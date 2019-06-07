3 Dividend Aristocrats Expected To Increase Dividends In June 2019

By Josh Arnold

In the world of dividend investing, the Dividend Aristocrats are the best of the best when it comes to rewarding shareholders. These are stocks that are in the S&P 500 and have at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases. Companies that meet these criteria have stood the test of time in terms of rewarding shareholders with steady increases through varying economic conditions and business changes.

Indeed, there are only 57 such companies in the US stock market today, highlighting the group’s exclusivity. You can see all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

This group of select stocks has three well-known names that are expected to raise their dividend payouts this month: Walgreens Boost Alliance (WBA), Target (TGT), and Lowe’s (LOW). In this article, we’ll take a look at all three from a payout perspective and estimate how much investors can reasonably expect from the companies in terms of dividend increases.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance is the first global pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It can trace its roots back for more than 100 years, and the current form of the company is the result of a mega-merger a few years ago between Walgreens and Alliance Boots.

Today, the company is the largest retail pharmacy in the US and Europe. Combined with its equity investments in other entities, Walgreens Boots Alliance is present in more than 25 countries around the world and employs more than 400,000 people. Its vast supply chain includes nearly 400 distribution centers that deliver to ~230,000 pharmacies, hospitals, and doctors annually. It produces $137 billion in annual revenue and trades with a market capitalization of $47 billion.

The company reported second quarter earnings on 4/2/19 and while revenue grew nicely, margins deteriorated materially during the quarter. Revenue rose 4.6% to more than $34 billion against the year-ago period, attributable to the company’s strong performance in its Retail Pharmacy USA segment.

That business produced a $26.3 billion top line in Q2, increasing 7.3% year-over-year. Excluding the benefit from the company’s newly-acquired Rite Aid stores, the organic sales gain would have been 1.6% during the quarter.

Pharmacy sales were 72% of total segment sales in Q2, and rose nearly 10% from the year-ago period. This increase in revenue share was due to higher prescription volumes from the Rite Aid stores, strong growth in specialty products, and a 1.9% increase in comparable pharmacy sales. The segment filled 286 million prescriptions in adjusted 30-day equivalents during the quarter, an increase of 6.4% over the year-ago period. Prescriptions filled in comparable sales rose 1.8% year-over-year. Retail prescription market share rose on a 30-day adjusted basis in the second quarter as well, rising 90bps to 22.3%.

Retail sales were up 1.3%, although comparable retail sales fell 3.8% in Q2. This was due to weak cough, cold and flu season remedies compared to the same period last year, de-emphasis on products such as tobacco, and weaker seasonal merchandise. Walgreens Boots Alliance, and its competitors, continue to grapple with lower front-of-house sales and Q2 was yet more pain on that front. Gross profit declined 3.2% year-over-year as margins deteriorated, more than offsetting the gain in revenue.

SG&A costs improved during Q2, falling 1.4% and helping to offset the weakness in gross margins. The gain was due to continued cost saving initiatives, sales mix, and reductions in bonus accruals. Combined, operating income fell 12.6% against last year’s Q2 to $1.2 billion.

The Retail Pharmacy International business saw second quarter revenue of $3.1 billion, a decrease of more than 7% year-over-year. This loss was attributable to a currency translation loss of 5.9%, as well as a 1.2% decrease in constant currency revenue thanks to a similarly-sized decline in the UK.

The Boots UK business saw comparable pharmacy sales decline 1.5% and comparable retail sales fall 2.3%, although management pointed out that the segment maintained market share amid broad weakness in its categories.

Gross profit declined 8.9% year-over-year, although most of the decline was due to currency translation losses. Indeed, adjusted gross profit fell just 1.2% due to lower sales.

SG&A as a percentage of sales fell 50bps, but it wasn’t enough to stop the decline in operating income. On an adjusted basis, operating income fell 6.8%, but was down just 2.1% on a constant currency basis.

Finally, the Pharmaceutical Wholesale business produced $5.7 billion in revenue, a fractional decline from last year’s Q2. However, currency translation was a huge headwind in Q2 as currency-neutral sales soared 9.1%, reflecting growth in emerging markets and the UK.

Operating income fell 3.3% on an adjusted basis to $225 million due to the impact of currency translation. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating income was up 3% year-over-year, with sales growth and improved SG&A more than offsetting weak gross margins.

Walgreens Boots Alliance saw fit to significantly reduce its guidance after the report, slashing its earnings-per-share outlook from growth of 7% to 12%, to roughly flat at constant currency rates. This reduction in guidance was a sizable negative for the stock after the report.

Source: Investor presentation, page 22

Management continues to reiterate that its cost management program will save $1 billion to $1.5 billion annually by fiscal 2022. Indeed, this was good enough for management to suggest that mid-to-high single-digit earnings-per-share growth was possible for next year, although this year should be flat. Given management’s long-term guidance of mid-to-high single digit earnings-per-share growth, we forecast 6% annual expansion in the coming years.

This is particularly interesting for dividend investors as the company’s history suggests a dividend raise is coming very soon. Today, the company’s payout ratio is just 30%, even after accounting for lower earnings this year. That means that not only is the company’s dividend very safe, but it also has plenty of room to raise the payout in the years to come.

