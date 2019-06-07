Loop May Be A Tougher Short After $35M In Financing

On May 29th, Loop Industries [LOOP] announced $35M in financing from Toronto-based Northern Private Capital, a firm owned by Canadian billionaire John Risley and managed by Andrew Lapham as CEO. Under the terms, Northern Private Capital will pay Loop $35M for 4,093,567 of Loop's common shares and will also receive the option to purchase another 4,093,567 shares at $11 per share within three years for an additional $45M. The funding is to be used to pay for Loop’s part of a joint venture as well as for Loop’s current operating costs.

Mathematically, this deal gives a slight benefit to Northern Private Capital. A straight Black-Scholes calculation shows the options to buy shares at $11 are theoretically worth $1.84 per share and the shares, pre-announcement, were trading at $7.74. On paper, Northern Private Capital will get $39M of value for $35M. However in this case, blindly following the market value might not be enough to properly assess the investment as the value of Loop hinges entirely on the value of its depolymerization technology. The value of that technology might not be congruent with the market price of Loop's shares. It’s possible that Northern Private Capital didn’t ask the right questions about Loop’s value proposition and that may cost them.

Loop’s story is that they’ve developed a method for converting used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic into monoethylene glycol (MEG) and dimethyl terephthalate (DMA), two chemicals which can then be used to produce new virgin PET plastic. PET plastic is the plastic commonly used in plastic drinking bottles and is known as plastic #1 per the resin code seen in the triangle imprinted on the bottles.

While Loop’s waste-to-value story sounds good, the big question is whether Loop’s process actually adds any value. If the output materials of the process are of a higher value than the inputs then the process certainly would be golden and Loop would have an economically valuable technology. On the other hand, if the outputs aren’t worth more than the inputs then it should be noted that there’s already a robust recycling market for used PET plastic and that indicates that used PET should continue to be sent to plastic recyclers instead. There’s a huge difference between a technology which can be shown to be economically viable through a proof-of-concept and a technology which is just a work-in-progress hoping to become economically viable.

Loop already knows how economically viable their process currently is or isn’t. If testing prior to the building of Loop’s pilot plant in early 2016 somehow wasn’t enough for Loop to get the necessary data to be able to deduce whether the process could be economically viable then the availability of Loop’s pilot plant for over three years should certainly have provided that data.

However none of the information about the economical viability of Loop’s process is available to investors. The only available information provided by Loop is suggestive in nature. For example, Loop makes statements saying that others doing due diligence have stated that Loop’s process is efficient and that the yield is excellent. Loop also stated that moving from its Generation I process to a Generation II process showed “improved conversion costs.” There are also numerous other subjective references to improvement and efficiency. However as of yet, Loop has not provided any information which would allow investors to anchor those subjective statements to real numbers in order to be able to make a rational investment decision.

Loop’s highly subjective adjectives and statements only sound good to investors but the avoidance of disclosing objective data should make investors highly skeptical. If any company has an economically viable product then it would be to that company’s benefit to clearly and unambiguously broadcast that data to investors. The obverse is that if a company does not have an economically viable product then it would be to their benefit to instead be suggestive and vague so investors don’t flee. Loop falls solidly into this second category.

From a theoretical standpoint, there’s nothing standing in the way of the economic viability of such a process if it can be done cheaply enough and at a high enough yield of salable product. Looking at the stoichiometry of Loop’s depolymerization process, the likely chemical reaction is transesterification and, given the costs of scrap PET and the cost of quantities of MEG and DMA on sites such as Alibaba, the process can’t be immediately proven to be uneconomical. The process also requires some additional chemical compound to add a methyl group in order to produce DMA but that exact compound isn’t disclosed by Loop so it’s also unknown to investors if that cost could eliminate the possibility of profit. The yield of the process is likewise unknown as is the purity required of the PET plastic which is to be used as feedstock. Additionally, if Loop’s process merely breaks the chemical bonds in used PET plastic and creates MEG and DMA containing most of the impurities of the original used plastic then those impurities will end up in the re-formed plastic and negate any benefit. Any information regarding the economic viability of Loop’s technology is withheld from investors.

