Chewy's IPO: Not The Next Pets.Com, But...

Chewy has some financialnumbers trending in the right direction, but faces high debt and isunprofitable. Investors should avoid this IPO.

Online pet equipment retailer Chewy has filed for an IPO which will value the company at around $7 billion.

Larger tech companies have dominated the headlines for months, but perhaps no upcoming IPO is quite as divisive as Chewy Inc. (CHWY:NASDAQ). Bloomberg reported Monday that Chewy will go public at "at a proposed valuation of around $7 billion." Chewy could receive up to $90 million in this IPO, which it would be using for general corporate purposes.

To Chewy's supporters, this company is growing rapidly in a thriving market as owners continue to spend ever more on their pets. To Chewy's detractors, Chewy is the next Pets.com, the infamous mascot of the dot-com bubble, and its affiliation with PetSmart (PETM:NASDAQ) is a major chain around its potential. There are elements of truth to both stories, but which one is more accurate?

Pet Industry Growth

The comparison to Pets.com is made more relevant because Chewy at a basic level is doing the same thing. Chewy is an e-commerce retailer which claims in its SEC report that it offers "virtually everything a pet needs" and aims to be the preeminent online destination for "pet parents."

The fact that Chewy uses the terminology "parents" instead of "owners" says something about where the pet industry is heading. Chewy points out that "pet parents increasingly view pets as part of the family and are willing to spend increasingly larger dollar amounts on higher-quality goods and services for those family members." Some of these goods include clothes, pet health insurance, and higher-quality treats.

The key is that the pet goods industry will be booming in the foreseeable future as millennials are on track to own more pets than any previous generation. By becoming the premier pet online store, Chewy will make it hard for customers to look elsewhere or go back to traditional pet stores. This is especially so because Chewy offers an "autoship" option which automatically sends owners goods such as pet food without them having to go through the hassle of picking out select goods every few weeks. Autoship sales made up 65.7% of Chewy's net sales in 2018, up from 61.5% in 2017.

The picture is not all rosy, as any online retailer must worry about the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) which launched its own private pet food label last year. But Chewy's has been able to grow regardless, and can argue that the expanding pet market will blunt the threat of competition.

The PetSmart Problem

But while Chewy has the potential to grow, perhaps the biggest problem for investors is who is benefiting from this growth. In May 2017, Chewy was acquired by PetSmart for $3.35 billion, making it the largest e-commerce acquisition ever.

PetSmart's investment is set to partially pay off in this IPO. While Chewy will get $90 million in this IPO as discussed by offering 5.6 million shares, PetSmart will receive $648 million with the sale of 36 million shares. But if Chewy is such a great long-term investment, this begs the question of why PetSmart is choosing to cash out now.

A major reason is the fact that PetSmart will still retain control over Chewy. Like far too many IPOs, Chewy is using the dual-share model where the existing leadership will retain nearly all of the voting power. Smaller shareholders may shrug and declaim that they would not have the shares to make a difference in voting power anyways, but it means that PetSmart will retain control and not always have PetSmart's best long-term intentions in mind.

This is especially so since PetSmart may be at risk of bankruptcy. Kiplinger points out that PetSmart's debt was downgraded last May, and that PetSmart is threatened by Amazon. Investors should be extremely concerned that PetSmart will not be looking out for Chewy's best long-term interests in favor of keeping itself alive for just one more day.

Good Growth, High Debt

Whatever one's thought about Chewy's potential for growth and its relation with PetSmart, the most important detail remains its finances. Overall, Chewy represents a very mixed bag.

Like most IPOs, Chewy reports high revenue growth at the expense of profitability. Chewy reported a staggering $3.5 billion in net sales for the 2018 fiscal year, which represents a 67% growth rate from the previous year. Furthermore, Chewy reports a gross profit of $714 million and saw its gross margin rise from 17.4% to 20.2%. Even its profitability numbers, which saw net losses improve from a loss of $338 million in 2017 to $267 million in 2018, are relatively good for an IPO.

But the big red flag is Chewy's debt levels. Chewy reports $877 million in total liabilities compared to $88 million in cash and $541 million in total assets. Chewy's debt ratio has been consistently trending in the wrong direction over the past five years, and there is little indication of how it will turn things around given the numerous challenges it faces.

Final Thoughts

So what should investors decide? Some investors may argue that Chewy's is yet another massively overvalued IPO where institutional investors swindle the common people by giving them stock which will crater soon afterwards.

Chewy's is not as bad as Pets.com, a company which recorded titanic gross losses for much if not all of its tenure. But that does not make it a good investment. I do not see how it will differentiate itself from Amazon, its relationship with PetSmart is only going to hurt this company, and I am concerned about its ability to stay financially afloat. The pet industry will continue to grow over the years, but this is not the place to take advantage of that trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.