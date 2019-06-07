Why I Chose Not To Invest In Hormel Foods

However, Tyson Foods, which operates in the same sector, offers better potential for both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

While it doesn't have great value and momentum, its pristine balance sheet makes up for it.

Introduction

A few days ago, I recommended buying Tyson Foods (TSN). One reader suggested he preferred the stock’s competitor, Hormel Foods (HRL). While I believe Hormel Foods to be a fine stock, in this article I explain – through analyzing HRL in depth - why I preferred TSN.

Hormel Foods Corporation is currently trading at $41.42 and yields 2.03%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment HRL has a Dividend Strength score of 80 and a Stock Strength score of 67.

Hormel Foods Corporation is engaged in the production of a range of meat and food products and the marketing of those products throughout the United States and internationally. The Company is a processor of branded and unbranded food products for retail, food service and fresh product customers.

This article will be divided into two sections. The first will consider the stock’s “dividend strength”: a complete overview of the stock’s dividend profile, from dividend safety to dividend yield and growth potential. The second part will look at what I call “stock strength”: a stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

With low-yielding stocks – like HRL, which yields 2% - I’m looking for low payout ratios and good interest coverage. The dividend needs to be super safe, and more than covered for, so that the company can afford to grow its dividend at a generous rate.

Dividend strength is broken down into two complementary aspects, dividend safety and dividend potential.

Dividend Safety

To assess safety, I start by looking at the company’s payout ratios. Companies need to pay dividends which are covered by generous levels of earnings and cashflow.

44% of Hormel Foods Corporation's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 44% of dividend stocks.

HRL pays 38% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 32% of dividend stocks.

Hormel Foods Corporation has a free cashflow payout ratio of 55%, a better ratio than 40% of dividend stocks.

Hormel Foods Corporation's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

26/04/2015 24/04/2016 30/04/2017 29/04/2018 28/04/2019 Dividends $0.4600 $0.5600 $0.6400 $0.7200 $0.8000 Net Income $2.45 $2.06 $1.64 $1.74 $1.82 Payout Ratio 19% 28% 40% 42% 44% Cash From Operations $3.39 $1.75 $1.56 $2.19 $2.13 Payout Ratio 28% 32% 42% 33% 38% Free Cash Flow $2.83 $1.38 $1.11 $1.63 $1.46 Payout Ratio 17% 41% 58% 44% 55%

Just like TSN, HRL has been ramping up the amount of operating cashflow it dedicates to its dividend over the past years. However, unlike TSN which pays out 19% of operating cashflow, HRL’s cashflow payout ratio is already around the 40% mark. Nonetheless, the dividend isn’t at all threatened, given the generous amounts of free cashflow the company generates.

HRL can pay its interest 46 times, which is better than 93% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying. Interest payments only nibbled at the stock’s earnings, keeping any worries of leverage risk at bay.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that HRL’s dividend is safe. The company generates sufficient net income and cashflow to continue paying its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Dividend Potential

Hormel Foods Corporation's dividend yield of 2.03% is better than 40% of dividend stocks.

With lower-yielding stocks, I’m looking for a great history of dividend growth. There is no other factor that better communicates management’s desire and commitment to increase its dividend and return capital to shareholders.

This last year, the dividend grew 11%, which is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 16%.

Given the low yield, I need at least 10% dividend growth, which is the case here. However, in comparison TSN grew the dividend by more than 20% last year. I’m slightly concerned by the slowdown in dividend growth. Unlike TSN, HRL doesn’t have the ultra low payout ratio which allows it to keep growing the dividend without increasing its top and bottom lines.

Over the previous 3 years Hormel Foods Corporation has seen its revenues grow at a 1% CAGR and net income by a 8% CAGR. Meat processing companies depend a lot on commodity prices of beef, pork and chicken, making revenue growth hard to predict. However, the company has been able to increase net income consistently over the past few years.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, HRL’s dividend has good potential for growth. I expect dividend growth within the 8% to 12% for the next 5 years.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives HRL a dividend strength score of 80 / 100. HRL is a solid dividend pick, no doubt, but doesn’t offer the potential which its competitor TSN, does.

Stock Strength

While HRL has slightly less potential than TSN as a dividend stock, what’s the stock’s potential for capital appreciation?

To assess this, I look at groups of ratios, or factors if you will, which have historically had a large influence on the movements of stock prices. These include price led factors such as value and momentum, as well as fundamental, accounting oriented factors such as financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Why overpay for a stock when somewhere within the sector, or across other sectors, there is a dividend stock which is at bargain prices. Undervalued stocks have historically outperformed the market, while overvalued stocks usually lag the market. To assess value I look at multiples of the stock’s earnings, sales, cashflow as well as shareholder yield: the combination of the stock’s dividend yield and buyback yield.

HRL has a P/E of 22.76x

P/S of 2.36x

P/CFO of 19.44x

Dividend yield of 2.03%

Buyback yield of -0.65%

Shareholder yield of 1.38%.

These values would suggest that HRL is more undervalued than 54% of stocks, which is sufficient. Nobody could argue that HRL looks particularly undervalued. At over 2x sales and 22x earnings, and with a low shareholder yield it is very similar to the median US stock.

As you can see, HRL trades around its average PE for the past 5 years. While its multiple could expand if more cash gets infused in the sector, HRL is fairly valued. No extra return should be expected from undervaluation. When compared to TSN which trades at 13x earnings and 0.7x sales, it seems that HRL is commanding a large premium.

Value Score: 54 / 100

Momentum

Hormel Foods Corporation' price has decreased by 4.76% these last 3 months, down 7.77% these last 6 months & but is still up 14.39% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $41.42.

HRL has better momentum than 51% of stocks, which I find to be slightly disappointing. While HRL has great 12 month momentum, not so much can be said over the last two quarters. HRL isn’t yet in negative sentiment territory, but I can’t be overly bullish about the stock’s prospects for the next 12 months.

Momentum score: 51 / 100

Financial Strength

When looking at a stock which doesn’t have great value or momentum, I really need pristine fundamentals to get excited.

HRL' Debt/Equity ratio of 0.3 is better than 87% of stocks. Hormel Foods Corporation's liabilities have decreased by 20% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 57.1% of HRL's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Hormel Foods Corporation has better financial strength than 98% of stocks.

The stocks super low gearing gives it first class financial strength, and liabilities have decreased considerably. This in part explains the higher valuation that the company commands, and should be super reassuring for long term investors.

Financial Strength Score: 98/100

Earnings Quality

There are a few checks I do to ensure that stocks aren’t massaging earnings in anyway. I also look for an efficient asset base, which is able to generate high levels of revenue as signals for a stock’s earnings quality.

Hormel Foods Corporation’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of 0.1% puts it ahead of 14% of stocks. 48.3% of HRL's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 15% of stocks. Each dollar of HRL's assets generates $1.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 81% of stocks.

Based on these findings, HRL has higher earnings quality than 29% of stocks. This is disappointing. The low level of depreciation to capital expenditure and positive accruals will put pressure on earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 29 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 67 / 100 which is sufficient. The pristine financial strength somewhat makes up for the decent value and lack of short term momentum. The earnings quality numbers bug me a little. Yet I still believe HRL has the potential to do slightly better than the market, if only because of its super safe balance sheet.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 80 & a stock strength of 67, Hormel Foods Corporation is a decent choice for dividend investors. However in the sector, TSN offers more potential for dividend growth and capital appreciation, which explains why I decided to invest in TSN and not in HRL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.