Walgreens has managed mid-to-high single digit payout increases in recent years, and we expect a mid-single-digit increase for 2019. That would equate to a new payout of $0.46 or so quarterly, for an annual payout of $1.84 and a forward yield of 3.6%.

While this year looks to be one of transition given the company’s margin struggles, we believe the long-term outlook for Walgreens Boots Alliance is intact. Management’s guidance would suggest this as well, and as the cost savings program helps to drive further earnings increases, we think the dividend will benefit as well. With a low payout ratio, Walgreens Boots Alliance should come through with a meaningful increase despite weak earnings guidance for this year.

Target Corp.

Dividend Yield: 3.0%

Target traces its heritage back to 1902 when the Dayton Dry Goods Company was formed in Minneapolis. The company was run by founder George Draper Dayton until his passing in 1938, when his sons and grandsons took over the business, and began to expand it into a nationwide retailer. The Target name eventually came about in the early 1960s as a way for Dayton to get into discount retailing. The concept was very popular and in the years since, the legacy Dayton corporation has died off while Target continues to thrive. Today, Target produces $78 billion in revenue annually and trades with a $44 billion market capitalization.

Target reported first quarter earnings on 5/22/19 and results were very strong, sending shares up sharply since the report. Total revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $17.6 billion. The increase in revenue was due nearly entirely to a robust 4.8% comparable sales gain, with the balance from non-comparable stores.

Digital sales flew higher to the tune of 42% in Q1, comprising 2.1% of the comparable sales number, and thus implying a gain of 2.7% for the physical stores. The company’s same-day fulfillment services – Order Pick Up, Drive Up, and Shipt – drove in excess of half of the total digital sales gain in Q1, proving the efficacy of the massive investments the company has made in recent years. The revenue gain was terrific and well ahead of expectations for Q1, as it appears Target is gaining meaningful revenue momentum once again.

Profitability improved in Q1 as well as operating income was up 9% on a dollar basis to $1.135 billion, which compares quite favorably to the 5% revenue gain. Target’s operating margin rate came in at 6.4% compared to 6.2% in the year-ago period.

Gross margins declined 20bps to 29.6% as higher digital fulfillment and supply chain costs weighed, which is certainly no surprise given the level of investment the company has made in its fulfillment services in recent quarters.

However, this weakness was offset by a 30bps decline in SG&A costs, which came in at 20.8% in Q1. The gain was due to savings in technology and lower marketing expenses. Wage growth continues to be an issue, but the company’s offsetting cost controls appear to be helping to combat some of that.

Earnings-per-share came in at $1.53 versus $1.33 in the year-ago period, a 15% increase. Earnings rose nearly 11% on a dollar basis while a 4% lower share count accounted for the balance of the increase in earnings-per-share.

Target continues to expect low to mid-single digit gains in comparable sales for 2019 and earnings-per-share of $5.75 to $6.05.

The company also continues to be in elite company when it comes to returning cash to shareholders, paying out $330 million in dividends in Q1 and buying back nearly as much in stock as well. Target had about $1 billion left on its buyback authorization as of the end of the quarter.

The company has grown its earnings-per-share at an average annual rate of 6.5% during the past ten years. Due to the ever-increasing competition in general merchandise retailing and the company’s failed Canada expansion, it produced roughly flat profits from 2012 to 2017. However, its turnaround efforts, which have focused on grabbing revenue share and improving margins, are working quite well and Target’s performance has improved significantly of late.

The buyback continues to remove ~4% of the float annually, driving earnings-per-share higher through a lower share count. Indeed, the trailing twelve months rate is also right at 4%. In addition, we see continued comparable sales growth and a small measure of margin expansion as helping to drive earnings higher in the years to come. Given all of this, we see Target as being able to comfortably achieve a 6% earnings-per-share growth rate in the coming years.

This is important for dividend investors as this level of earnings growth will afford the company the ability to continue to make the necessary investments in its infrastructure and merchandising, buy back a meaningful amount of stock each year, and raise the payout.

Target’s payout ratio has generally been in the mid-40% area in recent years, which is where it is today. That makes the dividend very safe in our view given that even if earnings were to be cut in half – a scenario we find to be extremely unlikely – the dividend would still be covered by earnings. We see the payout ratio as remaining in the mid-40% range moving forward as Target has the competing needs for its cash of infrastructure investments and share repurchases.

Target’s dividend history is outstanding, but the past two years have seen relatively modest dividend increases. This could have been because the company was focused on spending cash on infrastructure and buybacks while the share price was lower, but also because the lower share price boosted the average yield. Indeed, Target’s average yield in 2017 was a staggering 4%; it is ~3% today thanks to a much higher share price.

Target has a current dividend payout of $0.64 per share, or $2.56 per share. For the projected June increase, we see a boost to the payout in the range of 5% to 7%. This would raise the annual payout to approximately $2.69 to $2.74 per share. This would be a slight acceleration in Target's dividend growth after two years of below-average payout increases. Now that the earnings growth outlook is brighter, and with the need for intense infrastructure investment waning, we believe Target can begin investing it is dividend increases more heavily once again.

