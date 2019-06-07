Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF) CEO Denis Larocque on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCPK:MJDLF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Larocque - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Ross - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Koller - Oppenheimer and Close

Daryl Young - TD Securities

Ryan Hanley - Laurentian Bank

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

Christoph Matern - HPS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q4 2019 Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Denis Larocque, President and CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Larocque.

Denis Larocque

Thank you, Elina. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Major Drilling's call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. With me is Ian Ross, our Chief Financial Officer. You should have received the copy of our results or seeing them online released yesterday evening, if not check on our website at majordrilling.com.

Before we get started, I'd like to caution you as usual, that during this conference call we’ll make forward-looking statements about future events or future financial performance of the company. These statements are forward-looking in nature and actual events may and results may differ materially.

Our fourth quarter started really slow with many of our rigs only restarting by mid February and getting fully operational by the beginning of March. But as the quarter progressed we added more rigs in the field both with new customers and also adding rigs on existing projects.

We’re seeing this trend continuing into our first quarter mostly driven by seniors and intermediate customers. As far as our fiscal year that just ended, yearly revenue was up 12% compared to fiscal 2018, but our EBITDA increased by almost 60% year-over-year through increased productivity and prices combined with a decrease of admin expenses.

The Company's net cash position, net of debt continues to be very healthy at $10 million. The decrease this quarter was due to a net working capital increase mostly from higher receivable related to increased activity near the end of the quarter. As well we spent $6.3 million on capital expenditure this quarter adding four new rigs to our fleet, while disposing 13 older inefficient and more costly rigs bringing the total fleet to 601 rigs.

Ian will take you through a summary of our quarter results before I come back with the outlook.

Ian Ross

Thanks, Denis. Total revenue for the quarter was $100.4 million and 5% from revenue of $95.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The favorable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year is estimated at $2 million on revenue, the negligible impact on net earnings.

The overall gross margin percentage for the quarter was 23% compared to 24.3% for the same period last year. Things started off slowly in February due to delayed startups and weather issues in our biggest markets.

However, we finished the quarter very strongly with the number of countries contributing improved results. The quarter was also impacted by one-time $2.7 million charge on a difficult project in Canada.

G&A costs were down $1.1 million and $11.1 million when compared to the same quarter last year. The decrease was driven by the shutdown of operations in Burkina Faso as well as other restructuring initiatives in various countries. We feel this level of G&A is appropriate for the time being which creates considerable leverage and probability as utilization rates increase.

The company recorded restructuring charge of $1 million in the quarter as operations were rationalized and staffing levels were adjusted to local market conditions in various countries.

The provision for income tax for the quarter was an expense of $2.7 million compared to an expense of $2.5 million in the same quarter last year. The tax expense for the quarter was impacted by non-tax affected losses, non-deductible expenses, as well as an increase in activity levels and taxable jurisdictions.

This combined for a net loss of $3 million or $0.04 per share for the quarter compared to a net loss of $4.3 million or $0.05 per share for the prior year quarter. In terms of our financial position, we continue to have one of the most solid balance sheets in our industry.

During the quarter our net cash position, net of debt decreased to $10 million and bulk of this decrease relates to a temporary working capital outflow from the quick ramp-up in revenue between Q3 and Q4.

The company also spent $6.3 million on capital expenditures adding four new rigs and support equipment to our fleet. We sold the 3 rigs with the majority relating to the closure of our Burkina Faso operations. Total rig count now at 601.

The new breakdown of our fleet utilization is as follows; 292 specialized drill at 40%, 141 conventional rigs at 23% utilization, 168 underground drills at 49% utilization for total of 601 drills at 38% utilization.

As we’ve mentioned before specialized work in our definition is not necessarily conducted with the specialized drill. Therefore, we should also give you the breakdown of our revenue by type for work for the quarter.

Specialized work was 61%, conventional was 9%, and underground at 30%, also seniors intermediate represented 88% of our revenue in Q4, while juniors have decreased to 12%. The decrease in juniors is evidence of the current challenges they face in raising capital.

However, our increasing in seniors illustrates the growth in market share we are achieving with this customer base. In terms of commodities, gold projects represented 55% of our revenue, while copper was at 22% this quarter.

With that overview on our financial situation, I’ll now turn the presentation back to Denis to discuss the outlook.

Denis Larocque

Thanks Ian. Looking back at our fiscal 2019 annual revenue was the highest since 2013 at $385 million. I’m particularly pleased with the progress we have made in innovation towards increased productivity, safety and meeting customer’s demands.

Productivity gains from the tools developed combined with price increases in our highly skilled labor forces are responsible for the improvement in our EBITDA this year. Also we have recently developed new application for our computerized consoles which not only helps with recruitment but also gathers useful data for our customers.

