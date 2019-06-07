ETF Update: Pulling The Plug On GameStop

(Pic Sourced Here)

It has been less than 3 months since our last post on GameStop (GME) but even we were shocked by how quickly the situation has deteriorated as the company announced just announced it was immediately suspending its dividend following another in a long series of bad earnings reports that saw income from continuing operations fall from 20 cents a share in 1Q 18 to just 7 cents for 1Q 19. Judging by the market’s reaction, we clearly weren’t the only ones surprised by the company’s decision as the stock was down to $5.04 a share, a 35% drop from the prior close with nearly 10x the average trade volume!

That brings its cumulative loss since our last post to just over 50% in less than 3 months! The company’s tagline may be “Power to the Gamers” but shareholders are a different matter.

Why, or perhaps whether, anyone was really surprised by this decision is a matter of debate. Even a group of ETF strategists like us could read between the lines in the financial reports that the situation was approaching a tipping point which we talked about on March 26th in ETF Flows Are Hitting The Pause Button On GameStop. It was clear that the company had enough cash coming in to either pay a dividend or for capital expenditures, but not both, and that activist investors would soon be forced into a reckoning

Maybe that’s why GameStop’s share price has been in a steady downtrend channel for several years and we have to assume that at least some of the pressure on the stock price has been in anticipation of this moment! This is one of the charts we ran in our last post showing just how negative the market had gotten on the stock. In fact, after today’s sell-off, GameStop’s market cap is actually below the cash balance on the previously reported balance sheet!

And now that the dividend is officially cancelled, what does that mean for ETF investors and GameStop going forward?

It Could’ve Been Worse:

The short answer is “nothing good” as GameStop has one of the highest ETF ownership percentages of any public company thank to its unique situation that we talked about in that last post. How many shares are we talking about? As of the end of May, we showed total ETF ownership of GameStop at just over 25m shares against total shares outstanding of now 102m shares according to the first quarter’s earnings release. That means ETFs hold around 25% of the total shares of GameStop, and we have to emphasize that this is an approximation, as Vanguard is notorious for only updating its fund holdings reports on a monthly basis so their data may not be up to date. That’s still an extreme level rarely seen outside very concentrated industries with limited domestic stocks for ETFs to invest in, like gold miners. How did ETFs wind up as the market for GameStop?

First there was the fact that GameStop was once a much larger company and financially successful which enabled it to join the S&P 600 Small-Cap Index, the most widely tracked benchmark in that part of the style box and led to massive inflows into the stock. S&P 600 replicators as a group easily are the largest owners of GameStop shares (within the ETF world) and for now, the company still meets the criteria for S&P index membership, namely that it’s profitable and of sufficient size despite today’s sell-off. The next largest group of ETF owners are a different matter.

The elimination of Gamestop's dividend isn’t just bad news for shareholders or whoever still uses the dividend discount model. The second largest group of ETF owners are dividend income funds which will be forced to sell down their positions! How many shares are we talking about? As of the end of May, we showed total dividend funds with anywhere from 2.7m to 3m shares (again, Vanguard) of GameStop in their portfolios with the largest single position being over 1.7m shares in the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) while the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) holds another 800k or so. Another half dozen funds have relatively small positions in GameStop and although all these positions will have to be sold, the situation could be much worse.

To start with, the market should be able to process those sales without a serious hit to liquidity. 3m shares may sound like an outrageously high number but that represents roughly 75% of the company’s average daily trade volume and with so many different funds the actual selling will be done slowly over the course of the quarter, either through regular rebalancing’s or special sales. That may be small comfort, but the situation could’ve been much worse.

DES and SDIV are both large funds in the dividend income space, but they operate using an increasingly outdated strategy that focuses specifically on dividend payouts, and not how sustainable they are. Most dividend funds have a sustainability screen built into their process, either looking at EPS growth over a certain time period, or payout ratios, or some combination of the two to eliminate companies with an attractive dividend yield and nothing else. DES and SDIV instead rely strictly on dividend payouts with SDIV specifically focusing on the 100 global companies with the highest dividend yields which it then equally weights while DES has a more inclusive formula but then weights it positions by divided per share. Both approaches result in GameStop getting far more real estate in the respective portfolio’s than it would normally be entitled to based on market-cap weighting.

And this is why we tell you to always know your funds, whether you’re buying them or they’re buying your favorite stocks! But what does all of this mean for investors going forward?

The Road Ahead:

While cutting its dividend has clearly been a painful experience for GameStop and its investors, it was ultimately a necessary one to shore up its financial position and in the short-term, the fallout from this decision will be limited with dividend funds selling their positions. After all, the much more painful alternative we discussed in our last post was continuing the dividend by discontinuing all capital expenditures which would ultimately hurt the profitability of the business.

That matters a lot to ETF investors, especially those who hold S&P 600 index funds where profitability is a key concern. Staying in the S&P 600 is key with just one fund, the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF (IJR), holding over 6m shares of GameStop stock! Cutting the dividend hurt, losing its status in the S&P 600 would be deadly.

For now, GameStop still meets the criteria for membership in the index although the index funds will be trimming their positions at their next quarterly rebalance dates. After all, you don’t lose that much of your market cap and expect your weighting in the benchmark to stay the same, do you? Quarterly rebalances tend to be set later in the quarter so we would anticipate further selling pressure over the next two months which could keep the stock price depressed, as if there wasn’t enough bad news to do that. But what comes next?

Unfortunately, GameStop is entering the “sour” spot where it lacks a key feature that would make it eligible for inclusion outside of where it’s already held. It has a place in total market, S&P 600, small-cap and retail funds, but beyond those, there’s no smart beta, thematic or other niche ETF that would normally jump on what could politely be termed a “vulture” opportunity. Even deep value funds typically require at least stable cash flows and earnings, something the increasing challenged GameStop would be hard to provide.

For now, only vultures would want to feast on what’s left of GameStop and they shouldn’t anticipate ETFs providing more liquidity anytime soon!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income of or from that investment to the investor.