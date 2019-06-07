A Follow-Up Analysis On Sachem Capital

Overview

Last August, I outlined the bull case for Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEMKT:SACH) a small hard-money lender based out of Branford, CT. Sachem is structured as a REIT, its dividend yield currently sits at over 10%, and the market cap is small at $93.5M. Back then, my analysis suggested that the Company was undervalued by approximately 70%. I developed the basis for this analysis by comparing SACH to its closest peer, Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), and derived valuation metrics based on this comparative analysis. Further, I also described Sachem’s business model and outlined many of the risks as well as a bear case. Today, I attempt to reevaluate my views and assumptions to reflect what I’ve learned about the Company during the past year. I’ll then bake this new information into some updated analysis in an attempt to determine whether or not Sachem is still a good investment today. In my opinion, writing down your predictions about the future and evaluating them at regular time intervals allows you to derive valuable insights and makes you a better investor.

Investment Performance

Sachem’s total return (price return + dividends) from the initial publication of my article last August through 6/5/19 was 30.3%. Had those dividends been reinvested, the total return jumps to 32.8%. These are not bad investment returns by any means considering a holding period of less than one year, especially given that it has not been a particularly strong year for the markets on a 1-year trailing basis. However, this result is a far cry away from the 70% return that was predicted based on my initial analysis. Do I still think that Sachem is worth $7.11 per share and trading at a significant, unjustified discount? The short answer is no, and with the luxury of hindsight and multiple conversations with Sachem’s CEO, I’ll attempt to explain why.

What Changed? Real Estate Owned

In my initial article, I outlined several risks pertaining to Sachem’s business model, one of which was the real estate owned on their balance sheet. Many of their loans are in default, and:

these defaults create future uncertainty in their business and the company will have to wait for the painfully slow foreclosure process to take place before recouping their cash (which is not guaranteed).

This is a factor that is going to be an ongoing part of Sachem’s business model. They’ll issue short-term, hard-money loans, and many of those loans will default. Of the 413 loans on their books as of 3/31/19 (page 16), 11 are currently in default. Accrued but unpaid interest amounts to $4.1M, representing approximately 5.0% of their total outstanding loan balance (page 16). This in itself would probably be enough to scare most investors away and is why Sachem deserves to trade at a discount to its peer. However, I don’t believe this factor should completely disqualify Sachem as an attractive investment opportunity.

My biggest worry about the Company is their ability to liquidate properties that they foreclose upon. Real estate sitting on the balance sheet takes capital to maintain, refurbish and market. It also pulls capital away from the Company’s core activity of originating high interest loans. But John Villano, the Company’s CEO, was very clear that these defaults are also highly profitable for the Company. In every case, Sachem believes that the value of the collateral exceeds the value of the loan made (page 10). Further, John feels confident in the Company’s ability to get strong values for these real estate assets in the market place. During a call we had on 6/3/19, he went as far as to say that the Company could liquidate everything tomorrow if they wanted to, but they’d rather be patient, market their properties competitively, and ultimately receive strong prices for these assets. The downside to this approach is that the Company’s cash flow will be lumpy; the process of foreclosure can take years, and these are time frames where the Company is not receiving interest on its capital. During a severe market downturn, the Company may find itself in financial dire straits in a market where it cannot liquidate its foreclosed properties. Together, these factors warrant a discount within the stock.

What Changed? Access to Capital

My other big concern was the Company’s access to capital – Sachem literally had an unrestricted cash balance of $0 on their last balance sheet as of 3/31/19. This factor has since been alleviated with the Company’s latest equity issuance through 5/7/19, which raised proceeds of $13.4M (page 21). This was another concern of mine – constant dilution. John kept his word an did not issue equity throughout the remainder of 2018. Further, he owns a large percentage of the Company and expressed to me that he hates issuing equity and views it is as a funding source of last resort. He said with this latest issuance, they are done for a while.

I’ll also point out that when Sachem issues equity, they can recoup some of the dilution because they use the proceeds to pay down their credit facility, lowering their interest liabilities (which is their biggest expense). They can then run the facility up again with new loans – increasing their revenue and having a positive effect on EPS, thus somewhat offsetting the effects of the dilution on a per share basis. They did this in 1Q18, when despite issuing over 4M new shares (15.42M shares outstanding in 1Q18 vs. 11.1M in 1Q17) – a dilution of a whopping 38% – they were still able to double earnings per share ($0.13 in 1Q18 vs. $0.06 in 1Q17).

Finally, for the past couple of quarterly conference calls, I’ve asked John about securing new access to capital (page 5 of the conference call transcript), and he’s hinted that he has something in the works that will likely give the Company greater flexibility and not be dilutive. Thus, on the access to capital front, I feel that the Company is heading towards calmer seas. They’re coming off a fresh equity issuance, have what appears to be some debt financing in the works, and as they reach greater scale, they’ll have more financing options become available to them. In sum, while my real estate owned fears have essentially played out, I feel better about the Company’s access to capital going forward.

