Corteva, Recently Spun Off, Lacks Clear Value

Despite the consolidation in the agriscience market, Corteva is not likely to deserve a premium valuation just yet. Wait until it reaches $20 per share.

The dividend yield is likely about 1.9%, well below the median. Other metrics are at or above the median. Corteva's expected buyback program has not yet been announced.

Corteva, Inc. was spun off from Dupont de Nemours, fka DowDuPont, on June 1, 2019. We have analyzed what is available publicly on the stock.

Corteva's Bargain Value Not Yet Apparent

I decided to take a closer look at Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) whose shares were 100% spun off to Dupont de Nemours (fka DowDuPont - new symbol DD) shareholders on June 1, 2019. I had previously written two articles about the stub value of Dupont and the spinoff in May, "DowDuPont, Now Dupont de Nemours, Is Very Undervalued" on May 28, 2019, and "DowDuPont - A Value Play As It Spins Off Corteva and Sells Assets" on May 6, 2019. This article concludes that Corteva is not that great a bargain, even though it has a unique and profitable niche in the agriscience field.

What Corteva Has Revealed So Far. Based on available information from presentations prior to the spin-off and the recently announced pro-forma financials on May 31, 2019, I put together the following estimated numbers:

Source: Hake and company filings

The enterprise value ("EV") is based on the following pro forma net debt information revealed by CTVA in its 5-31-19 8-K filing on its pro-forma financials:

Source: Hake compilation and company filings

Additional information about the company's EBITDA and expected dividend payments were made in several presentations by the company.

Source: Hake compilation of various public filings

In the company's extensive powerpoint presentation in its 8-K filing on May 9, 2019, it announced a somewhat specific dividend payment policy, and a non-specific share repurchase program:

Source: May 9, 2019, 8-K filing by CTVA

Based on these numbers, and our compilation in the numbers above, we can determine the valuation ratios of CTVA as of June 5, 2019:

Comparison to Peers. Based on these ratios, we can see whether CTVA appears to be a bargain compared to its publicly held peers. Its EBITDA margin is above average but the return on assets and return on equity are below average:

Source: Hake compilations of public information from each company

As a result, it is no surprise that CTVA has a lower than average valuation based on a number of metrics, including EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, P/E and Dividend Yield:

This table shows that in these comparable metrics CTVA has lower ratios (and in the case of P/E - much higher ratio) than the median. In other words, its growth, margins, and returns to shareholders are not expected to be stellar and therefore its valuation is no apparent bargain.

Unknown Knowns. One thing that CTVA has going for it in terms of valuation is the fact that a share buyback program was indicated in the extension presentation it made at a recent conference (see slide above). However, the amount, timing and aggressiveness of the share repurchase program have not yet been clarified.

Another potential catalyst for the company is what the Wall Street Journal recently pointed out is the heavy concentration in the agriscience (seeds, pesticides, and related businesses) business. The article, "Corteva Debut Caps Years of Seed Company Consolidation; Farmers and politicians have raised concerns that about lack of competition in the agricultural economy" on June 3, 2019, argued that Corteva is one of 3 major producers of seeds and pesticides. Corteva, Bayer AG (which bought Monsanto in 2017) and ChemChina (bought by Syngenta AG in 2017) control $50 billion of the $100 billion global seed and pesticide market. Bayer and Corteva together control 60% of the U.S. seed market. In the article, Corteva argues that the consolidation of the field will lead to more choices for farmers. They indicate that they are ramping up competition with Bayer (Monsanto) with new genetically engineered seeds and plan on making smaller acquisitions. Here is my point: I suspect that the company has the power to control prices in the seed and fertilizer market on an oligopolistic basis. In effect, it has a huge moat and barrier to entry by other potential market entrants. What we don't know yet is when that power will show up in the profitability of the company.

Conclusion

Corteva enjoys relatively good profitability but it does not especially stand out based on its comparable margin and relatively profitability ratios. As a result, the valuation ratios of the company, especially its potential dividend yield are not very compelling. For example, look at the table below:

Source: Hake

This shows that if the expected dividend of $0.533 per share (annual) is set to the median dividend yield of its peers (3.53%) the stock should be priced at $15.11, or 46% below today's price. I believe the true value of the stock, given that it does not enjoy higher than average profitability ratios, is probably in the $15-$20 range.

I would wait to buy the stock until a clear bargain element opens up, such as at $20 per share, and also until the company announces clear details about its dividend policy (which has not yet been set on a per share basis) and its planned share repurchase program.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.