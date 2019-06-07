Beyond Meat Now Beyond Ridiculous

After the bell on Thursday, shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND) surged after the company issued its first quarterly report since going public. Shares have been on a tear since the IPO at $25, hitting $125 in after-hours as seen in the chart below. Unfortunately, this stock has become too much of a bubble in the short term, likely meaning investors that pile in now will not be happy in the long run.

(Source: cnbc.com)

For the first quarter, revenues of $40.2 million were a little more than a million ahead of estimates. Prior guidance from management was in a range of $38 million to $40 million, so the company was just ahead of the top of the range. Analysts are usually conservative with their estimates for IPOs, so it's not a shock that they beat. Depending on where you look, the non-GAAP loss of $0.14 per share either beat by a penny or matched expectations.

For the full year, the company guided to revenues of at least $210 million, which on the face of it looks nice compared to estimates of about $205 million. However, you have to consider what I said above, about the Street being conservative, as well as the fact that the stock has soared so much since going public. If this stock was at $50, implied expectations would be a lot lower, but now at $125, investors are obviously thinking the company will do quite well. Now, it will be up to Beyond Meat to further raise guidance moving forward.

Here's the major problem I have with the stock currently and, obviously, it is a valuation one. At the $125 or so price in Thursday's after-hours, you are looking at a market cap of $7.5 billion for a company looking to do $210 million or more in sales this year. That's a price to sales ratio of more than 35 times compared to names like Kraft Heinz (KHC) or Mondelez (MDLZ) that go for less than 4 times sales each (Kraft less than 1.5 even).

So let's go five years out from now to 2024. Beyond Meat is currently projected for a little less than $1 billion in revenues. Let's be generous at this point and give them a full billion, which would be dramatic growth from here, and we don't even know how much competition will enter the space by then. Even if we give the company a premium valuation of 6 times sales, you are still looking at a $6 billion market cap, and that assumes no further dilution from here. Obviously, stock-based compensation and maybe a secondary offering will raise the share count, so that market cap should rise a bit moving forward. Either way, the name looks extremely expensive in the short run.

Right now, everyone is jumping on Beyond Meat that plant-based meat will be the next major craze, just like the cannabis frenzy previously before that and the cryptocurrency boom prior to that. How did people who bought Bitcoin at $20,000 fare, or what about Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) that topped out at $300 a share last September? Tilray closed under $36 on Thursday, a nearly 90% drop, leading the pack as other cannabis firms have also seen significant losses. Plus, every day that passes now is another one closer to the IPO lockup at the end of October, and if this stock stays elevated, won't those who bought at $25 or even lower be quite tempted to take their gains?

In the end, Beyond Meat has become Beyond ridiculous. The plant-based meat company, which had gone from its IPO price of $25 to $100, is now soaring after its first quarterly report. With analysts keeping their estimates quite low, it was hard to see the name missing, and with the dramatic move in the stock, investors will be expecting more beats and guidance raises moving forward. With the stock near $125 now, it's valued at roughly $7.5 billion, more than 35 times this year's projected sales. That's crazy for a space that trades for low single digit P/S ratios, and it will take several years to grow into a realistic valuation. I think Beyond Meat will end up like the cannabis names, showing a lot of growth and promise but killing investors who pile in at inflated levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.