As well this year we have strengthened our relationships with many senior customers while junior funding has been difficult. We have built strong relationships with well-funded juniors looking for truly specialized drilling.

With gold and copper reserves depleting at an accelerated rate with rates declining as well combined with the lack of exploration were conducted to replace these reserves, demand for specialized drilling should increase going forward which continues to be our main focus.

We are very pleased where the company is position at this point in time, and still being the leader in specialized drilling. Our strong financial position has allowed us to continue to improve our fleet to meet customers’ demands in terms of rigs, rod handling, mobile equipment and technology, which is key to our success to remain the leader in specialized drilling.

Also having the financial resources and the best equipment allows us to attract the best people at a time when we are going into a labor crunch in our industry. Going into fiscal 2020, the company expects to spend approximately $30 million in capital expenditures to meet customer demand improve rig reliability, productivity and utilization as well as to invest in our continuous improvement initiatives.

However, we will remain vigilant and flexible in order to react and adjust unforeseen market conditions. Finally, I want to thank our 3000 employees for their continued dedication to make our company one of the safest and most professional drilling companies in the industry. Thanks guys.

That conclude our formal remarks and we’ll now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from John Koller with Oppenheimer and Close. Please go ahead.

John Koller

Good morning gentlemen. How are you today?

Denis Larocque

Good.

John Koller

My question relates primarily to the two expenses in the quarter that were called out. The $1 million and then the $2.7 million; I'm just curious if you can give any additional information. I went through the SEDAR filings and I couldn’t really find anything. Thanks.

Ian Ross

Yes. The $1 million you're talking about the restructuring basically this relates to a few of our branches where we’ve made adjustments to market and basically they relate to adjusting staffing levels at those areas. In terms of the $2.7 million, that is a one-time charge. We encountered some very difficult ground on a project where we ended up with significant cost overruns and this was very unusual circumstances, and but it – and it was like I say a one time and we felt that because it was a significant amount that we should probably mentioned it.

John Koller

Okay. I'm assuming that the branch adjustments were in central South America. Is that reasonable?

Ian Ross

No. It’s spread out pretty much. It’s just an exercise that we conducted through the operation.

John Koller

Okay. And then the difficult ground, I don’t know if you can give any additional information. Was this is an area where the company hadn’t operated before? Was it a new terrain or…?

Denis Larocque

Yes. No, it’s a very technical project we were on. And we -- basically we encountered difficult situation where the cost ended up and ended, I mean, ended up being much, much higher than usual, but like I say, this is not like a regular, this is a very technical project.

John Koller

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Daryl Young with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Daryl Young

Good morning, gentlemen.

Denis Larocque

Good morning.

Daryl Young

Just one quick question; it sounds like things are going quite well now in North America. And I was just wondering if you could maybe give a bit of context on what the outlook for the remainder of the year is in? I guess, Canada, sounds like that’s where most of the upside is coming from currently?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Basically with our focus on seniors, a lot of seniors are spending more money in North America. I mean, a classic example is the Barrick Newmont joint venture in Nevada where they're putting -- they said they were going to put a lot more emphasis. So there is a big push in North America. I think that what we're seeing is probably mining companies are still with commodity prices. Now, I mean we just had a jump in gold price, but I mean that is just a few days old. But in terms of I think what we're seeing is mining companies are still prudent and in that prudent they tend to invest more in secure jurisdictions if I might use that that term like North America, and that's why we're seeing a bigger push there. But also we've made -- because of our relationship with the seniors that certainly help.

Daryl Young

Got it. Okay. Excellent. And then on the labor front how many employees are maybe said differently. How tight are you guys currently? Could you ramp up activity levels 15 percent from year with your existing labor or do you really need to get out there and recruit more people?

Denis Larocque

Yes. It depends on the markets. In North America we for every rig we put out we have to go recruit. Now, when I say recruit it's not necessarily drillers, we're able to promote and we're training and we've got people in the system and we can promote people from within that are already in the system. It's really what I call the entry-level where we're competing with the construction industries and all the industries.

And talk to any businesses in North America, and there's not that many all including the Tim Hortons. I mean it's everywhere. People are struggling to find people. So we're no different. But we do have some very good recruitment and training programs in there and we've been able to keep up with the demand. Outside of North America things are pretty good where we're able to find people, find good people because we tend -- our compensation tend to be higher than the industrial average. And yes, so it's – like I say, its market-by-market, but we're still okay at this point.

Daryl Young

And have you seen any competitors fall away recently? Or is the market still kind of holding in there with the competition still quite intense?

