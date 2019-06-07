Crop Shortage, Asian 'Aporkalypse' Could Pop Agriculture Funds Higher

Corn and soybean production in the US is at extreme lows for this time of year according the USDA, due to flooding.

It’s not very often that Bloomberg, usually a level-headed financial news outlet, publishes an article that look like it belongs in Zerohedge. On June 1, Bloomberg came out with a very gloomy piece on the state of US agriculture that bills 2019 as the worst year for crop yields in modern history. Bloomberg isn’t the only one sounding alarmist these days on agriculture though. A headline article at the United Kingdom outlet The Guardian is also sounding rather doomish on the so-called “Aporkalypse” in China caused by African swine fever. This has so far resulted in the culling of 1.2 million pigs.

The Guardian quotes an animal epidemiologist, Dirk Pfeiffer of Hong Kong University, making a rather extreme statement: “This is the biggest animal disease outbreak we’ve ever had on the planet.”

This might be an overreaction, but in case it isn’t, one may want to get into agricultural ETFs here. There aren’t many available that can take advantage of this situation, but here I’d like to compare two that are available and rate them in the context of what is happening now. These are the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) and the Elements Rogers International Commodity Index Fund (RJA), two similar funds with similar price action that nevertheless have differences that need to be taken into account and considered if you are so inclined to taking advantage of an agriculture supply shortage.

Corn And Soybean Situation

According to Bloomberg, there is a definite feel that many farmers are in serious trouble due to the weather and the US supply of agricultural staples, particularly corn and soybeans, will be constricted this coming year. The article combines elements from the ongoing trade war and the extreme rainy weather in midwestern United States to make the case that agricultural commodities are on their way higher.

Here is a quote from the article so you can get a general feel for what’s going on:

“It is fair to say that there has never been a geopolitical situation in modern times like the one we have right now,” Matt Campbell, a risk management consultant at INTL FCStone, said in an email. There has never been weather like this, either. The 12 months that ended with April were the wettest ever for the contiguous U.S. That spurred other firsts: Corn plantings are further behind schedule for this time of year than they have been in records dating to 1980 and analysts are predicting an unheard-of 6 million acres intended for the grain may simply go unsown this year.

This is a tone that is not typical of Bloomberg, and in my opinion should be taken seriously by agriculture investors.

The newly imposed tariffs on China have already locked farmers out of Chinese soybean markets via the retaliatory tariffs that China has already imposed specifically on soybeans, and couple that with drastic rainfall that is flooding agricultural fields and ruining crops, we have a double whammy against US farmers. The difficulty here is that these two factors – retaliatory tariffs against US agricultural exports and a constricted US agriculture supply – are to some extent countervailing forces. The lowered ability to export due to retaliatory Chinese tariffs keeps supply within the United States and lowers prices, but the decline in production due to weather is much worse than the extra domestic supply due to retaliatory Chinese tariffs.

How much worse? Agricultural exports are forecast as of May 30th at $137B, vs. $143.3B in 2018, a drop of only 4.4% (see page 2). According to the latest USDA crop report released June 2, the drop in production in corn and soybeans specifically is much more drastic than what will be a 4.4% supply bump due to the trade war. Taking the relative strength of the countervailing forces into account, assuming relatively stable demand for corn and soybeans, prices are set to rise.

If we go to page 2 of this USDA report, we find that corn emerged, by this point in the year, is only 46% of available planted land. This compares with 84% on average at this point in the year from 2014 to 2018. That’s a 55% reduction in corn supply taking into account 18 states that account for 92% of US corn production by acreage.

If we move down to soybeans the situation is even worse. Soybeans planted, taking into account 18 states responsible for 95% of US soybean production, is only at 39% planted versus a 79% average at this point in the year from 2014 to 2018. Emerged soybean statistics are even worse, 19% versus 56% by this time of year. Last year was 65%, representing a massive 71% decline in soybean production at this point.

Other agricultural commodities aren’t in as dire straits as corn and soybeans. The most direct exposure by ETF to corn would be the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) but this is a thinly-traded security with low liquidity and only $60M in market cap. The Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) is even more thinly traded, with a market cap of only $24M, and both have expense ratios over 1%, so not particularly ideal for any sizable positioning. Plus, these funds don’t take advantage of the pork situation, which is widely expected to get much worse. Half the world’s pigs are raised in China according to the Guardian piece.

Agriculture ETF Details

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, though, does hold hog futures. The way this ETF works is it holds futures contracts collateralized by Treasuries with a maturity of a maximum 12 months. The futures contracts breakdown by commodity percentage is as follows, taken from the fund’s prospectus.

As you can see, corn and soybeans make up about 25.5% of the fund by weighting, lean hogs 9.24%. A negative in this fund is that its largest holding is live cattle futures with a 13.88% weighting, and feeder cattle at an additional 4.45%. According to the same Bloomberg piece, cattle prices are slumping due to fears of a worsening trade war with Mexico and China, both of which import meat from the US. Since there is no shortage of live cattle, cattle futures are slumping and could continue to slump if the trade war escalates.

Two advantages to this fund however are that it earns a dividend because its futures holdings are collateralized by treasuries and the fund keeps the interest on those and distributes it to shareholders. This helps slightly offset the management fee of 0.85% a year. Since the fund does not trade these securities but only uses them as collateral for the futures contracts it owns, there is no risk of loss if interest rates rise. They are all held to maturity. On the contrary, higher yields means higher dividends for shareholders. Dividends aren’t much, 18 cents a share last year, which would constitute a 1.1% yield if paid every year, but the last time they were paid was 2008. All these dividends will do practically is lower the fee slightly.

The second fund, the Elements Rogers International Commodity Index Fund, is perhaps more appropriate to this specific situation regarding corn and soybeans, but not for the pork situation. Corn and soybeans make up about 24% of the weighting by contract, but if you add in soybean oil and soybean meal, it amounts to about 33% total. Live cattle is a much lower weighting at 5.7%. The annual fee is slightly lower at 0.75% compared to 0.85% for DBA, which makes up for the fact that this fund has no dividend. The only clear disadvantage is the low weighting for lean hogs at 2.865%, so this fund won’t be able to take much advantage of the pork situation in Asia.

Source

Conclusion

The overall case for these funds is not strictly limited to a crop shortage, but long-term depressed agricultural prices that can’t go on forever. These funds have been in steady decline for over a decade, and whether the final bottom is in or not, current conditions should generate at least a bounce over the next year as the consequences of the crop shortages and pork shortages filter into the global economy. If, during that time, the dollar begins a bear market and inflation picks up, then this could be a long-term bottom for these agriculture ETFs. Otherwise, we are more likely to see something similar to the 8-month bump higher that took place in 2010. Either way, the play here is at least a 6-month hold as shortages filter through into consumer prices, and if we see signs of currency stress along with that, then a long-term bottom may finally be in and we could see a general trend higher for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.