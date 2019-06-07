Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap

I have to own my mistake on this one: at least for now.

I'm not selling down here. Over the past months, I've been scaling into the position.

Unless we are at a pivot whereby global demand for oil and gas is in permanent decline, the stock looks remarkably inexpensive. Share prices are down to 2005 levels.

I went back to re-evaluate the analysis and what went wrong.

Back in September 2018, I authored an article about Schlumberger (SLB) entitled, “Schlumberger: Silly Cheap?” I offered background on the company, and outlined reasons why I thought the stock was undervalued.

It wasn't one of my better calls. Since the publication, SLB has fallen 40%.

So I decided to go back, review the analysis, do some additional homework, and share the results with you.

Here are the major findings:

Management forecast an international energy service recovery. At best, it's been tepid. Not enough for investors to get excited about.

Margins have not improved.

Street earnings estimates fell hard.

Net debt continued to drift upwards.

Any kind of energy services industry recovery has been pushed out into 2020.

kind of energy services industry recovery has been pushed out into 2020. Investor sentiment towards the Energy Services industry is absolutely horrendous. It's as bad as I've seen in any industry in a long time.

In addition, I offer these data points:

Schlumberger can still manage to service its debt comfortably.

Net debt-to-equity is drifting up, but so is asset utilization.

Through 2018, the dividend has been amply covered by free cash flow.

In 2019, the company sold $815 million non-core assets to generate cash and refocus the business.

The stock now trades back to its December 2018 lows. Share prices haven't been down to these levels since 2005.

Let's step back and detail some of the aforementioned, check Schlumberger versus major competitor Halliburton's (NYSE:HAL) performance, see what management's had to say, and rework valuation metrics.

Major Busts In The Thesis

The International Recovery Hasn't Materialized

On the July 20, 2018 earnings conference call, CEO Paal Gibbsguaard had this to say:

The broad-based recovery in the international markets has now finally started, which led us to recover sequential revenue growth in almost all geo markets and nearly product lines in the second quarter.

The growth largely stalled. Indeed, increasing revenue is Schlumberger's business driver. In turn, improved revenue leads to higher margins.

Despite the mid-year 2018 optimism, subsequent international revenue growth has been sluggish.

Schlumberger International Revenues – Last 4 Quarters ($B)

2Q 2018 3Q 2018 4Q 2018 1Q 2019 Intern. Revenue $5.07 $5.21 $5.28 $5.04 Year-Over-Year -1% 1% 1% 3% Y-o-Y ex-Cameron flat 3% 3% 8%

Note: Source data on the tables in this section taken from company reports; calculations by author

For Ex-Cameron (wholly-owned Schlumberger affiliated pressure and flow control hardware business), the situation is better, but not much. The most recent quarter offered the best results since the middle of last year, but on an absolute basis first quarter results are historically low. There just hasn't been much to get excited about. We will look forward later in the article.

Meanwhile, Operating Margins Continue To Languish

Operating margins haven't improved, either. 2015 marked the last time Schlumberger's operating margins weren't in the doldrums. To make matters worse, after reaching April highs, the price of oil has fallen into bear-market territory. WTI spot now trades ~$53/bbl. Brent trades around $62.

Schlumberger Operating Margins

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q2019 Operating Margins* 19% 16% 9% 9% 10% 8%

*EBIT operating margin calculated by using GAAP operating results (excluding as-reported unusual items) and adjusted for non-cash impairment charges.

To be fair, 1Q 2019 results must be given consideration due to the fact the first quarter is historically the company's worst. Nonetheless, margins remain a far cry from the mid-to-high double digits experienced during the 2014 and 2015 heyday.

After emerging from the 2016 trough, competitor Halliburton caught up to Schlumberger. Margins are likewise low, but there's almost no degree of separation:

Halliburton Operating Margins

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q2019 Operating Margins 16% 10% 4% 10% 11% 7%

The comparable margins are due to Halliburton's focus upon domestic energy services, resulting in somewhat improved outcomes versus the internationally-oriented Schlumberger. Nearly two-thirds of Schlumberger's business is generated overseas.

Unsurprisingly, Cash Flow Is Weak, but the Dividend Is Covered

Turning to cash flow, Schlumberger numbers paint another lackluster picture:

Schlumberger Cash Flows And Dividend Payments ($B)

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q2019 Operating Cash 11.20 8.57 6.26 5.66 5.71 0.33 Free Cash 7.22 6.16 3.86 3.55 3.55 -0.28 Dividends 1.97 2.42 2.65 2.78 2.77 0.69

Operating cash flow peaked in 2014, and by 2017 was halved; it's continued to scrape along the bottom. No recovery. Zippo.

It's the same story with free cash flow.

The good news is free cash flow continues to cover the dividend. As noted earlier, investors shouldn't get too worried about 1Q 2019 results. Negative first quarter free cash flow is a function of Schlumberger's historical cadence. Management stated full-year 2019 cash flow will be greater than 2018.

The dividend appears safe. Schlumberger hasn't cut the payout in at least 30 years.

Currently, shares yield 5.7%. I suspect this is some kind of yield record for SLB stock.

Net Debt Creeps Up, And So Does Debt-To-Equity

Schlumberger continues to have a sound balance sheet; however, it's been somewhat eroded by rising debt and leverage. The lack of an international energy service recovery is weighing down the ledger.

