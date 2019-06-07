Agenus Is A Buy Long Term, Despite Short Interest

Agenus (AGEN), a clinical-stage, small-cap, pharmaceutical biotechnology company, has seen its stock price slump since January 2019. On June 6, 2019, Agenus closed at $2.66, down 31% since it peaked at its 52-week high of $3.88 in January.

I believe the likely explanation for the slump is a lack of news, combined with the long timelines for getting cancer therapies from conception to commercial sales. However, there have also been attempts to knock clinical stage companies into bankruptcy by short raiders, and Agenus may be one of their targets. I will go into this in more detail below.

My main thesis is that Agenus will make fortunes for its investors as its pipeline matures. Despite its small size (market capitalization $357 million), it is a leader in immune therapies. It could even be considered to be a commercial stage company, since it licensed an ingredient to GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) used in the very successful Shingrix vaccine.

In addition, I think the short sellers will fail, since Agenus should be able to get cash support from partners and investors sufficient to get it to its next commercial success.

Agenus Science Overview

Agenus specialize in immune system based therapies. The immune system itself is quite complex, with a variety of components that can be used or targeted. Agenus was founded in 1994. It already had years of experience with the immune system when I first started researching it back in 2013. At that time its focus was vaccines, including adjuvants (enhancers) for vaccines. Its adjuvant QS-21 Stimulon, now part of Shingrix, is a product from that earlier era.

However, in the meantime monoclonal antibodies that block checkpoint modulators were developed and were very successful for treating certain types of cancer. In response to that the Agenus acquired 4-Antibody, including its portfolio of checkpoint modulators and its platform for discovery of new antibodies, in February 2014.

Since 2014 Agenus has used its prior immune system capabilities and the new antibody platform to rapidly bring to trial a significant number of antibodies showing activity against certain cancers in preclinical trials. It has licensed some of these antibodies to Merck (MRK), Incyte (INCY), and Gilead (GILD). These deals provide for milestone payments plus the potential for royalties should the therapies been commercialized.

Agenus-Gilead Deal

On March 13, 2019 Agenus announced that a $7.5 million milestone payment had been received from Gilead. The FDA had accepted Gilead's IND filing for clinical study of AGEN1423, a first-in-class molecule that is designed to block mechanisms that tumors use to escape the immune system. Under the deal Agenus had already received a $150 million combining an upfront cash payment and an equity investment. Gilead also received the right to option AGEN 1223 and AGEN 2373. All three agents are likely to be bispecific antibodies.

The next step in the timeline would be initiation of the Phase I trial. While Gilead would not have invested so much money unless preclinical work was very promising, there is no guarantee that the therapy will be both safe and effective.

Nevertheless, this is a major validation of Agenus's drug discovery efforts. Agenus says potential future fees and milestone for all three therapies could amount to $1.7 billion.

Agenus With Incyte Pipeline

Incyte has been working with therapies discovered by Agenus for a couple of years now. Incyte-partnered checkpoint inhibitors from Agenus continue to be advanced in preclinical or clinical trials. INCAGN1876 (GITR) has completed Phase 1 dose escalation; INCAGN1949 (OX40) also completed Phase 1 dose escalation. For both development is expected to focus on combination therapy. INCAGN2385 (LAG-3) and INCAGN2390 (TIM-3) are also in Phase 1 trials. GITR, OX40, LAG-3, and TIM-3 are all known targets for checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

Agenus PD-1 Agent

Agenus is creating immune checkpoint agents, including bispecific (two-target) agents, at a phenomenal pace. In addition to its collaborations with other companies, it is keeping some agents for its own development and commercialization.

Of these, its most advanced (in terms of clinical trials) agents are AGEN2034, a PD-1 antagonist, and AGEN1884, a CTLA-4 antagonist. There are already commercial PD-1 and CTLA-4 therapies on the market. The best known PD-1 drug is Merck's Keytruda, which had sales of $2.3 billion in Q1 2019.

The best known CTLA-4 inhibitor on the market is Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Yervoy, which had sales of $384 million in Q1 2019.

Gilead is raising some money separately for AGEN2034 using electronic tokens. I addressed this in Agenus Melts Down with Blockchain. If approved by the FDA, Agenus's agents would compete for market share with established drugs. Other companies also have similar drugs in clinical trials.

