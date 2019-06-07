The Good, The Bad And The Ugly In ShotSpotter

With a forward P/E of 99, the risks seem to be significantly greater than the reward.

The technology does not seem to be fully mature yet and growing privacy concerns among other issues pose challenges for the company.

ShotSpotter is demonstrating strong growth in revenue by entering new cities and expanding in existing cities.

Introduction

ShotSpotter (SSTI) is a small cap technology company that provides solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company has solutions deployed in approximately 100 cities and generates annual subscription revenues from the deployment of their technology on a per-square-mile basis. Several cities have benefited from this technology and have extended their relationship with ShotSpotter. This article outlines the growth opportunity ahead for ShotSpotter, but also elaborates on the risks and concerns an investor must bear in mind before making a decision.

The Good

The Opportunity Is Strong

ShotSpotter’s target market is large and its competition is limited. Based on the company’s estimates, there are approximately 1600 cities worldwide that can benefit from the technology.

Moreover, the company also offers its gunshot detection and alert technology to commercial establishments, school/university campus and other areas of public gathering. The market is big and ShotSpotter is the only major player in this space.

Source: Company Presentation

Revenue Growth

Since becoming a publicly traded company, ShotSpotter’s top line growth has been strong. Revenues increased 46% YoY in FY2018 in comparison with FY2017 and the gross margins have also increased in the past three years.

The company has also reached the brink of profitability with FY2018 being the first year with positive EBITDA of $2.23 million. The company is forecasting a top line between $44.5 million to $45.5 million.

Expansion Of Business

Not only is ShotSpotter providing services to new customers (cities), but cities that are currently using ShotSpotter technology have been extending their contract for additional coverage.

The company name and technology is spreading through word of mouth and shooting incidents often get reported in the news as “police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert...” thereby increasing the awareness of this technology among the general public.

The city of Chicago is a large customer for ShotSpotter with a 3-year contract (extendable to 5) for a value of $23 million. This amount could increase depending on future extensions and/or coverage area expansions.

Kansas City initially started using ShotSpotter technology through a federal grant sponsored pilot program back in 2012. The city is now paying approximately $164,000 a year with city officials confident that the technology is helping reduce crime.

ShotSpotter has also partnered with GE (GE) to integrate their outdoor sensors, along with other technologies, into street lighting systems that help cities collect data and improve their operations. Recently, they have partnered with Verizon (VZ) to bring the ShotSpotter solution to cities by leveraging Verizon's Light Sensory Network, an IoT platform deployed on street lights.

The above points are illustrative of ShotSpotter demonstrating strong growth and having a strong moat in an area with huge opportunity. We shall now see the issues and concerns I have with this company.

The Bad

The Technology Is Not Fully Mature

There are two issues associated with any technology that performs detection and estimation.

A false positive alert is one where a non-gunfire incident is reported as gunfire. This could result in an unnecessary rapid deployment of police officers and first responders, which may raise unnecessary fear among the occupants of a community or facility, is seen as a waste of police and first responder resources.

False Negative is the event of a failure to alert law enforcement or security personnel in the event of an actual gunfire and could result in a less rapid or no response by police officers and first responders, increasing the probability of injury or loss of life.

Numerous reports claim that false positives are a major issue with ShotSpotter technology.

Forbes performed a study in late 2016 by collecting data and other records from more than two dozen customer cities around the country. In 30-70% of the cases, in the event of a ShotSpotter alert, police officers were unable to find evidence of gunshots.

Source: Forbes

Since gunfire detection technology is the bread and butter for this company, the maturity of the technology and accuracy of the detection is of paramount importance to see any form of continued growth and market penetration.

Though this study of false positives was performed in 2016, below sections will indicate that this problem still remains unsolved to a large extent.

Leaving Customers

The lack of maturity of the technology is causing several customers to stop their subscription to ShotSpotter services. Fall River, Massachusetts recently ended their relationship with ShotSpotter after the technology had repeatedly missed several gunfire shots (false negatives).

In the past, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had decided to not renew their $160,000 a year contract with ShotSpotter, claiming that the gunshot detection system didn’t help them make arrests or identify crime victims.

