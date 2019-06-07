JPMorgan Chase Is Building A More Digital Culture

JPMorgan Chase will become the model of the "new" Modern Corporation for financial institutions.

Over the next five years, the most successful financial institutions will be the ones that concentrate on building this "new" digital world; not those that focus on banking as usual.

More and more, information is becoming available that shows Mr. Dimon and the bank are actually "walking the walk" of the new era and not just "talking the talk."

Jamie Dimon. CEO of JPMorgan Chase, is making his bank the leader in the evolution of the banking system into the era of Big Tech.

I have been writing more and more about the efforts of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to take the lead among the large banks in moving the banking industry to the next stage of the information era.

I have also written about how the company is attempting to build platforms rather than just rely on “legacy” linear business models that just tie together the producers and their customers.

Today, I would like to focus on JPMorgan’s digital culture, a part of the move to the future that doesn’t usually get much attention.

It has been obvious that the bank has been moving to build more of a digital culture as they have hired more and more top-notch people from the information-tech space to fill leadership positions. But, it is good to see organizations actually show that they are really using the talent to change their business model, and not just talking about making changes.

To me this truly reflects a major characteristic of Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s CEO. I believe that one of the reasons that Jamie Dimon prospers, as do the organizations he leads, is that he hires top quality talent around him and then gives this talent the room to “do their thing.”

All leaders do not have this capacity for giving off power to the people that report to them, but in my experience the leaders that do fully utilize the talents of the people they hire, reap the greatest benefits. Those that cannot delegate authority ever seem to reach the level of these others.

One person can only do so much, even in small startups. At some stage, even in early stage companies, talent must be hired and authority must be delegated. Some entrepreneurs cannot do this and so become serial entrepreneurs staying with smaller companies. There are a few, like Bill Gates can bring in top talent and delegate and run a major corporation.

I only use the small firm example to differentiate the qualities needed in running a much larger institution. The most successful leaders are ones that can allow other, top talent to fully operate around them and not be threatened by their success. I believe Jamie Dimon is such a leader.

Mr. Dimon has apparently committed his organization to become the leading large bank in the information technology space. He is committed to molding JPMorgan Chase into a “new” Modern Corporation, one whose foundation is intellectual capital.

The evidence is piling up that Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are succeeding. This should be a crucial element that investors look for. Mr. Dimon and JPMorgan are on track to set the standard for future banking.

David Benoit and Peter Rudegeair, writing in the New York Times have collected data on the digital commitment of the largest commercial banks in the United States.

JPMorgan Chase, they show, has more than 50.7 million active digital users.

Bank of America, (NYSE: BAC) only has 37 million users; Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has 29.8 million; and Citigroup (NYSE: C) has just 19 million.

JPMorgan has quite a lead in this space.

But, the move by JPMorgan Chase that caught my eye this morning is the fact that bank management, as Mr. Benoit and Mr. Rudegeair write, “is killing an experiment to attract younger customers to a new digital-banking app a year after making it available nationwide.”

“The nation’s largest bank began informing clients Thursday that it is shutting down Finn, the no-fee banking brand designed to meet the financial needs of younger consumers, and transferring their funds to new Chase checking and savings accounts.”

Why do I take this move as so exceptional?

Well, commercial banks don’t usually move this fast on anything.

Finn was built on top of the same back-end infrastructure as Chase’s namesake mobile app and allowed its customers to visit Chase tellers, get checks and use its ATMs. As a result, a Finn account looked a lot like a typical Chase account.

Furthermore, there were other overlaps with Chase, such as the fact that the bank also rolled out a national online-only account-opening process that replicated Finn’s ability to reach outside the branch footprint.

So, management moved and moved fast. As mentioned, not the typical response of commercial banks. This, too, should be comforting to investors because JPMorgan seems to be setting the standard for the banking industry.

This to me is a sign that the JPMorgan Chase culture is changing and it is changing in the right direction. It is not going to waste resources when there are good alternatives available. The tech giants don't.

Information like this gives me added confidence in Mr. Jamie Dimon and his management team. It should do the same for other investors.

The future of banking is not going to be just lending and building up the “linear” business model the banks have relied upon for so long.

In fact, to me, the most interesting commercial banks in the near future will be those that lay off aggressively increasing their loan portfolio or taking on more risk through trading activity.

To me, the most interesting commercial banks in the near future will be those that take care of existing business and only grow a little, but are really focused upon their payments system, building platforms, and becoming a “new” Modern Corporation.

Like other "new" Modern Corporations, achieving these objectives will allow the bank to increase scale at zero or close to zero marginal cost, and it will allow the bank to generate cash as never before. These are sustainable competitive advantages, something every shareholder wants to achieve.

JPMorgan has been aggressively spending on technology. It plans to spend $11.5 billion in 2019, experimenting with new digital products and strategies. One can only imagine this commitment growing larger.

Jamie Dimon is moving in the right direction and the information we are getting confirms that the changes he has initiated are having an effect. I think Mr. Dimon would like to see JPMorgan move into a leadership position in commercial banking in the same fashion as Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in consumer goods. See Apple, Inc. and the Apple Ecosystem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.