Agenus also has novel agents in its preclinical pipeline. Given its need to generate cash to support research, it is emphasizing the PD-1 and CTLA agents because novel agents typically have a longer timeline to reach commercial approvals.

Cash considerations

Clearly Agenus has a lot of development going on, and that means a significant cash burn. In its Q1 2019 results, Agenus reported cash and equivalents of $158 million. Considering that it received $150 million from Gilead in the quarter, clearly it had skated close to the edge.

While Agenus reported net income of $17.4 million in the quarter, that does not correlate with cash generation. Operating expenses in the quarter were near $50 million, which is likely near the cash burn rate going forward. So cash at the end of the quarter was only sufficient to last until the end of 2019.

Turning to the 10-Q for the quarter, the debt from the advance on Stimulon royalties was $182 million. That should be paid of by the royalties over time, and once paid off should result in some cash revenue, but that is far in the future.

Agenus will likely need to raise cash later this year. It would be best for current shareholders if the stock price is high, as that would minimize dilution. It is also possible the cash runway will be extended by milestone payments from one of the drug development partners, or from the licensing of another of the drugs in the preclinical pipeline.

Short Hypothesis

I think the blockchain debacle contributed to the downward spiral of Agenus stock. However, individual investors should know that there are investors shorting certain select biotechnology companies that they believe will end up bankrupt or can force into bankruptcy.

Most biotechs do not raise enough money during their IPOs to finance them until they become profitable, which is usually years or even over a decade later, when their drugs start selling in sufficient quantities to cover the SG&A infrastructure and ongoing R&D costs. They rely on a series of stock issues, which raise cash but also increase the share count, causing dilution.

A company may have a promising therapy, worth tens of millions, or even billions, in annual revenue, but if it runs out of cash before it can start producing that revenue, it will be forced into a fire sale or bankruptcy. The lower the stock price, the more dilution will be required to raise a given amount of cash.

Fear of further dilution can make investors reluctant to subscribe to a stock issue. If a company's stock price falls low enough, the herd of investors will also assume the prospects of its pipeline therapies are bad. So if the stock is shorted enough to drive the price low enough, it can become impossible to raise cash to continue R&D. Even if the company does not go bankrupt, shorts may profit by closing their short positions (which of course tends to start pushing the price back up).

I believe this is going on with a number of small-cap biotechs right now. For instance, short interest as a percent of the float in Verastem (VSTM) reached 28.7% as of May 15, 2019, even though the company has an FDA approval for its new cancer drug, simply because the revenue ramp is slow. I suspect Verastem will do just fine, if its sales keep ramping, but there is no guarantee.

Achaogen (AKAO) also managed to get an FDA approval, for a multi-drug resistant antibiotic. It had to file for bankruptcy on April 15. This was entirely due to its inability to raise new cash to operate.

I think the shorts are wrong to go after Agenus, but if you are thinking about buying the stock, you should be aware things could get worse before they get better. Agenus will need to raise more money to continue to operate. On the other hand, it still has cash, and it may receive milestone payments from Gilead, Merck, or Incyte. If an investor group came in now with sufficient will to run up the stock price, it could be a disaster for Agenus shorts. They would have to cover their positions, helping to drive the price up.

I am not against shorting stocks when appropriate. Killing companies and their medicines that have the potential to save lives, however, I do not like.

Valuation and Conclusion

In addition to the short hypothesis described above, the usual caveats for small-cap pharmaceutical drug developers apply. Notably, there is no guarantee in advance of FDA approvals, and even with an FDA approval there is no guarantee that sales will be sufficient to create earnings that can sustain a given stock market capitalization.

That said, I am very bullish on Agenus. Aside from my concern about the need to raise cash, the pipeline looks outstanding. My hope is that, as the year progresses, we will see positive trial results that raise the stock price. Then issuing stock would raise cash without causing very much dilution for current stockholders.

I would set a goal of Agenus returning to its 52-week high, $3.88 per share. However, if we get positive data from any of the Agenus therapies, a higher price could be justified. Also, given its ability to generate new drugs, I am surprised it has not itself been bought by Gilead, Incyte, or Merck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN, GILD, INCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.