While there are several city officials claiming ShotSpotter is the reason crime is reducing in their communities, there is no real study that has proven ShotSpotter to be the reason for declining crime. Most cities contracting with ShotSpotter do not own the data that ShotSpotter produces, and the company has not made that data available for study. I believe it is important that ShotSpotter must prove effectiveness by making the data/reports available to demonstrate crime reduction if any.

This May Be The First To Go During Budget Cuts

ShotSpotter technology has demonstrated its ability to reduce the time taken for first responders to arrive at the scene in the event of a gunfire. Moreover, it aims to provide supplemental information to the dispatch officers in the form of type of weapon, number of armed shooters, etc.

Several city officials are seeing ShotSpotter technology as a nice-to-have, but not as a must-have capability. The Louisville Metro Police Department is expected to cut ShotSpotter as the department faces nearly $6 million in cuts as part of the mayor's budget proposal for next year.

Rockford, IL police officers and city officials are pleased with the reduction in gunfire incidents since the deployment of ShotSpotter technology. However, with funding being tight, a committee of police officers, police commanders and crime analysts is being formed to review the effectiveness of ShotSpotter in helping police stop gun violence before deciding whether the system is worth the city’s continued investment.

These reveal that in the event of a budget cut, ShotSpotter could lose several cities from its belt and it could prove detrimental for the growing company.

Revenue Concentration

In FY2018, ShotSpotter’s two largest customers were the City of Chicago and the City of New York and they accounted for 22% and 15% of the total revenue respectively (Source: Company FY2018 Form 10-K)

Since almost 37% of the top line comes from two cities, this brings concerns of revenue concentration since cutbacks due to budget cuts could sharply affect the top line of ShotSpotter.

Upgrading Wireless Sensors

Approximately half of the installed ShotSpotter sensors use fourth-generation (“4G”) Long-Term Evolution (“LTE”) wireless technology and half use third-generation (“3G”), cellular communications.

US wireless carriers will be discontinuing their 3G services towards the end of 2022, resulting in ShotSpotter sensors to not be able to transmit on these networks. Due to this, ShotSpotter will have to upgrade the sensors that use 3G cellular communications at no additional cost to customers prior to the discontinuation of 3G services. (Source: Company FY2019 Form 10-K)

This represent significant capital expenditures in the next 2 years which will affect margins and impact profitability of the company.

Privacy Concerns

Governmental agencies and private citizens have become increasingly sensitive to government or third-party surveillance equipment allowing end users to listen to private conversations and monitor private citizen activity.

Recently, the City of Toronto, Canada decided against using ShotSpotter solutions because the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario indicated that it may compromise Section 8 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which relates to unreasonable search and seizure.

Though the company claims that “Our sensors are not designed for “live listening” and are triggered only on loud impulsive sounds that may likely be gunfire,” there are several past incidents where ShotSpotter footage and audio have been utilized in investigations. Citizens are still concerned about private conversations being picked up by the company's tech.

Growing privacy concerns can lead to reduced adoption by cities. Moreover, with new regulations being rolled out to protect the privacy of individuals, ShotSpotter could be forced to change the way detects gunfire and this could mean trouble for the company.

The Ugly

Valuation

Trading at 236x EBITDA, ShotSpotter has a very rich valuation.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Moreover, as the company is expected to report a profit in FY2019 and the forward P/E stands at 99.14.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) is a supplier equipment and technology for law enforcement agencies and is in my opinion, a good candidate to compare with ShotSpotter. AAXN has a forward P/E of 51.13.

ShotSpotter's forward earnings multiple is high even when compared with fast-growing technology names like:

Source: Finviz

Conclusion:

ShotSpotter has demonstrated strong growth in its top line and is rapidly expanding into more cities. While the growth story is great, the investment thesis is muddied by privacy concerns and concerns over maturity of the technology. Moreover, at the current prices, the stock is too expensive for me to look past the risks and see the reward. Hence, at this time, I am not convinced to recommend ShotSpotter to investors.

