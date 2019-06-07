Momo - Value For Growth Of 2019

The company is also under close watch by the Chinese government, resulting in a month length ban of both Momo’s apps newsfeed and a 30 percent drop in market value.

Investment thesis

Momo (MOMO) is an 'open' social network, peculiar in the West but hugely popular in China. On Momo's apps, Momo and Tantan, users can interact directly and live with each other, usually in an online performance setting. This works in China, a culturally reserved nation, discovering new relationship requires time and intimate engagement between users versus scrolling through newsfeeds on Facebook or following an influencer passively on Instagram or swiping left and right on Tinder.

This online behavior has been monetized brilliantly by Momo's simple subscription and virtual gifts model. Thus far, it has been a huge success, yet judging from the current market sentiment towards the company, it seems the market isn't convinced if Momo's business model is sustainable.

Additionally, its recent one-month self-regulation ordered by the government poses an unknown risk to the investment. Nonetheless, given the strong engagement within the apps, bullish guidance, and its rock-solid balance sheet, at $28/share the worst is already priced in.

A different way of finding connection

We must admit that the consumption of online social networking in China is very different from what we are used to in the West. Here, we have specialized apps for chat, photo sharing, and social gaming, among others. In China, the all-encompassing platform is the model. WeChat, for example, is cumbersome and confusing at times, but with over 1 billion monthly active users (MAU), it works.

In the dating space, we have Tinder, owned by Match Group (MTCH), where you either swipe left or right, a very simple and 'straight to the point' call of action. In China, you can more or less do the same on Tantan, one of Momo's apps, but you can also befriend others by live streaming on Momo, another app by Momo, named after the company.

The Momo app started as a hook-up platform for young Chinese, and here is where things can get quite peculiar. The goal is still to befriend other users; however, you do so via direct interactions with broadcasters in online live shows, karaoke, and social games. So, it's like you going on Youtube to create a relationship with streamers. Not quite what the West is used to.

The concept is also not quite as simple as a subscription and swiping right and left. If you want to be 'connected' to someone on Momo, you either become a broadcaster to produce live content to befriend others or, you become a viewer and pay a subscription and donate gifts to seek attention from the broadcasters.

As a result, how users profit from the platform is also different. First, in the West, viewers become fans or followers of a broadcaster to watch their content. At Momo, viewers come for the broadcaster, hence, not as interested in the content per se. The live streaming element also meant that viewers and broadcasters have live interactions. Hence, on Momo, broadcasters earn most of their income through virtual gifts instead of the subscription fee and advertising.

At this point, we don't blame you if you have already made up your mind on the investment. However, before you write it off, consider this. Momo is already a massive success in China, and together with Tantan, it owns half of the Chinese or a quarter of the world's total addressable market. The Chinese live streaming market is also expected to grow at an impressive rate of 22% until 2022. Momo is a top company in a fast-growing market.

Source: Inke

Momo's vanity stats

Right of the bat, the core Momo app had 114.4M monthly actives (MAU) in the latest quarterly earnings result, Q1'19, an increase by 11% YoY and a 1.1M net add from Q4'18. Yes, the rate of growth isn't exciting, but as the user base get larger, the rate of growth will diminish. However, the user base has grown substantially over the years. MAU was 113.3 million in December 2018, 99.1 million in December 2017, and 81.1 million in December 2016.

Okay, you are valid to think that these numbers mean nothing if the users are not creating new relationships and are not paying. That leads us to the next section.

Momo's sanity stats

So, we don't have the data for how many relationships were created, but we have the Holy Grail metric of how many have paid!

First, the core app, Momo, in Q1'19 2019, total paying users was 9M million, representing a 12% year-over-year growth. Interestingly, this number is already higher than that of Match's 8.6M and Tinder's 4.7M during the same period. Granted, their ARPPU's numbers are higher, but the total revenue and free cash flow yield are pretty much the same. We will go into that in the later section.

What we also find interesting is the fact that Momo's monetization model is still underdeveloped. Currently, there are only two layers of monetization, subscription, and virtual gifts. Putting the user at the heart of the business model, they could still figure out additional layers to their subscription channel. They can also add further types of gifts and other premium interactions, which have been very popular in the past few quarters yet still under-monetized.

Lastly, while the number of paying users is high, it's very encouraging to know that the users are also highly engaged. In detail, users' total time spent, users' number of interactions and the number of two-way relationships formed grew much faster than the overall MAU growth and paying user growth. These numbers show that Momo and Tantan's features resonate close to users' need. Importantly, Momo can be comfortable that its revenue will be predictable and recurring long into the future.

Paying user Q1'19 YoY growth Q4'18 YoY growth Momo 9M 12% 9.1M 16% Tantan 5M N/A 3.9M N/A

Source: Momo's press release, authors' working

On to Tantan, its total paying users reached 5M in Q1'19, a massive 22% sequential increase from 4.1M users in Q4'18. Tantan's total revenue for the quarter was RMB295B, still only 8% of total consolidated revenue, but it was up 32% sequentially, driven by both paying user growth and the increase in ARPPU. The impressive growth was attributed to the greater adoption of the See Who Likes Me feature. However, what's important here is that more and more users are subscribed to the platform and are also increasingly engaged.

Source: Momo press release Q1'19, authors' working

At the consolidated level, revenue increased by 35% year over year to RMB3.7B (US$555M) in Q1'19. For context, this is $100M higher than that of Match's latest Q1'19 revenue, which was at $464M, and the growth rate was also higher than that of Match's 14% growth YoY. We can be comfortable to say that dating in China is going strong! Moreover, at the heart of it are Momo's two killer apps.