There’s a large missing gap of information between what Loop knows about its process and what Loop’s shareholder base knows. Not only are investors not told what the gross margins would be based on the company’s analysis of the process, there is also no way for investors to deduce whether there’s value. That information asymmetry is a problem.

Certainly some people might find somewhere in Loop’s SEC filings where they believe the company communicated the actual value proposition of the process, maybe after making some logical assumptions or ‘reading between the lines’, but that’s not really the point. If there’s truly a value proposition, meaning that if the outputs of Loop’s depolymerization process are worth more than the inputs, then Loop should be clearly and continuously broadcasting that value to shareholders and potential investors, not hiding it. The value proposition shouldn’t be ambiguous to anyone and nobody should have to read between the lines to assume value. Loop’s silence and ambiguity about their process’s value after this many years is a bright red flag which is likely tantamount to Loop broadcasting that their process, and by extension the company, is fundamentally worthless.

In the style of putting the cart before the horse or possibly ‘fake it before you make it’, Loop has previously announced deals with high profile companies such as PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Gatorade and others. The press releases seemed to give the impression that sales were at hand. However since only a pilot plant has been built which hasn’t been put into commercial use, the announced deals were at best lining up interest. None of the press releases disclose that Loop hasn’t built a manufacturing facility nor that the pilot plant won’t be used to fulfill any orders. Any new potential investor reading those press releases would likely be unaware of Loop’s current status as a pre-commercial, pre-revenue company. After all, most companies announcing supply deals already have product ready to ship so Loop should have made it clear in their press releases that the company was an outlier in that it hadn’t yet built a commercial facility to produce the plastic contemplated by the supply agreements.

It almost appears that the deals announced by Loop were put together to intrigue investors. The Pepsi deal was written as a supply agreement but is clearly forward looking as Loop still only has a pilot plant. The Coca Cola supply agreement was likewise forward looking where bottlers could decide to buy Loop’s PET plastic. The Gatorade agreement was for consumers to send used Gatorade GX plastic pods through the mail to Loop for upcycling. For the latter, putting garbage in an envelope and mailing it anywhere for recycling is invariably resource intensive enough to eliminate any potential cost or environmental benefit. The press releases aren’t doing investors any favors.

Despite what may be a dire situation, an extra $35M would give Loop a lifeline to allow the company to burn cash for a few more years. Loop has also shown the ability to put out well-written press releases to whet investors’ appetites and those press releases might get even better with an additional $35M. Other waste-to-value themed companies with no discernible value often continue to announce progress all the way up to announcing that commercial operations have commenced, even though such an announcement is usually followed by a period of silence before those companies then announce some setback which curtailed the supposed commercial operations. Investors shouldn’t underestimate the power of press releases to move the stock. Loop might be a bad long-term investment but $35M won’t make it easy for shorts to profit from a potential demise either.

Conclusion

Loop being tight-lipped about quantifying their value proposition to investors almost certainly means the company is still deeply entrenched in the research and development phase. If the process still isn’t economically viable and if Loop builds a plant then it would once again be putting the cart ahead of the horse, which will lead nowhere. Given the likely lack of value, Loop stock is a better short than a long as Loop’s nearly third of a billion dollar market cap will likely evaporate over time.

However a lack of value doesn’t mean that there won’t be a series of spectacular press releases coming from Loop. At Loop’s current cash burn rate, the company has enough cash to bring them into next year but with an extra $35M, they may have enough to continue plodding forward for another four years before needing to once again find new investors. It could be a while before reality sets in and, in the interim, press releases could buoy the stock which could make shorting riskier. Loop is a good stock to watch with an eye toward shorting and it may be worth taking a small short position but shorts should be aware that the upcoming $35M investment from Northern Capital Partners will likely make betting on Loop’s collapse a much longer game.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LOOP.