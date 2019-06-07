Dividend Aristocrats And Survivorship Bias

While the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat Index includes former constituents who fail to raise their dividend through the rebalance date, some readers have voiced concern about survivorship bias.

In a number of articles on Seeking Alpha, I have demonstrated for readers the long-run alpha achieved by the Dividend Aristocrats. Companies that have earned this distinction have increased dividends for twenty-five consecutive years. Collectively, these companies have higher risk-adjusted returns relative to the broad market gauge over at least the last three decades. For this reason, I included the Dividend Aristocrats as one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market". A depiction of the total return performance of the Dividend Aristocrats relative to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is pictured below:

Source: Bloomberg

One of the key questions I get from readers about this index is whether there is inherent survivorship bias. Is the outperformance just a function of capturing the companies that have managed to continuously increase shareholder payouts. Notably, the performance detailed above includes the companies that have cut their dividends until the index reconstitution the following January.

In an article published last month entitled A Brief History of Dividnd Aristocrat Crashes, I looked at the largest single-day corrections for the Dividend Aristocrats. I noted that after these large corrections that the Dividend Aristocrats have tended to generate solid forward returns. Readers rightly questioned whether this outperformance extended to former Dividend Aristocrats that have cut their dividends.

The Dividend Aristocrat Index above includes the performance of constituents until the company no longer meets the index inclusion criteria, including the need to maintain increasing dividends. Just as the return history of the S&P 500 does not exclude the historical performance of former constituents, there is no survivorship bias in the dividend growth index. Dividend Aristocrats have generated higher risk-adjusted and absolute returns, including the constituents that have exited the index.

To demonstrate this fact, I have drilled into the companies that have lost their Dividend Aristocrat status since 2007, just before the financial crisis. In the chart below, I have subdivided them into categories related to the reason for their exclusion:

Six of the twenty-nine companies that exited the Dividend Aristocrats did so because of a corporate takeover. With these buyouts happening at a premium to prevailing market levels, these five companies generated very strong total returns and excess returns relative to the S&P 500 over the 5-, 10- and 20-year historical periods in the study. These five companies produced 15%+ total returns over the 20 years to their takeover date, beating the market by over 8% per year - a remarkable performance.

Unsurprisingly, banks were also a large component of the exiting Aristocrats in this sample period, as these financial institutions were forced to cut shareholder payouts during the Global Financial Crisis. Ten of the twenty-six exiting Aristocrats were banks forced to adjust their payout ratio. While these banks had very weak returns over the 5- and 10-year periods that culminated in dividend cuts during the crisis, they still managed to outperform the market with a 0.78% excess return over the trailing twenty years through the month-end of their change in dividend policy, in spite of the dramatic drawdown in financial prices at the end of that study horizon.

The companies that actually performed worse, lagging the market in each 5-, 10-, and 20-year trailing period, were companies that saw a secular change in their businesses. These are the types of companies that Dividend Growth Investors should be actively trying to avoid. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) faced secular declines in its office products market from the digitization of the office environment and rise of the personal computing industry. CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has faced pressure from the transition of the wireline industry amidst the rise of wireless telephony. Gannett (NYSE:GCI) has faced challenges in its newspaper and publishing business, which it separated as Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) in 2015. Pitney Bowes (PBI) faced the transition from snail mail to electronic mail. SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) has been embattled by the competitive onslaught of the rise of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN).

Eight additional companies did not fit neatly into one of the previously described categories. These companies still outperformed the broader market over the 20-year periods prior to the dividend cut.

The main takeaway for Seeking Alpha readers should be that over long time intervals, even Dividend Aristocrats that are forced to cut their dividend distribution have still outperformed the broader market. While it may be disconcerting that such a large swath of the Dividend Aristocrats failed to meet the dividend inclusion requirement through the last downturn, investors who owned this universe of securities, inclusive of the exiting names above, still meaningfully outperformed the broader market.

While some Dividend Aristocrats will undoubtedly exit the index in the next downturn, this dividend growth strategy has proved extraordinarily defensive, outperforming the broad market in each of the six negative years for the S&P 500 in the sample period.

I am an owner of the ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NYSE:NOBL), and this analysis of the fallen Aristocrats has not changed my view that this strategy is likely to outperform over long time intervals. Promising to return increasing levels of cash to shareholders over time is a capital deployment discipline that keeps management focused on delivering value for its key stakeholders.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.