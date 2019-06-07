HFC's Best-In-Class Profitability Is Offset By Unfavorable Market Environment

Investment thesis:

HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) share price halved since September 2018, following declining revenue and challenging base-oil and refining backdrop. In spite of that, HFC’s refining margins surged in the 1Q2019, thanks to robust cost management. Going forward, declining gasoline cracks, mounting crude market uncertainty and expected global economic slowdown may continue to weigh on the company.

Source: TradingView

Difficult refining and base-oil market conditions deteriorated HFC’s earnings, whilst logistics organic growth partly offset it

Since my last article, the company posted mixed 1Q2019 results, following weakening refining sales, profitless lubricants activity and steady logistic earnings. During the quarter, profitability in the refining division doubled compared to 4Q2018, reaching 10.2%, despite declining refining sales, down 13.3% (q/q) to $3.44b. This performance has been mainly attributable to healthy cost management, which enabled income from refining operations to surge 94.4% (q/q) to $351.3m.

While refining activity remains the bulk of HFC activity, uncertainty in the lubricants and specialty division prolongs, with a second consecutive loss displayed on the quarter, due to a challenging backdrop in the base oil markets. Besides, lubricants sales lifted robustly, up 16.3% (q/q) to $493.3m, following the recent integration of Sonneborn. Nevertheless, income from the division remains unprofitable, losing $9.1m, following a sharp tightening of the Western Canadian Select (WCS) and WTI differential.

Source: Oilprice.com

Hence, the tightening of crude differentials should continue to weigh on HFC’s lubricant division in the near-term. Yet, the recent acquisitions of Sonneborn for $655m has created an integrated lubricant and specialty product value chain, which will strengthen HFC’s global footprint and distribution network.

Meanwhile, organic growth in the logistics segment accelerated over the quarter, with sales increasing slightly, up 1.3% (q/q) to $134.4m, income lifting 4.8% (q/q) to $70.5m and margins from the division accelerating to 52.5% over the quarter, a figure not reached since the beginning of 2016.

That being said, the difficult refining and base-oil market conditions deteriorated HFC’s earnings and the situation is likely to continue given signs of a global economic slowdown and renewed crude market uncertainty.

Weakening sales and declining gasoline cracks continue to weigh on HFC

While HFC used to deliver double-digit top line growth on comparable quarters, the company’s revenue shrank in 1Q2019 for the second consecutive time, slightly accelerating its decrease, down 10.3% (q/q) to $3.89b. Total costs and expenses declined steeper, down 15% (q/q) to $3.5b, providing a strong boost to HFC’s gross profit, up 78.8% to $389.3m.

Furthermore, operating income surged 89.7% (q/q) to $363.9m, whereas EBITDA lifted slower, up 57.9% (q/q) to $492.2m, following boosting (q/q) refining margins and declining operating expenses. First quarter special items, have imputed results, with lower of cost or market inventory valuation depreciating HFC’s pre-tax earnings by a whopping $232.3m, whereas net income skyrocketed compared to 4Q2018 weak quarter, up 69.3% (q/q) to $276.4m.

Nevertheless, this one off effect should be taken with caution, given that free cash flow from operations halved during the period to $153.1m, due to dipping net cash provided by operating activities, down 48.9% (q/q) to $216.8m and partly offset by weakening CAPEX, down 37.5% (q/q) to $63.7m. Going forward, dipping gasoline cracks may continue to weigh on HFC’s earnings, given that the by-product represents 53% of its overall sales.

Source: Quandl

Valuation:

With a 2019e EV/EBITDA of 5.18x and a 2019e P/E ratio of 7.57x, HFC remains slightly underrated compared to its peers, following the halving of the share, since September 2018. Indeed, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) trades at 5.7x 2019e EV/EBITDA, whereas Valero (VLO) and Phillips 66 (PSX) are more expensive, respectively 6.11x and 6.84x.

In spite of that, HFC is less leveraged that its peers, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of only 1.17x versus 2.64x for MPC and 1.37x for PSX. Besides, the profitability of the company is twice as high as its comparable, reaching a 2019e net margin of 5.57% against 2.77% for MPC, 2.65% for VLO and 3.52% for PSX.

In this context, characterized by decelerating sales, weakening gasoline margins and a challenging oil market environment, HFC remains undervalued compared to its peers. The company remains profitable in this depressed and uncertain market. In spite of that, HFC bearish trend initiated in 4Q2018 is likely to continue in the near-term, until oil markets stabilize. I therefore expect, further bearishness going forward and I am waiting for stronger catalysts to begin building a bullish position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.