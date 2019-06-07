To Reverse Spring Crash Odds, We Need This

“Darn the wheel of the world! Why must it continually turn over? Where is the reverse gear?” - Jack London

Markets had a nice oversold bounce the last couple of days, and it’s not unexpected. As the community subscribed to The Lead-Lag Report has been discussing in chat, we were due for a comeback move given just how negative everything became not just in terms of magnitude, but in terms of consecutive declines for the S&P 500 (SPY). However, as I will be addressing in the next Report and in my upcoming Real Vision interview, the potential for a Spring Crash has not gone away. While Lumber appears to have stabilized, it still has collapsed in a way that suggests things are not in good shape.

The Spring Crash scenario is not based on hyperbole. Utilities (XLU), Treasuries (TLT), and Lumber have historically been leading indicators (on average) to higher volatility regimes, and VIX spikes tend to be preceded by strength in those areas. This should make sense. The one commonality that those three leading indicators have is sensitivity to interest rate expectations and the demand for money. Crashes tend to happen because of liquidity scares, which are ultimately driven by the cost of capital.

A liquidity scare is a distinct possibility. Some may argue the Fed is already trying to get ahead of that, but note that the price ratio of the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) relative to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (IEF) is still in a downtrend. A falling ratio here implies that inflation expectations are actually falling (albeit potentially at support). The lack of inflation expectations this late in the cycle is concerning and does imply that risks are still high here.

If inflation expectations can turn around, it would likely bring with it strength in Lumber, weakness in Treasuries, and weakness in Utilities. How can inflation expectations rise? I think it’s clear it has nothing to do with the Fed at this point. What can reverse the potential for a liquidity driven crash is Oil (USO) strengthening. Because Oil is the only real-time somewhat reliable cost-push inflation driver, Oil needs to pick up likely for reflation hope to rise. However, that means that Oil needs to have its own V-formation. Right now, that looks iffy at best.

I maintain my argument from late April. A Spring Crash remains a distinct possibility. It certainly may not happen as everything in markets is ultimately about probabilities. If Oil rebounds, inflation expectations rebound. If that happens, the odds of that collapse in stocks lessens. Oil, in many ways, may have more of an impact now than Papa Powell and the League of Extraordinary Bankers. For the bulls, this may be the only thing to watch.

This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Pension Partners, LLC, a federally registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Pension Partners, LLC, and positioning of accounts under Pension Partners’ management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Pension Partners, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment. The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.