Schlumberger Net Debt ($B) and Net Debt-to-Equity

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q2019 Net Debt 5.80 6.00 10.34 13.11 13.27 14.40 ND2Equity 15% 17% 25% 36% 37% 39%

Schlumberger does remain positioned to service the debt comfortably. The current interest coverage ratio (EBIT / Interest Expense) is ~5x.

Competitor Halliburton has seen its debt-to-equity ratio fare far worse. In 2014, the D2E ratio was 33%. Since 2017, it's skyrocketed to as high as 103%, and currently sits at 93%.

However, the ratings agencies haven't been kind to either outfit. On May 31, S&P lowered its credit rating on Schlumberger one notch to A+ from AA-. Halliburton had its A- rating slapped with a Negative credit watch.

Placing an exclamation point on it, S&P added the following commentary to the downgrade news release:

"Oilfield services companies will no longer be able to generate the high operating margins they did in 2014," writes S&P analyst Carin Dehne-Kiley.”

I believe this projection is too dire. We shall see.

Schlumberger Improves Asset Utilization

When evaluating certain heavy industries, I like to check asset utilization. This metric attempts to correlate how much revenue is generated as a function of total assets (Revenue / Total Assets).

Higher is better.

Here's the multi-year SLB scorecard:

Schlumberger Asset Utilization %

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q2019 Asset Utilization 73% 52% 36% 42% 47% 11%

Current figures are far off the 2014 highs, though there's been some improvement since the deep 2017 low. The 1Q 2019 result must be taken with a grain of salt: it's skewed by typical first quarter historic weakness.

Street Estimates Continue To Fall

Near term, Wall Street analyst expectations for a 2019 industry recovery fell over. Any recovery is now pushed into 2020.

Looking back at the F.A.S.T. graph from the September 6, 2018 article, we find 2019 was supposed to show demonstrable cash flow improvement. At the end of August 2018 operating cash flow per share was projected to be $4.31 with a line-of-sight to $5.17 this year.

It's didn't turn out that way. Here's the latest F.A.S.T. graph with analysts' current cash flow forecast:

Source: fastgraphs.com

We see 2018 finished below last summer's expectations, and this year's projection is expected to be lower than 2018: Despite management stating it expects operating cash flow to be greater in 2019 than last year with no major change in shares outstanding anticipated.

Detailing just how negative Street sentiment is now, the historic P/OCF multiple on 2019 expected cash flow per share suggests a $59 stock.

A F.A.S.T. graph illustrating the long-term relationship between price and free cash flow indicates a $65 stock.

SLB now trades below $35. The P/OCF multiple is 8.6x.

At some point, either share prices have to come up, or the Street has to further lower cash flow estimates significantly.

The situation as seen by another set of Street analysts isn't much better. Here's Zacks' current profit estimates:

Source: zacks.com

Current year 2019 profit estimates have fallen, though the 2020 estimates stepped up.

Following is a breakdown of Zacks estimate revisions. The field appears to be split on whether the estimates are improving or deteriorating.

To round out the discussion, we can see Schlumberger management, for their part, is pretty good at meeting or beating Street quarterly estimates.

Source: ameritrade.com

They haven't missed a forecast in several years, and registered a couple of beats. (The green plusses above the EPS bars).

Summary And Conclusions

Schlumberger stock has fallen 40% since I advocated the shares in September 2018.

Management's expectations for an international energy services renaissance didn't materialize. Since hitting rock bottom in 2016, overall corporate revenues have improved somewhat, but operating margins haven't. Competitor Halliburton hasn't fared much better, though its situation has been mitigated by the company's emphasis upon domestic operations.

Ditto SLB soft cash flows; however, investors can take some solace in the fact that through 2018, the hefty dividend has remained covered by free cash flow. If management is correct in its assertion, 2019 cash flow will improve versus 2018, and the payout should remain intact. Incredibly, shares now yield 5.7%.

Bigger picture, the energy business suffered a severe dislocation in 2015. Despite expectations to the contrary, the industry has not seen anything close to a robust recovery. Indeed, since April 2019, slumping energy prices threaten the skinny improvement seen post the dark days of 2015 and 2016.

Industry experts have stated production levels are not sustainable without energy producers deploying significant, incremental capital investment. Nonetheless, worldwide supply balance, if not surplusses, continue to roil the energy markets.

It's plausible we are entering upon the era of peak oil, whereby alternative energy is beginning to erode the long-term fossil-fuel energy dynamics.

Source: S.A. author Rob Patterson, "World Energy 2017-2050: Annual Report"

However, it appears premature to state the oil and gas business is in a state of terminal decline. If these charts are reasonably accurate, we've got at least 5 years to go before the oil and gas curves begin to roll over.

TV pundit Jim Cramer believes millennial-generation money managers just aren't interested in fossil fuel investments any longer. I'm not convinced that's a good long-term thesis, either.

Near term, Schlumberger stock remains at highly depressed valuations of operating cash flow or free cash flow. Debt remains manageable. The dividend is covered by free cash flow.

Personally, I do not plan to sell down here. In fact, I am likely to add to my holdings if the stock breaches $34 a share.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2019 investments.

