Mid-Con Energy Partners: Keep An Eye On Lease Operating Expenses

Mid-Con's common units are probably a bet on sustained WTI oil prices of at least $60 (and perhaps more if it can't reduce LOE).

This is dependent on it reducing its lease operating expenses from its projected post-acquisition run rate though.

Mid-Con may be able to still generate over $5 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at $50 WTI oil, with the benefit of hedges.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) may end up being the last of the former upstream MLPs to remain standing if Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) files for bankruptcy soon (although Legacy converted to a C-Corp last year).

Despite its survival, the current oil pricing environment is not a good one for Mid-Con though, as its operating costs have become higher after its Q1 2019 acquisitions.

At $50 WTI Oil In 2020

To illustrate this, I will look at Mid-Con's 2020 results with $50 WTI oil. This is a bit worse than current strip (which is around $52.50 for 2020). I am also assuming that Mid-Con will roughly maintain production at 3,600 BOEPD and pay down its credit facility debt with any positive cash flow that it generates.

At $50 WTI oil, Mid-Con would generate around $58.6 million in oil and gas revenue, while its hedges would add another $4.1 million in revenue to bring its total revenue up to $62.7 million inclusive of hedges.

With the wet gas production from its Oklahoma acquisition, Mid-Con may be able to realise above Henry Hub for its natural gas since it uses two-stream production reporting.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 1,182,600 $47.50 $56.2 Natural Gas 788,400 $3.00 $2.4 Hedge Value $4.1 Total $62.7

In this scenario, Mid-Con would have $57.6 million in cash expenditures, which would result in it generating around $5.1 million in positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31.5 Production Taxes $4.9 Cash G&A $6.0 Interest Expense $3.0 Preferred Distributions $3.2 Capital Expenditures $9.0 Total $57.6

Lease Operating Expenses

I have made assumptions that Mid-Con could get its lease operating expenses to around $24 per BOE after integrating its acquisitions. This will require it to reduce lease operating expenses from its current run rate though.

Mid-Con's lease operating expenses have averaged around $6.7 million per quarter from Q3 2018 to Q1 2019. This is a period of time that includes its July 2018 acquisitions (Oklahoma, Worland, Wyoming). Mid-Con reported that (based on Q3 2018 actuals) the properties it acquired in Q1 2019 had net lease operating expenses that were around $1.9 million higher per quarter than the properties it divested. Thus Mid-Con's new base lease operating expenses level would be approximately $8.6 million per quarter (or $34.4 million per year). This would be around $26.18 per BOE based on 3,600 BOEPD in average production.

If Mid-Con is not able to reduce its lease operating expenses, then its positive cash flow in the $50 WTI in 2020 scenario is reduced to around $2.2 million. Mid-Con would still be in compliance with its credit facility's leverage covenant in this scenario due to its hedges.

Notes On Valuation

At $50 WTI oil, Mid-Con's unhedged EBITDAX would be around $16.2 million if it can reduce lease operating expenses to $24 per BOE (and around $13.3 million if it can't). Mid-Con's credit facility debt plus preferred units would be around 5.8x unhedged EBITDAX with cost reductions and around 7.5x unhedged EBITDAX without cost reductions, so we can see that this scenario doesn't really leave any value for the common equity.

At $60 WTI oil in 2020, Mid-Con's enterprise value (with its common units at around $0.50 each) would be around 4.0x its unhedged EBITDAX if it can keep its lease operating expense per BOE to $24. At its current lease operating expense run rate, Mid-Con would need to have around $63 WTI oil for its enterprise value to be around 4.0x unhedged EBITDAX.

Thus, Mid-Con currently appears to be a bet on at least $60+ WTI oil with upstream valuation multiples being fairly depressed.

Conclusion

Mid-Con can keep in compliance with its credit facility leverage covenant if WTI oil drops to $50. It can also generate some positive cash flow in that situation. However, Mid-Con will also need to work on reducing its lease operating expenses down from its current run rate (post-acquisitions), otherwise, it will only be able to generate a very modest amount of positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil, with the help of hedges.

With its higher operating cost acquisitions, Mid-Con is structured for $60+ WTI oil. Consistent $60+ WTI oil is what it will probably take for Mid-Con's common units to recover to a fair bit more than a couple quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.