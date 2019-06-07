Sberbank Continues To Deliver Solid Performance

Sanction risks have subsided, though I think that this is only a temporary relief.

Company Overview

It is time to take a look at Sberbank's (OTCPK:SBRCY) recent financial results, the upcoming dividends and some details about the company's dividend policy after 2020. Sberbank's net profit for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 226.6 billion rubles, an increase of 6.8% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 337.5 billion rubles, showing an increase of 1.2% year over year.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Retail loan portfolio grew by 3.5% to 7.0 trillion rubles and makes up 33.5% of the total loan portfolio. The corporate portfolio (including loans at amortized and fair value) decreased by 3.4% to 13.8 trillion rubles due to currency revaluation.

The profitability of retail loans in Q1 decreased by 0.5% and amounted to 12.0% due to the consistent repayment of loans issued earlier at higher rates. During the quarter, the profitability of corporate loans decreased by 0.2% to 8% compared with the previous quarter. The decrease is primarily caused by the utilization of credit lines, opened before interest rates increases. The yield is no longer affected by this factor.

Interest expenses increased by 30.7% Q-o-Q to 221.7 billion rubles due to the growth of interest-bearing liabilities by 16.3% and the cost of funding increase by 0.4% Y-o-Y.

The bank's net commission income for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 104.5 billion rubles, an increase of 10.7% over the same period last year, mainly due to an increase in net income from operations with bank cards by 24.0% and operations with foreign currency and precious metals by 15.1%.

Source: Company data, author's spreadsheet

Sberbank's operating expenses (staff costs and administrative expenses) amounted to 152.3 billion rubles in Q1 2019, an increase of 4.3% Y-o-Y. The ratio of operating expenses to operating income improved to 31.9%. Common equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio improved by 0.78% and came in at 12.63%, while total capital adequacy ratio improved by 0.53% up to 12.96%

Overall, the Q1 results were in line with expectations. According to management estimates, reaching a mark of 1 billion rubles in net profit by 2020 is realistic, the bank expects to earn 900 million rubles in 2019. Sberbank also confirmed its intention to increase the dividend payout ratio to 50% of net profit by 2020. The bank can pay half the profit already this year in case of sufficiently good financial results.

Sberbank still expects to close the transaction on the sale of the Turkish subsidiary bank - Denizbank - by the end of the second quarter of this year. Therefore, the sale of Denizbank is expected to be reflected in Q2 2019 results. The transaction is estimated at about $3.3 billion.

Dividends And The Dividend Policy

Sberbank intends to pay 43.5% of net profit for 2018, which corresponds to 16 rubles per share. For 2017, the bank paid 12 rubles per share or 36.2% of net income. The last day to buy Sberbank shares with dividends for 2018 will be June 10, 2019. At current stock prices, the dividend yield is around 6.5%.

The new dividend policy of Sberbank will be adopted in 2021. In 2017, Sberbank adopted a dividend policy with a key goal to start paying 50% of its net profit in 2020 while keeping a capital adequacy ratio of 12.5%.

I think that the new dividend policy will just lock in this "50/12.5" formula. The growth of financial results in recent years and the stable financial condition will allow for stability over the next few years. Another argument is that the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation consistently adheres to the position that state-owned companies must pay dividends of at least 50% of net profit under IFRS.

Sberbank will also consider the possibility of paying interim dividends, the head of the bank Herman Gref said during the recent annual general meeting. The payment of interim dividends can have a positive effect on the stock reducing volatility as stock buyers will keep the stock in portfolios longer to get dividends several times a year.

Consensus Estimates

Source: Investing.com

Analysts stay invariably positive about Sberbank, with 14 BUY recommendations, the average price target of 307.02 Rub at the Moscow Stock Exchange, and upside potential of +25.37%.

Final Thoughts

The Russian stock market looks like a safe haven amid ongoing trade wars. Nevertheless, the risk of sanctions remains, despite the fact that there are no visible triggers for their introduction so far. It's likely that the US government will resume sanctions talks by the beginning of the next election cycle. For now, investors can enjoy a good dividend yield and steady capital gains from the stock price growth.

