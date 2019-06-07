Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.: A New Baby Bond IPO Began Trading On The Exchange But I Like The Older One

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at, you never know whether an arbitrage opportunity will arise in the future.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the SUPPL Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. - the prospectus.

- Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 14M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $350M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes - Series 2019-A due 2079 (NYSE:AQNB) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.20% before July 1, 2024, and then switches to a floating interest:

starting on July 1, 2024, on every Interest Reset Date until July 1, 2029, the interest rate on the Notes will be reset on each Interest Reset Date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three-month LIBOR plus 4.01%, payable in arrears, with the first payment at such rate being on October 1, 2024

starting on July 1, 2029, on every Interest Reset Date until July 1, 2049, the interest rate on the Notes will be reset on each Interest Reset Date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three-month LIBOR plus 4.26%, payable in arrears, with the first payment at such rate being on October 1, 2029

starting on July 1, 2049, on every Interest Reset Date until the maturity date, the interest rate on the Notes will be reset on each Interest Reset Date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three-month LIBOR plus 5.01%, payable in arrears, with the first payment at such rate being on October 1, 2049

The new issue bears a BB+ Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of July 1, 2024, and is maturing on July 01, 2079. AQNB is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.45 and has a 5.79% Yield-to-Call and a 6.09% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.07% and 4.82%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is a North American diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with $10 billion of total assets. Liberty Utilities provides rate regulated natural gas, water and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to over 758,000 customers in the United States. APUC is committed to being a North American leader in the generation of clean energy through its portfolio of long term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing more than 1,150 MW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy development projects, organic growth within its rate regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. Common shares and preferred shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AQN.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AQN:

Source: Tradingview.com

For Q2 2019, the common stock has paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1410 per share on its outstanding common stock ($0.564 on yearly basis). With a market price $11.73, the current yield of AQN is at 4.80%. As an absolute value, this means it pays over $267M in dividends yearly.

In addition, the market capitalization of AQN is around $5.57B.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2079 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $4B, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stock. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.70, which is good, and there is enough buffer the company to cover all its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $185M for 2018 with $152 paid of interest expense. So, here we have a ratio of 1.21, which is also satisfactory.

The AQN Family

Except for the 2 preferred stocks, listed on the TSX:

CAD120 mil Cum Rate Reset Preferred Shares ser A (TSX: AQN.PR.A)

CAD100 mil 5.00% Cum Rate Reset Preferred Shares ser D (TSX: AQN.PR.D)

There is one more series of subordinated notes: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes - Series 2018-A due 2078 (AQNA):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

AQNA also pays a fixed-to-floating interest, at a rate of 6.875% before 10/17/2023 and also various allowances over the three-month LIBOR. The 2018-A due 2078 baby bond also have a "BB+" Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 10/17/2023. With a market price of $26.46, AQNA has a Yield-to-Call of 5.60% and Yield-to-Maturity of 6.56% compared to 5.79% YTC and 6.09% YTM of AQNB, which means the newly issued security has a slightly better Yield-to-Worst. It should be added that this comes at the price of a year later call date. I find this yield spread of 0.2% insufficient and personally, I would prefer the higher yielder.

In addition, I want to compare the older issue with the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). On the following chart, it can be seen the indisputable outperformance of AQNA over PFF.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are 8 Corporate bonds issued by Empire District Electric Company, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp:

Source: FINRA

The corporate bond with the closest maturity to the newly issued baby bond's maturity is the 2040 Corporate Bond, which is way too early than 2079. Adding to the fact that all corporate bonds pay a fixed interest rate, we may conclude that there is no meaningful comparison between them.

Sector Comparison

Except for its brother baby bond, there are only 3 more securities, listed on the NYSE, in the 'Diversified Utilities' sector (according to Finviz.com) - a third party and two preferred stocks:

Source: Author's database

However, due to the excessive differences in the characteristics of the securities in the sector, it is very difficult to make a meaningful comparison.