The catalyst for sustained growth

Barring from black swan events, we believe the high rate of revenue growth will sustain in the coming years. In particular, an area that will grow in influence is the value-added services (VAS) segment.

Last quarter, VAS ramped up rapidly and reached RMB 904M, a 285% growth on a year-over-year basis. It is now accounted for 25% of total net revenue. Moreover, there is more to come as Wang Li, the President and COO, reasoned at the recent earnings call

Today around 70% of our DAU and more than 80% of our total time spent were on non-talent show related use cases. These non-talent show related users also have strong inclination to pay for services. Source: Wang Li, Momo Q1'19 earnings call

Thus, the vast majority of the engaged users are still looking for different avenues to spend other than the RMB10 or RMB13 per month membership fee.

Too cheap for growth

When we compare Momo's solid financials, high growth trajectory and the price that we have to pay, it's evident that Momo is cheap.

At 35% top-line growth rate, 19% operating margin, capital-light operation with 5% CAPEX to Sales, and 24% FCF margin, we would think that Momo should trade much higher than its current trailing twelve-month 15xFCF and 18xPE. Better yet, Momo has a $1B net cash position, subtracting this amount from the market cap and Momo's FCF multiple is only 10x and PE multiple of 13x.

Meanwhile, Match Group, has similar growth, similar revenue level, slightly higher margins but a less impressive balance sheet ($1.6B debt and $200M cash vs. $1B net cash position), is trading at 41xPE and 30xFCF. Granted, Match is more diversified in geography and revenue source, but that can't explain the discrepancy in the valuations between the two companies.

Investment risks

While Momo is achieving product-market fit, the online social market is dynamic. Thus, the key challenge will be that Momo needs to constantly evolve to be in tune with the users' changing needs. That means effective innovation and perennial 'beta' mode for both apps.

We all know that will be costly and the failure rate of new innovation is high; coupled with the fact that there are only limited ways to connect people; and two, the limited form of interactions that Momo can offer, thus, there is no guarantee that Momo will continue to be successful.

However, we argue that Momo has the right tools and the business model to evolve. Seventy-two percent of its revenue is from live shows. Thus, the majority of its revenue is recurring and predictable. It also operates a subscription model, where the users are at the heart of everything they do. Hence, in theory, the bigger the user base, the higher the user engagement, the higher the chance Momo will be able to understand its users deeper.

The other risk of investing in Momo is the on-going government suspension of Momo and Tantan's news feeds. This is somewhat expected as, since 2018, the Chinese government has shut down over 400 live apps for hosting content that promotes "violence, pornography, gambling, superstition, and other values harmful to public morality." Rumor has it that Momo news feed promotes one of these categories.

Coincidently, Apple (OTC:APPL) also suspended in-app payments for Tantan. Together, the impact can be damaging on the number of paying users for VAS business, particularly on the number of membership subscribers. However, management still expect

[…] the paying user account on Momo platform to bottom out and start to rebound once we complete the self-inspection procedures. [..] the challenges are temporary and that the outcome would translate to a healthier and robust ecosystem. Source: Wang Li, Momo Q1'19 earnings call

Positive Q2 Outlook

With the temporary setback above, management has issued cautious Q2 guidance. Nevertheless, Momo still expect to grow significantly

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB4.0 billion to RMB4.1 billion, representing an increase of 27% to 30% year over year. These estimates reflect the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

[…] Such estimate is based on the assumption that our live streaming and Momo's core VAS businesses will continue to increase on a sequential basis, while the mobile marketing business and Tantan's revenue will decrease quarter-over-quarter due to the self inspections that we are currently undertaking. […] Negative impact to revenue based on such assumptions have been fully reflected in the company's guidance. We are fully cooperating with the government authorities and proactively taking self inspective measures according to the directives from the regulators in order to restore the download service as soon as possible. The challenges that we now have are temporary. […] As most of the subscribers had an auto-renewed subscription on a monthly basis, the suspension of the payment service on iOS is going to have a pretty meaningful impact on a net number of paying users and revenues for the second quarter of 2019. As we currently do not have full clarity on when Tantan's download service can be restored, we're making Q2's revenue estimates, we tend to lean on a conservative side by assuming that the suspension of download service and the in app's purchase on iOS will last throughout the second quarter. Source: Momo Q1'19 earnings call

Aligned insiders

Both Momo's apps are still in their early innings of growth, and the captain of the ship is highly capable and aligned with shareholders. Insiders owned over 40% of the outstanding shares and had pledged to pay a special dividend in March this year.

Source: Momo's 20-F, 2018

Additionally, the note holder had also placed a considerable bet on Momo's future

In July 2018, we issued $725 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.25% per year, payable semiannually on January 1 and July 1 of each year. Holders of the notes have the right to convert their notes into our ADSs based on an initial conversion rate of 15.4776 of our ADSs per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$64.61 per ADS). The conversion rate for the notes is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. We will not have the right to redeem the notes prior to maturity, except in the event of certain changes to the laws or their application or interpretation. Holders of the notes will have the right to require us to repurchase all or part of their notes in cash on July 1, 2023, or in the event of certain fundamental changes. The notes will mature on July 1, 2025, unless previously repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Source: Momo 20-F 2018

As per the excerpt above, the note holder will not make much money if they are not able to convert the shares at $64.61. Putting $725M is a considerable bet on Momo at the time of issue on June 26, 2018, when the share price was $45, implying a 40% premium. For current investors buying today at $28, the upside is close to 220%.

Conclusion

Momo is not a straightforward company to understand. Its product offerings and target market can be peculiar to the West. However, its financials, growth trajectory, exceptional insider alignment, and valuation make a ton of sense.

We have initiated a position at $28/share and feel comfortable that the downside is well protected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.