Denis Larocque

Yes. We haven't seen that many fall away. Now I hear and I get a phone call once in a while like somebody basically had enough where their bank had enough. And there's a lot of companies out there that are struggling financially, but we haven't seen and I would say, it's been somewhat surprising because it's been a very long, long downturn and lot of companies have been struggling for a while, but we haven't seen any a lot of fallout. But I think the true difference we'll see is on a ramp up when you're cash trapped, you can't put a whole bunch of rigs in the field because the minute you have to put rigs out you have to repair your rigs that have been sitting that you haven't put a dollar in, you have to buy rod because you basically have been working with the minimum for the rigs that are turning, so you need to order rods. You need to finance your receivable because you only get paid in 60 plus days and you need to finance the mobilization.

So, it's a big cash drain when things ramp up quickly and typically you can't do it if you don't have the financial. You will be able to put a couple of rigs out there and then you'll have to wait maybe three four, five months until the cash comes in to be able to put the next ones out. So I think that's where we're going to see the biggest differences when if there's a -- not if when -- when there's that big ramp up, I think there's going to be a lot of companies that are going to struggle to keep up.

Daryl Young

Got it. Okay. And then one final question. The project that in Canada that was given some issues is that completely behind you now?

Denis Larocque

Yes.

Daryl Young

Okay. Excellent. That's it for me. Thanks guys.

Denis Larocque

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ryan Hanley with Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Ryan Hanley

Hey, good morning everyone.

Denis Larocque

Good morning.

Ryan Hanley

Just a couple of quick questions for you; I guess first off just with all the M&A that's gone on over the last little while here especially in the gold space, it sounds like things in North America are going well, but has any of that impacted I guess demand or budgets in other geographies or even in North America?

Denis Larocque

We haven't seen it. We haven't seen anything yet. I mean if there are some you read in the press that there might be some divestitures from those combination. We haven't seen anything yet. I guess the good news is that the projects that sometime I read about that might be sold from these companies we're not working on, and the ones that we're working on, there are the ones they're putting their efforts in. So I think, for us its -- and they've added rigs on those projects. So for us it's been good. So we don't anticipate any issues for us on that.

Ryan Hanley

Okay, perfect. And then I guess just – I think you commented a little bit on pricing starting to get a little bit better. Is that just kind of tied to a few specialized contracts or you're kind of seeing that across the board or can you provide I guess a little bit more color on the pricing?

Denis Larocque

Yes. No. It's pretty much across the board. I think the market is picking up somewhat, and also I think there is a -- we've increased our market share and I think there is. I'd call that a return to quality versus trying to get the cheapest price out there. So three years ago when you were bidding it basically if you were in the cheapest you were not getting the job. It didn't matter if you were a buck more, but you were bringing something better to the table, it didn’t, whereas now that is coming in consideration because there's been stories of difficult drilling programs, that's all I'll say. But -- so there is that element where that's where price is, its not -- you still need to be competitive. It's not like you can charge a huge premium and say, yes, we bring something different to the table and we can charge. But at least there is a -- that is getting considered and if you're not necessarily that cheapest you get considered to where like I said, we're two three years ago, it was all about price.

Ryan Hanley

Okay, perfect. I guess you're talking to more geologists than procurement guys.

Denis Larocque

Well, that that's the pendulum that's swinging it. Three years ago it was all procurement. Geologists had no say in it. And some geologists were frustrated sometimes because they didn't have a say in who they would be working with. Whereas is that like I said there's been difficult campaigns and now geologists have a say in the discussion, although procurement is still involved. But now it's more of a team effort and so it's a better environment for us.

Ryan Hanley

Okay, perfect. I think that's everything for me. Thanks.

Denis Larocque

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from Christoph Matern with HPS. Please go ahead.

Christoph Matern

Hey, thanks for calling the call and thanks for doing the detail Q&A. Maybe you talked a bit about it already, but maybe more of a sense for the industry outlook where we stand with the current gold price into the year. What do you think the demand is going to go overall for kind of revenue growth for the industry this calendar year? Do you think we're going to trend like mid single digit? Is that sort of the or what do you think we're going to go from here? And then have one on margins also.

Denis Larocque

Yes. Okay. So you can give me your other question, I’ll answer them.

Christoph Matern

The other one was on the margin. Like how should we – you talked about, okay, there's some ability maybe there for price increases, on the other hand you also talked about and also in the press release about the labor market and the pressure there. So we’re just thinking about net-net how do we think? Should we think about future margin flow through? Do we think -- should we think about expansion into like 12 months out for the industry? Or do we think it's more -- it's tougher because of the labor market?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Well, on the growth and related to gold price, I mean, the gold price jump that we saw over the last few days is very early. So I'm not sure how that's going to play out. But the one thing we're seeing is and this is our case is that what we read out there or what we read in February March on budgets was that it look like exploration budget. When you gathered the information from the industry and S&P global called for exploration budget to be up 5% to 10% and they said, even I've read some that said flat to 5%. And that looked like what the market was going to give us.