Baby Bonds Comparison

In this section, I'll compare all baby bonds that have a positive Yield-to-Call and have a maturity date in 50 to 70 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The higher the Yield-to-Maturity, the better the security. However, it is their Yield-to-Best. Otherwise, the AQN baby bonds, together with ENBA, seems to be the best from the group, having the highest Yield-to-Maturities, without that to be at the cost of a higher call risk.

To have a complete comparison, I'll add a third chart, to examine how the Yield curve looks:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call (Yield-to-Worst):

Source: Author's database

"Non-Investment Grade" Baby Bonds

These charts contain all baby bonds that have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry a non-investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

One issue stands out in the foreground: NuStar Logistics LP Subordinated Notes due 2043 (NSS). It is fixed-to-floating security but after its call date has passed, it is now paying a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus 6.734%. With the LIBOR rate being at 2.478%, it means that NSS has a nominal yield of 9.21%. By trading near par and having no call risk, it is one of the best securities to own in the portfolio. Moreover, if a risk event occurs, it always can be hedged with its "cousins", the NS preferred stocks (NS.PA, NS.PB, and NS.PC).

And finally, only the baby bonds with fixed-to-floating interest rate:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Redemption on Tax Event or Rating Event

After the occurrence of a Tax Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem all (but not less than all) of the Notes at a redemption price per US$25 principal amount of the Notes equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption. Prior to the initial Interest Reset Date and within 90 days following the occurrence of a Rating Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem all (but not less than all) of the Notes at a redemption price per US$25 principal amount of the Notes equal to 102% of the principal amount thereof, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Automatic Conversion

The Notes, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be converted automatically (the "Automatic Conversion"), without the consent of the holders thereof, into shares of a newly issued series of preferred shares of the Corporation (the "Conversion Preferred Shares") upon the occurrence of: (I) the making by the Corporation of a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors or a proposal (or the filing of a notice of its intention to do so) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada); (II) any proceeding instituted by the Corporation seeking to adjudicate it as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent or, where the Corporation is insolvent, seeking liquidation, winding up, dissolution, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, protection, relief or composition of its debts under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, or seeking the entry of an order for the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official for the Corporation or any substantial part of its property and assets in circumstances where the Corporation is adjudged as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent; (III) a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official is appointed over the Corporation or for any substantial part of its property and assets by a court of competent jurisdiction in circumstances where the Corporation is adjudged as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada; or (IV) any proceeding is instituted against the Corporation seeking to adjudicate it as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent, or where the Corporation is insolvent, seeking liquidation, winding up, dissolution, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, protection, relief or composition of its debts under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, or seeking the entry of an order for the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official for the Corporation or any substantial part of its property and assets in circumstances where the Corporation is adjudged as bankrupt or insolvent under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, and either such proceeding has not been stayed or dismissed within sixty (60) days of the institution of any such proceeding or the actions sought in such proceedings occur (including the entry of an order for relief against the Corporation or the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee, or other similar official for it or for any substantial part of its property and assets) (each, an "Automatic Conversion Event").

Source: SUPPL Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from this Offering will be $342,425,000 determined after deducting the underwriting commission but before accounting for any additional expenses of the Offering paid or payable by the Corporation and/or reimbursements of such expenses by the Underwriters. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay existing indebtedness under the Corporation's term credit facility and the Liberty Utilities Group revolving credit facility, to partially finance the Corporation's previously-announced acquisition of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick Limited Partnership and for general corporate purposes.

Source: SUPPL Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in process of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and after that, it will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index". Since the requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one (with the difference that the New Index will also include notes), with a market capitalization of $350M, AQNB also takes part of the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, AQNB cannot be an exception, and the homework we always do we want to share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company ratios are good, AQNB gives a slightly better YTW than its brother baby bond, AQNB, also gives better returns that the securities with similar maturity, and the rest of the fixed-to-floating rate baby bonds. However, at these price levels, I would prefer AQNA instead, as it is paying more, and for a year less to its call date, its YTW is almost the same as AQNB. It also can be seen in the Yield curve chart. As for the other security that showed up, NSS, for some time is trading at these prices (it is callable from a year and a half now) and has consistently been able to take advantage of the good return.