Fair Value Today

In this next section I’ll use the same methodology I used in my article last August to attempt to find a fair value for Sachem. This methodology looks at LOAN’s valuation metrics and applies them to SACH based on a weighted average of P/E, P/B, and dividend yield. Before I do that, another notable change that has occurred is that the valuation metrics of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Sachem’s closest peer, have come in quite a bit over the past year. It’s possible that LOAN was slightly overvalued last year, throwing off my comparative valuation methodology and leading me to assign an overly optimistic price target to Sachem. Nevertheless, here are the fundamentals of the two companies as they stand today (Source: FactSet).

Conclusion

Metric Sachem (SACH) Manhattan (LOAN) ROE 14.0 15.5 3 Yr CAGR Rev 61.0 21.8 3 Yr CAGR FFO 61.1 22.7 Debt/Equity Ratio 52.1 68.8 P/E LTM 9.9x 13.1x P/B 1.4x 1.7x Dividend Yield - LTM 10.20 8.0

Here is the methodology I used to develop a price target for Sachem, using LOAN’s valuation metrics:

Valuation Metric SACH LOAN valuation multiple Product LTM Earnings per Share $0.53 13.1x (13.1x 0.53) $6.94 Book Value per Share $3.58 1.7x (1.7 x 3.58) $6.09 Dividends per Share $0.51 8.0% yield (.51/.08) $6.37 Average: $6.46 10%-20% Discount $5.16 - $5.81

The largest difference between my analysis last August and the data above is that I’m now applying a discount to Sachem in order to reflect the opaque, risky nature of liquidating properties to recoup the principal from their loans. Manhattan Bridge Capital does not have any real estate owned on their balance sheet. This makes visibility on revenue, net income, and FFO much clearer. Due to the elevated uncertainty and lumpiness associated with property liquidation, it is appropriate to apply a discount to Sachem. Last year, I don’t think I appreciated this risk and thought the Company could tighten their underwriting standards to get the REO off the balance sheet. This is not the case. Managing REO will be a big part of what Sachem does going forward. Based on this analysis, the price range above is only 1%-14% above the $5.09 closing price on 6/5/19. But don’t forget about that hefty 10% dividend yield. Further, if the Company continues to grow its earnings and dividend on a per share basis, this is a clear catalyst to raise the price target range.

Downside Risks

Risks to this outlook would be a protracted down turn in the real estate markets that make it nearly impossible for Sachem to liquidate properties. Maintaining the real estate would suck up capital, and would likely occur at a time when there may be significantly less demand for real estate loans, creating further weakness in Sachem’s core business. Sachem’s stock price could potentially fall at a time when its access to capital could be strained. In my article last August, I highlighted how this played out with LOAN during 2008 – where despite not actually owning any real estate and having plenty of cash on its balance sheet – its stock price traded down to just 0.3x book value. A similar disaster scenario would correlate to a stock price of just over $1.00 for Sachem, representing nearly 80% downside. While I feel this scenario is unlikely, it is in the realm of possibility during a crisis-like environment.

A Note About Portfolio Management

Sachem Capital exhibits an interesting quality that those concerned about the overall volatility of their portfolios will appreciate. Adding assets that have low correlation to one’s portfolio is a desirable feature because it can improve your risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe ratio) and in some cases raise the return prospects on a portfolio while simultaneously reducing its level of risk. Sachem Capital, although having a relatively short trading history, exhibits a beta of .16 with the market (S&P 500). Further, another metric I like to evaluate is a company’s “downside beta”, or how it behaves during months of negative market returns. For Sachem, this figure is -.265, meaning that in many cases Sachem delivers a positive return when the general market return is negative. Over the past year, investors in Sachem have enjoyed strong returns along with these added diversification benefits. However, a cautionary note – during periods of extreme market duress, correlations tend to go to 1. Moreover, a company’s beta can be volatile and change dramatically over a short period of time. While I highlight Sachem’s diversifying benefits, one also needs to be aware that they may not necessarily hold true going forward.

Conclusion

With the benefit of following Sachem for about a year now, speaking with the CEO on several occasions, and observing their earnings and balance sheet progress, I still feel that there is value in Sachem Capital. However, I am not as bullish as I was last August. While the Company appears to be closing in on solving their need for capital, they continue to experience frequent defaults in their portfolio, leading them to foreclose on properties. This ties up their capital, and shareholders have no visibility as to if and when the Company will recoup their investment. For this reason, a discount in the stock price is warranted. With a 10% dividend yield and solid prospects for growth, I feel this discount is currently baked into the stock price, and shareholders still have the potential to enjoy double digit returns going forward. My analysis suggests that Sachem is still a tad (1% - 14%) below what I consider to be fair value. The updated analysis reflects that fact that stockholders of the Company are not simply in the business of collecting interest payments on loans. Instead, they’re inevitably in the business of foreclosing upon and liquidating real estate – still a profitable business – but one that comes with greater uncertainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SACH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cox Capital Management, LLC (www.coxcapitalmanagement.com) is long SACH. We intend to be long-term shareholders and have a multiple year time horizon. Invest at your own risk. Investment decisions need to be made in the context of suitability. This includes time horizon, total levels of wealth, willingness to assume risk, current income sources, and with respect to other assets in a portfolio. It is your responsibility to assess these factors. We do not guarantee the performance of any investment.