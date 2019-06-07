Health Insurance Innovations Has Room To Run

We have taken profits but have left a position on the table to run because we see sizable upside from $30.

We looked at the basic tenets of the deal and believe this is a strong move for HIIQ.

A few weeks ago we called Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ) a grossly undervalued fire sale. You see with our style of investing we diligently screen hundreds of stocks a week looking for the right opportunity, the right mix of value, technical support, and growth potential. Several plays in the field of health, healthcare, and insurance recently had come up. We pulled the trigger on HIIQ at $22, but the purpose of today's column is not to pat ourselves on the back, it is to opine that we see sizable upside from today's rally on the back of an announced acquisition from the current $30.20 price at the time of this submission. Let us discuss why.

Real growth

As we looked forward to 2019, growth was quite evident. In fact, before the announced acquisition which we will discuss in a moment, we expected annual revenue for 2019 to be between $430 million and $440 million, or to grow 22% to 25% year-over-year. That is simple impressive. What is more, adjusted EBITDA looked to hit about $75 million, or year-over-year growth of 25%. These are huge gains. Boiling it down to adjusted net income per share, for 2019 we expected the company to put out between $3.20 and $3.35 per share, or to grow 23% to 29% year-over-year.

Ramping up the 65+ market

We believed a few weeks ago that it was necessary to closely watch the individual market because we think HIIQ can capture additional market share in this growing space. We believed that longer duration short-term plans could provide potential significant upside to HIIQ 2019 and in future years while the over 65 and association plans, we continued to expect solid performance. This is especially true as the company focuses on the Spanish speaking customer base as it tries to connect these customers to plans. But today the company made a move which will be immediately accretive.

So what is going on? Well, HIIQ has made a move to purchase TogetherHealth, a direct-to-consumer platform which is focused on the 65+ insurance market. We really like the deal, and it has increased both the value and growth potential of the stock. You see the 65+ segment of the market continues to benefit from heavy tailwinds of changing demographics, as over 10,000 Americans a day turn 65 and become Medicare eligible. TogetherHealth immediately widens the company's product offering and helps diversify the business.

What excites us most is the future potential of the move. TogetherHealth will help grow consumer acquisition and scale up to provide insurance coverage connections. In turn, it means immediately the company will see benefits to revenues. Given the costs/expenditures associated with operations, it's a winning move for the company as it will boost EBITDA. Given the scope of TogetherHealth's business and the new reach for HIIQ, management raised guidance.

Immediately accretive

There will be synergies that are recognized right away by combining HIIQ's technology platform with TogetherHealth's direct-to-consumer platform that connects individuals with insurance carriers. As such it is our opinion that HIIQ will rapidly leverage its resources to ramp up its operations targeting the 65+ market. Management increased guidance sizably.

We mentioned what we were operating under for 2019 performance when we bought the stock. With the new purchase HIIQ expects at least $10 million more in adjusted EBITDA during the remainder of fiscal year 2019. Thanks to TogetherHealth's platform, HIIQ now expects:

full year 2019 revenues in the range of $450 million to $460 million, up from $430 million to $440 million, adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of $82 million to $87 million, up from $72 million to $77 million and adjusted net income per share guidance in the range of $3.80 to $4.05, up from $3.50 to $3.75."

So there you have it. 2019 earnings could now eclipse $4.00.

So what does this mean from a valuation standpoint? Well, this means that we have a stock in real growth mode. With forward EPS of possibly $4.00 per share, we are only trading at $30.80, that means we are still trading at just a paltry 7.7 x forward earnings. In our opinion, the name remains undervalued.

We can expect more commentary on the progress of the integration of TogetherHealth when HIIQ reports Q2 2019 financial results in early August.

Did it overpay?

Pricing and handicapping whether a company overpaid or underpaid for an acquisition is something that market professionals spend their careers analyzing. Coming into 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.3 million. The company had been using cash to repurchase shares, buying back over 1.5 million shares of common stock during 2018 for $55.9 million, as part of its share repurchase program. The company borrowed $15.0 million on a bank line of credit in Q4 2018, but we were not concerned with debt obligations whatsoever here. However, a major purchase means we need to revisit this issue.

The TogetherHealth buy was done with a mix of cash, HIIQ stock and a contingent consideration based on performance. The purchase consideration, included $50 million of cash and 630,000 shares of HIIQ Class A common stock, and a five-year earnout provision based on the future performance of the acquired businesses. So where did the extra cash come from? We learned the company entered into a new $215 million credit agreement dated June 5, 2019 with a syndicate of banks. The credit agreement will mature in June 2022 and includes a $150 million funded term loan and $65 million in available revolving loans. The proceeds from the term loan are being used to refinance $65 million of outstanding debt, fund the $50 million cash portion of the acquisition, and for other corporate purposes.

So with $50 million in cash and 630,000 shares at let's say $30 bucks each, the total cost is about $70 million right now plus future earnout consideration. Considering the company will see possibly $20 million in revenues for the rest of 2019, and a minimum of $10 million EBITDA this year alone, and likely $16-$18 million for a full year, we believe that the deal was absolutely appropriate, especially when you consider the additional targeting of the 65+ market.

Some risk still

Now, there are some market trends to keep in mind. The individual market is seeing pressure and premiums have more than doubled since the ACA regulations were implemented, This has led to a significant affordability gap for the average consumer and as a reminder in the 2019 open enrollment period, new enrollments on the federal marketplace were down by more than 15%, while overall enrollment was down by about 4%. Fewer consumers are actively shopping in the broader market, partly due to reduced federal advertising and outreach.

In addition to premiums, out of pocket costs have risen at a rapid pace among ACA plans. For plan year 2019, the average deductible available on the federal marketplace for a bronze plan is 6,400 for individual 13,400 for family.

Then there is the risk of health care overhauls down the road. Back in March to May the market got nervous it seemed and began pricing the sector and HIIQ stock as if Medicare-for-all will happen guaranteed. It is our opinion this unlikely to happen, but investors have until at the minimum, January 2021 before the thought of something like this could pass.

Take home

This is a solid deal for the company. We at BAD BEAT Investing have locked in a substantial profit, but are letting the rest run. Even with the spike back above $30, we still have an undervalued stock here. HIIQ continues to be uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for affordable health insurance solutions. The company is delivering. We believe there is upside remaining and that investors should consider a position in HIIQ.

Time Is Running Out: Join A Community Of Traders Seeking Rapid Returns Looking for big gains? You should join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. Prices rise again this month and we are ending free trials. Sign up now to lock in your 46% discount (annual). Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades. Monster trades.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and guided stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Start winning today CLICK HERE TO START YOUR RISK-FREE TRIAL

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.