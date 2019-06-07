Why The Revolve IPO May Be One Of The Best IPOs This Year

Revolve is an excellent IPO,and we can expect to see its share price explode through the roof on its debut.

Here's a new IPO that should catch every investors interest. Revolve Group (RVLV) has released further details about its upcoming IPO which will value the company at $1.2 billion. According to its amended SEC report, Revolve will aim to raise a maximum of $243 million with a potential maximum share price of $18. Revolve will sell 2.9 million shares, while other shareholders will sell 8.8 million. Lead underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Merrill Lynch.

Revolve Group is a fashion e-commerce retailer, and previous, similar companies such as Mogu (NYSE:MOGU) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been either erratic or bad investments. But I believe that Revolve could be different. While this company does face some challenges, here are a few reasons why I believe Revolve is stronger than most IPOs.

Targeting Growth through the Young

Revolve Group primarily targets Millennials and Generation Z consumers through its online branding. The company states that it offers "over 45,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles" by connecting with "more than 500 emerging, established and owned brands." But what truly sets Revolve apart from its competitors is not fashion but technology.

As Inc. pointed out in a company profile last year, Revolver founders Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas had no experience in fashion. Instead, they used their data science and business backgrounds to help improve their business. With technology, they can keep better track of their inventory, forecast trends, and help connect customers and fashion influencers with established fashion brands.

Revolve also uses progressive thinking in marketing by relying on social media influencers as opposed to traditional marketing tactics. Influencers are individuals who post regularly on social media, particularly Instagram, showing off their latest trends and clothes. Influencers marketing has grown particularly popular with millennials more wary of traditional kinds of advertising, and Revolve has been a pioneer with influencers. Revolve states that it has "built a community of over 3,500 influencers." Business of Fashion reports that many of the top influencers travel the world on Revolve's dime and help boost sales with their photos.

With these tactics, Revolve is in a good position to focus heavily on young customers. National retailers can be slow to react to changing trends, while specialty boutiques are limited in their ability to reach out to a wide demographic.

Financial Growth and Profitability

Thanks to these efforts, Revolve can point to much stronger financial success than most IPOs. Growth has taken off in the last few years, with Revolve reporting a revenue growth rate of 28% in 2017 and 24% in 2018, as well as a total revenue of $498 million in 2018. Furthermore, Revolve's gross profit margin rose during that timeframe from 48% to 53%. And perhaps most significantly of all, Revolve reported a net profit of $30 million in 2018 and $5 million in 2017.

Other financial numbers look good as well. Revolve has a reasonable amount of debt, with $105 million in total liabilities balanced against $191 million in total assets and $27 million in cash. Cash flow has remained consistently positive, and the company has no major obligations past the 5-year mark.

Furthermore, the company's valuation appears to be reasonable. Let us assume that Revolve's 2019 revenue rises by a mere 15% in 2019, which is a conservative estimate. The company would have a revenue of P/S ratio of merely 2.09, extremely low for an IPO and reasonable compared to similar competitors.

Other Mitigating Factors

While there are plenty of positives to point out, there are two significant negatives which should be observed about this company. The first relates to the IPO itself and the fact that Revolve is going with the dual class share model used by far too many IPOs. Revolve states that its existing stockholders "will collectively own shares representing approximately 98% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock following the completion of this offering."

Another potential threat is the specter of a trade war. Revolve states that it uses manufacturers based primarily in China and to a lesser extent India and the United States. Trump's recent tariff move is targeted towards Mexico, but it serves as an example of how the mercurial president could suddenly try to make the same unilateral moves against China. And as with any company going public now, many economists are concerned about an economic slowdown soon which would impact Revolve's fortunes.

A Good Value

Despite these potential concerns, Revolve is one of the best IPOs to hit the market in some time. It is reasonably valued. It has strong finances both in profitability and potential growth. It is in a market which will likely expand and has both the marketing and technological footprint to keep expanding.

But these very positive qualities may be a reason to wait. Revolve will be an excellent stock at the maximum stock price of $18, and any investor who can get in on the ground floor will be lucky. But we will likely see Revolve's stock explode in value. I still believe that the company will still be a good stock in the low to mid-$20s, but am less positive beyond that. Do not get caught in the initial hype of trading which will likely follow this IPO. Stay disciplined, try to pick off this stock at the aforementioned target level, and consider waiting until the lock-up period has expired. That may be the best time to get a solid long-term stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.