It looks like for us it’s going to be a bit stronger than that, and really relates to our relationship to seniors because the seniors are going to be the ones driving the exploration this year. And so and we're heavily weighted and we've developed and we strengthen our relationships with the seniors. Therefore that's where I said we were -- that our market share had increase. And it relates to that, it's because the seniors are doing more, are going to do more work and we're getting more than our share on that.

So now, what's going to happen to gold and what's going to -- this part is really tough to predict. And -- but there's no question that mining companies are all talking about having to do. They're all sitting on the sideline waiting to go whether it's copper or gold or base metal. They're all -- now copper price -- copper companies we're talking about doing more this year and we expected them to come through stronger this year with budgets and then copper prices have not picked up and so they're still holding back, but there's no question they have to get out and do more exploration.

So that could be second half of calendar year if things turn around on gold and/or copper we could see more or demand or increased demand come. On the margin, I think it's going to be a gradual climb on margins. There is price increases. But as you mentioned yes there is pressure on costs. I mean there's inflation in the industry not just labor, you know consumables and everything. But I think net-net I think we should be seeing a gradual climb in our margins but we're still far from our peak margins. So it'll be a gradual climb for now.

Christoph Matern

Got it. Thanks for that. And it seems looking at the screen that non-firm payrolls helped you a bit on the gold price. So let’s see. Thank you very much.

Denis Larocque

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ahmad Shaath with Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Ahmad Shaath

Hey, guys. Just a couple of questions maybe back on that $2.7 million charge for the one contract. Maybe give us a little bit more color on maybe the fundamental driver behind it. Is it rig related, the rig couldn’t do the job? Or is it that you have to hire or promote relatively inexperienced people that they didn’t know how to do the job. Maybe a little bit more color on that? And then secondly from your comments it seems that North America is really going well for you, but margins will be pressured by Labor. Do you see any margin improvement in other pockets in the world? Or is it like the trend in terms of labor, consumables and everything that you mentioned is just globally and we shouldn’t expect much improvement in margins?

And lastly maybe on the health of the fleet; I know we're down to maybe 600 rigs now. Just looking into the fleet, the number wise and quality wise where do you see this going? What is you guys plans going into this fiscal year? And where do you want to end up with the fleet? Thanks.

Denis Larocque

Okay. Sorry, can you just -- I just got the end of your first question and I took note of the two others, but can you just repeat.

Ahmad Shaath

Maybe just a little bit more color on the difficult job you faced, the $2.7 million charge. Is it like the rig related issue, the rig couldn’t do the job or you needed a better rig? Or is it more labor related or weather related? What was exactly the issue there or combination of issues that kind of made it difficult for you to get the job done at the appropriate cost?

Denis Larocque

Yes. Okay. Well, first of all, yes, on that it basically again it's unexpected ground condition. We went in and with we did the job with what we thought was – with what we were thinking we would be facing. And basically we took on the risk and probably we risk that we maybe shouldn't have taken. But it was a technical, a very technical program and it went sideways on us. And as I mentioned because of the difficult ground condition that we encountered we ended up with significant cost overrun. So that's basically what happened there.

On margins, yes, I know, it's pretty much global what we're seeing. I think in – it’s both in Canada and globally. Lately we've seen improvement in Canada and I would say that this is more related to productivity and also basically more specialized work. We've had a shift in contracts and we ended up with more specialized, therefore higher margins and higher risk right away, if you want to refer back to the two point seven. But it's higher margin because of the specialty, and so -- but overall in terms of price increases it's pretty much global that we're seeing that.

And finally on the fleet, the fleet is in very good shape. We've -- that something that we've done through this downturn. We've invested in keeping our fleet in good shape. We like some of the margins from the past that we suffered is because we've been doing repairs. We don't capitalize unless it's a full rebuild. We don't capitalize those repairs so they flow right through the P&L through the margins. And -- but we've done a significant amount of repairs to get our rigs ready, get our rigs in good shape, so our fleet is in very good shape. Now, I’d say that and I wouldn't say that all 601 rigs are ready to go because I mean when you look at the utilization there's only, what, I don't have no number, but about 250 rigs that are turning at this point. But we do have a lot more rigs that are ready to go, but not all 601.

We've done repair and have rigs ready to be able to take on a quick upswing that would come our way and the approach we have is as we put a rig, an extra rig in the field we bring one in the shop and we replace it on the shelf. So we make sure we have enough on the shelf to take on a big uptick so we're ready to go if we get a phone call tomorrow morning and you know somebody wants eight rigs for a project we can jump in right away. We’ve got the rods. We’ve made the investment on the inventory. So we’re in very good shape. We’ve prepared the company for this eventuality.

Ahmad Shaath

That’s great. Thanks for answering my questions.

Denis Larocque

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. So I would like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Larocque.

Denis Larocque

Well, thank you. This concludes our formal remarks and we’ll talk to you next quarter.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. And we thank you for your participation