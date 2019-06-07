3 Reasons To Be Bullish On Crispr Therapeutics

Cas9 and CRISPR have an enormous opportunity for future advancement, positive news which could send shares skyrocketing on speculation.

The stock is down from the highs above $50, but has traded in a channel above $35 for some time now. Technicals show long-term breakout potential.

CRISPR Therapeutics has a head start in the emerging market for gene-editing technologies, with a promising clinical trial in process.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a company focused on its namesake gene-editing process. The biotech company focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for deadly diseases. The company creates its products using the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), a revolutionary technology that involves making precise and direct changes to genomic DNA.

CRISPR Therapeutics has a wide portfolio of therapeutics programs dealing with several disease areas, including oncology, rare diseases, and hemoglobinopathies.

The company is about as early as you can get with early-stage biotech. It began its clinical studies about a year ago, and multiple paths continue to unfold as the studies increase.

For you to become a millionaire or billionaire, a stock has to be in a field with phenomenal growth potential. Ideally, the company should be in its early stages to capitalize on a large portion of that growth. CRISPR Therapeutics meets this criterion.

Nonetheless, the company may face more challenges ahead, such as the typical longer timeline than most biotech companies, as well as the increasing worries of gene-editing technology to be used on humans. Other risks entail dilution, because of the cash burn and timeline to develop the technology.

However, let's look at some of the reasons why you should buy the CRSP stock as you wait for massive gains.

Dream Scenario

The company's dream scenario would definitely include a resounding success for its lead pipeline candidate CTX001. The biotech company is currently enrolling patients in a couple of stage ½ clinical studies to evaluate the gene-editing treatment method and its effectiveness in treating rare blood diseases.

Both of these studies are expected to be complete by 2022, and assuming all goes well, the company will advance CTX001 to regional studies. And if all these are successful, CRISPR Therapeutics may launch its first product by 2029 and would probably generate a revenue of more than $1 billion, because the product could be a lifesaver for thousands of patients each year.

Additionally, the company is planning to have another product in the market in 10 years. CRISPR Therapeutics has plans to begin an early-stage clinical study of allogeneic CAR-T therapy, CTX110, in the first half of 2019.

Current CAR-T therapies are costly, and the process is very slow. However, allogeneic CAR-T therapies use genetically engineered T cells from healthy donors. The "off-the-shelf" therapies enable immediate treatment of lower costs.

The company also has more CAR-T therapies in preclinical testing phase targeting other tumors. In this dream scenario, the biotech company would leverage all these studies and launch the most effective cancer treatment methods available. The success of these studies would make the company one of the hottest biotech companies in 2029.

CRISPR Therapeutics Has The Head Start In The Industry

It's one thing for growth potential to exist and another for actually achieving that growth. The company began developing therapies using the CRISPR gene-editing tool to treat sickle cell disease and thalassemia ahead of its opponents.

The company started phase 1 clinical studies evaluating lead candidate CTX001 for both indications in 2018.

Further, the company has already initiated plans to conduct other clinical trials very soon. These entail clinical studies on using cell therapy CTX110 in treating CD19-positive malignancies such as leukemia and lymphomas in the first half of this year.

The main advantage of this biotech's strategy is that it can use the foundation laid by CTX001 to target other genetic diseases, in addition to sickle cell and thalassemia. Also, it can use this approach to develop cell therapies for other types of cancer that are not CD19-positive, and this is what the company is doing.

Potential Cas9 Technology Market Growth

A report released by Market Research Future revealed that Cas9 technology has the potential to attain CAGR of 11.30% in the period between 2018 and 2023. This growth is attributed to the rise in experiments centered on genome editing, which have raised the need for Cas9 technologies.

Additionally, the capability to harness swift, lucrative and precise genetic manipulation is further boosting the growth potential of this market.

The expansion of the biotechnology sector is one of the main factors that has boosted this technology. Additionally, the acceptance of gene therapy-based treatments.

The incorporation of Cas9 high-precision technique into the existing experimental workflow is expected to increase the market size significantly in the coming period. Furthermore, the inclination towards anti-aging technology is expected to open up more rewarding avenues for growth of the Cas9 technology markets.

With so many factors favoring the growth of the Cas9 market, CRISPR Therapeutics is among the companies that will benefit the most from this new market opening.

Bullish Technicals

In May, we published an in-depth technical analysis piece that showed that CRSP stock had room for breakout in the long term. Signs were pointing to a short-term neutral band for CRSP and a mid-term bearishness which has played along with what we published. It still looks like the technicals are ripe for a long-term breakthrough of resistance levels.

