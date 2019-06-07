Long Shopify Via Selling Puts

Shopify is creating a moat through its ecosystem for merchants and has executed on growth over the last five years.

I am looking to earn 0.5% over a three-week period writing out of money put options at $235 and $200.

The market has been volatile lately and technology stocks in particular have been affected. I have hence placed long bets on Square (SQ) and Shopify (SHOP) through selling short dated put options.

Source: Shopify put option positions from my brokerage account

The put option with a strike price of 235 expires on June 14th (next Friday) while the other option expires on June 21st. With Shopify currently trading at $292, my trade assumes Shopify does not fall more than 20% from its current trading price by June 14th, and does not fall more than 30% by June 21st.

If my desired scenario plays out, then I stand to gain $2.14 roughly 0.5% return over a 3 week period (I initiated the positions on May 28, 2019). This return is calculated against the margin impact and not against the value of the underlying - i.e., 200 shares of Shopify at the respective strike prices.

The intention of this trade is to generate short term cash flow while I wait for an entry price for Shopify.

My desired entry value of Shopify is $195. I approached this with a simplified set of assumptions and I am appreciative to have more inputs from the readers in the comments regarding this set of assumptions.

5th year price to sales of 8x and sales per share of $49 would result in a 2024 share price of $392. This reflects a 29% CAGR in sales per share but a reduction in relative valuation on a price to sales basis. My minimum expected return on a growth company is 15% yearly which means Shopify would make sense to me as a long investment at $195. This is 33% below the current trading price.

Hence I may wait for the price to come down (or it may never happen) before I make a purchase, but I would like to earn some cash flow.

Year (in $million) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue 105 205 389 673 1,073 Gross Profit 62 111 209 380 596 Gross Margin 58.8% 54.1% 53.8% 56.5% 55.6% SG&A Exp. 57 89 172 293 458 D&A Exp. 5 7 14 23 27 Operating Profit (22) (18) (37) (49) (92) Op. Margin -20.6% -8.7% -9.5% -7.3% -8.6% Net Profit (22.31) (18.79) (35.36) (40.00) (64.55) Net Margin -21.2% -9.2% -9.1% -5.9% -6.0% Free Cash Flow (24) (5) (26) (32) (52) Income Tax - - - - -

Year (in $ million) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Assets 95 244 491 1,114 2,255 Cash & Equivalents 60 190 84 142 411 Acc. Receivable 7 6 21 69 133 Inventories 49 165 356 931 1,990 Goodwill & Int. 5 8 22 38 64 Total Liabilities 27 48 80 112 164 Accounts Payable 13 24 45 63 97 Long-Term Debt - - - - - Total Equity 68 195 410 1,001 2,091

Shopify is adequately capitalized and has no debt. At the same time gross profit margins have held stable despite competition in this e-commerce marketplace and other companies like GoDaddy.com also offering add-on services like website builders with e-commerce functionality.

My view is that the company will continue to grow its sales and eventually turn profitable despite competition and is a stock to own for the future. The ecosystem that both Shopify and Square are building around merchants is phenomenal.

Although the company does not report customer retention rates or churn statistics, I am using web traffic and Google Trends to compare popularity of Shopify with its competition.

Source: Similarweb.com

Do note that Wix offers free websites on its wixsites.com domain and Shopify allows merchants the same on the myshopify.com. I could not obtain traffic statistics on the wixsites.com domain, but the myshopify.com shows stable traffic over the past 6 months.

Source: Similarweb.com

Source: Google Trends

Over the past 5 years, Shopify searches on Google as represented by the blue line above, has grown steadily while Wix searches has declined slightly. Most recently, Shopify is seen to be almost as popular as Wix.

This trend reflects a moat that Shopify is building and its execution has been spot on. Hence, while I continue to wait for opportunities to buy Shopify shares, I will bide my time and earn some cash flow along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.