Lowe’s Companies

Dividend Yield: 2.3%

Lowe’s began operations in 1946 as a small-town hardware store. The company has grown in the years since to become the second largest home improvement retailer worldwide, the eighth largest retailer in the US, and the 19th largest retailer in the world.

Lowe’s went public in 1961 after expanding into neighboring towns in North Carolina and has been traded on the NYSE since 1979. Lowe’s saw its first billion-dollar sales year in $1982 and began focusing on do-it-yourself customers, which it continues to do today.

Lowe’s eventually expanded into Canada in 2007 and Mexico in 2010. It trades with a market capitalization of $75 billion and enjoys $72 billion in annual revenue.

Lowe’s reported Q1 earnings on 5/22/19 and results were largely positive, with the exception of a rather meaningfully-sized guidance cut for this year.

Sales for the first quarter rose 2.2% to $17.7 billion as comparable sales rose 3.5% on a consolidated basis. In the US, the gain was even better at +4.2% during the quarter. The gain in comparable sales was driven by strong Lowe’s Pro Services revenue, as well as higher-ticket items. Indeed, tickets in excess of $500 rose by 5.1% during the quarter, while mid-sized tickets were up 3.2%, and tickets below $50 rose 2.7%.

Lowe’s saw positive comparable sales in 10 of its 13 merchandise categories, as well as 13 of its 15 regions, so the gains were broad-based. In addition, immense strength was seen in April as the comparable sales gain for that month was 8% year-over-year, making up for a -0.9% showing for February.

Gross margin deteriorated by 165 basis points in Q1 to 31.46%. However, some of this was offset by strength in SG&A spending, which fell as a percentage of revenue by 89 basis points to 21.77%. Still, operating income deteriorated by 45 basis points to 7.99% due to the sizable weakness in gross margins. A much lower tax rate helped salvage earnings growth, however, as earnings rose nearly 6% on a dollar basis and 10% on a per-share basis, with the difference being owed to a ~4% decline in the share count year-over-year.

Lowe’s continues to return lots of cash to shareholders, spending $818 million on buybacks in Q1 and another $385 million on its dividend. The pace of buyback growth should pick up in the final three quarters of this year as the share price is lower than it has been recently, and as the company guided for ~$4 billion of share repurchases, implying $3.2 billion in buybacks combined for quarters two through four.

Source: Q1 earnings infographic

We see the company’s strategic initiatives, seen above, as driving 8% earnings-per-share growth in the coming years. Lowe’s has been a position of relative weakness in recent years to rival Home Depot (HD) as that company has produced better assortments at lower costs. This has allowed Home Depot to grow more quickly and take share from Lowe’s in the process. However, Lowe’s has put into place measure to guard against further deterioration, and boost the company’s share again.

As part of this effort, Lowe’s exited Mexico in Q1, selling the assets of the business; it no longer has a presence in that country.

In addition, Lowe’s is working to optimize its supply chain, which has struggled in the past. This has resulted in the wrong merchandise in the stores, or large out-of-stock positions, which not only hurts sales, but drives customers away in the process. Lowe’s is hiring dedicated merchandising specialists in each of its stores to ensure the right product is in the right places in the stores, and that in-stock positions improve.

As part of this effort, the company is working on driving localization in its merchandising assortments via targeted endcaps and promotions for each market. Lowe’s had a one-size-fits-all approach to merchandise in recent years and in short, it just didn’t work.

It is also continuing to invest heavily in its Pro business, as is Home Depot, as that segment of the market has grown very rapidly in recent years. Lowe’s is working to modernize its shopping experience for all of its customers, but Pro continues to be the focus as that is where growth has come from.

Given the company’s high earnings growth, and a payout ratio that is just 36% of earnings, we see a very long runway for dividend growth in the coming years. Lowe’s has already grown its dividend by a nearly 20% compound annual rate in the past decade, so its dividend history is very impressive. Lowe's has increased its dividend for over 50 consecutive years, making it a member of the exclusive Dividend Kings list. There are just 26 Dividend Kings, including Lowe's. You can see all 26 Dividend Kings here.

We see the upcoming dividend increase being at least 15%, which would equate to an annual payout of $2.20 per share, up from the current $1.92. Lowe’s has a unique combination of a low payout ratio, high rates of earnings growth, and a management team that is willing and able to allocate a lot of cash to dividend payments. This makes Lowe’s an elite dividend growth stock, as it has been for many years.

Final Thoughts

Target, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lowe’s are all stocks that exhibit very favorable characteristics for dividend growth investors. They all have long histories of rewarding shareholders, relatively low payout ratios, robust earnings growth outlooks, strong business performance, and management teams that are willing and able to boost the payout over time. These characteristics make all three very attractive dividend stocks and with all three set to raise their payouts in the very near-term, we think their attractiveness will only get better.

Walgreens Boots Alliance offers the best current yield, while Lowe’s offers the best dividend growth prospects of the three by a wide margin. Target, on the other hand, offers a robust mix of a strong current yield and growth prospects. We like all three of these stocks for these reasons, and with their payouts due to be increased, we think they are worth a look for dividend investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.