reflected in Chesapeake's production costs, it should be noted that the reverse in cost trends from a downward trend, back towards an increasing trend is something that it cannot afford, unlike many of its more solid peers. This is reflected in its latest financial results, and it is a sign of things to come. The fact that there are now few opportunities to further consolidate into better acreage means that there are no further gains in efficiency to be expected in this regard. In fact, I expect most shale producers to start seeing a decline in average acreage quality being drilled in the next few years, as well as well saturation to lead to a further decline in well performance. The fact that oil services companies are raising prices is also likely to provide some hardship to shale producers. Further innovation is the wild card. There may be more breakthroughs, or none at all going forward.

Selloff may not be great buy opportunity.

As is often the case after a company experiences deep stock value loss, there are always investors and analysts looking at it as a great potential opportunity. Fortunes are often made taking advantage, but this may not necessarily be one of those situations. As I already pointed out, its latest acquisition may not be exactly the most profitable out there. There is a reason why that part of the Eagle Ford field is mostly abandoned by drillers. Even if Chesapeake will manage to identify some sweet spots within the play, It will most likely be limited both in terms of drilling opportunities volumes and in terms of profitability.

While some early positive results, fueled by drilling site cherry-picking, have the potential to cause some short-term excitement in regards to Chesapeake stock, in the longer run it is likely to become a burden on its overall financial situation. Most of the rest of its operations are not exactly presenting investors with reasons to get overly excited about buying this stock at current prices either. Currently, only 22.5% of its production is crude oil, meaning that we would have to see some serious improvements in natural gas prices going forward, in order to have external factors help out with Chesapeake's fortunes going forward. I personally do not believe there will be much help in this regard. The Wildhorse merger was in large part an attempt to further switch to oil production, where there is more potential for decent price levels supporting Chesapeake's production costs.

Perhaps Chesapeake assumes that oil prices will be high enough going forward to support production from its newly-acquired Eagle Ford acreage, as well as its other oil resources, even if these resources are not what might be considered prime shale assets. I personally think that oil prices will be higher than most people expect on average next decade. For the next few years however, there are plenty of reasons to expect continued price weakness, especially due to supply-side issues. It is this shorter-term uncertainty in regards to global oil prices that makes Chesapeake a very risky investment choice in my view. Its financial position as well as its assets are not suited to the current oil and gas price environment. Things might improve within a few years in terms of oil and gas prices, but by then Chesapeake will most likely be in such a weak financial position that it will no longer matter. With the latest financial results now showing a lack of profitability potential at current oil and gas price levels, it is legitimate in my view to call into question whether Chesapeake will be among the shale producers who will actually make it to the point in the next decade when oil and gas prices will be high enough for it to produce some profits and pay back its huge pile of debt.

