DocuSign: Picking Up The Pieces

DocuSign's guidance for FY20 is also above estimates, though its Q2 outlook is only in-line with analyst consensus.

Even so, DocuSign's results beat Wall Street's expectations on the top line, and (at least on a pro forma basis) the bottom line as well.

It's been an ugly week for many small and mid-cap software stocks, and DocuSign (DOCU) is the latest domino to fall. Interestingly enough, it seems that investors don't require a whole lot of negative news to send a stock skidding to fresh lows - the absence of good news, at the moment, is being treated like bad news. Despite reporting beats to Wall Street's Q1 estimates, DocuSign shares cratered more than 20% in after-hours trading.

To me, this feels like an overreaction for a stock whose long-term growth is still solid, and one that still dominates a category with a huge TAM - used widely across a variety of industries such as banking and real estate. This is where value investors can step in to pick up the pieces.

Guidance still well above estimates

First, let's start with where DocuSign left its guidance ranges for the year. The company's latest ranges call for $917-$922 million in revenues, representing a growth range of 31-32% y/y:

Figure 1. DocuSign FY20 estimates Source: DocuSign Q1 earnings deck

That's still $7 million (one percentage point) above the $910-$915 million that DocuSign originally issued for FY19. It's still also one to two points better than Wall Street's FY20 expectations of $913.7 million (+30% y/y).

It's true that DocuSign's Q2 outlook of $218-$222 million is only in-line with expectations, but this could be a revenue linearity issue. We note that billings were weak this quarter (more on this shortly), which might impact revenue recognition in Q2. Q1 represents a typical seasonal low for DocuSign (as well as most SaaS companies), however, so DocuSign could still snap back in the second half of the fiscal year.

Valuation at lows

It's also important to note that DocuSign's full-year guidance raise (technically, this quarter was still a "beat and raise", even though DocuSign shares tanked more than 20%) coincides with a plummeting of the stock's valuation, which typically marks an excellent entry point for patient investors.

At DocuSign's post-earnings share price of ~$43, and applying the company's latest share count of 169.9 million shares (from the latest 10-K filing), DocuSign currently has a market cap of $7.35 billion. The company also has a fairly rich balance sheet, with $937 million of cash and investments against $445 million of convertible debt. Netting this out gets us to an enterprise value of $6.90 billion.

Figure 2. DocuSign 1Q19 balance sheet

Source: DocuSign Q1 earnings release

This puts DocuSign's valuation at 7.5x EV/FY20 revenues, based on the $920 million midpoint of DocuSign's updated guidance ranges. This is a bargain-basement multiple for a stock that has typically traded at double-digit valuation multiples - and it's a 25% haircut from the 10x multiple the stock was trading at the end of last quarter. When we step back from the noise of this quarter, we have to ask: has anything fundamentally happened that makes this business 25% worse than three months ago?

Digging into the billings slowdown

Of course, the 20% decline in DocuSign shares wasn't completely unwarranted. The major red flag that set investors off was the deceleration in billings growth.

As most SaaS investors know, billings represents the best indicator of a software company's long-term growth. Because deals are signed for multiple years in advance and revenue on subscriptions is only recognized on a quarterly basis, the billings metric is the best sizing for the company's 12-month revenue pipeline. Unfortunately, Billings have soured for DocuSign - this quarter, it's down to 27% y/y growth, down four points from 31% y/y growth last quarter.

Figure 3. DocuSign billings vs. revenue growth Source: DocuSign Q1 earnings deck

Strangely enough, revenue growth actually accelerated this quarter to 37% y/y growth - three points stronger than last quarter's 34% y/y growth rate. The company's revenues of $214 million also clocked in well ahead of Wall Street's consensus expectations of $208.2 million (+34% y/y), representing a three-point beat.

However, investors are rightly concerned that the gap between billings growth and revenue growth has widened to seven points, versus just three last quarter. This is one of the most typical tells of a future revenue slowdown, as it means that DocuSign isn't replenishing its deferred revenue pipeline quickly enough.

Still, we shouldn't run for the hills just yet. For almost any enterprise-driven software company, Q1 is one of the least important quarters, and Q4 one of the most important. This is due to the fact that many enterprise IT leaders typically spend their budgets toward year-end. As can be seen in the chart above, though DocuSign is a household name for anyone that's purchased real estate or signed a lease in recent years, the company's sales are geared to the enterprise at an 87% total mix, up one point from the year-ago quarter. We also got some read-through from Pivotal Software's (PVTL) earnings release, in which management noted that it expects many enterprises to delay their purchases toward the back half of the year. There's also something to be said about the current U.S.-China trade confusing muddling up the business environment - though SaaS is typically a category that we consider "safe" from any tariff actions, SaaS companies' end-customers are not immune. As such, any hesitance on the part of these customers to purchase new software could trickle into Q1/Q2 weakness for companies like DocuSign.

Maturing into a more profitable company

As markets have become more turbulent over the past few months, investors have also shown an increasing tendency to shift into larger-cap, more profitable names - a so-called "flight to quality." DocuSign is rare among its ~30% growth counterparts in the SaaS space in that it also generates near-breakeven operating profits (on a GAAP basis), positive profits on a pro forma basis, and while also delivering tremendous cash flow growth.

Figure 4. DocuSign profitability trends Source: DocuSign Q1 earnings deck

As seen in the chart above, DocuSign's pro forma operating income doubled to $10 million, a two-point improvement in margins driven by a one-point reduction in both general and administrative and R&D spending as a percentage of revenues. In addition, the company delivered a tremendous tripling of both operating and free cash flows, respectively, to $46 million and $30 million.

How should investors react?

I'm more inclined to view DocuSign's quarter as one with mixed results rather than a pure miss. Here's a recap of the puts and takes:

On the downside: four points of billings growth slowdown, plus in-line guidance for Q2

four points of billings growth slowdown, plus in-line guidance for Q2 On the bright side: revenue growth accelerated, margins/cash flows expanded, and a clearer macroeconomic environment may still drive billings growth in the back half of FY20

In my view, a 20% correction to DocuSign stock is a massive overreaction. Investors have a well-timed opportunity to buy into an iconic, disruptive franchise at a steep discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.