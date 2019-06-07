Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Investor's Dream Stock, At The Right Price

Here is not a bad place to buy shares. But if investors exercise patience, we will likely get an even better entry point than the current mid-$30s price.

The company has raised its dividend for 48 years in a row, which means that in two years, it could become a Dividend King.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) is a diversified manufacturer of bedding, furniture and furniture components, and automobile seats with a relatively small market capitalization of a little under $5 billion. Despite its relatively smaller size, LEG has been around for 136 years (founded in 1883) and raised its dividend for 48 straight years. This company (specifically, one of its founders, J.P. Leggett) literally invented the bed spring.

Two-thirds of the company's products are sold in the U.S., and the rest internationally.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

LEG's business is largely centered around consumer durable products, and as such, the stock is more cyclical than defensive. During the Great Recession, earnings per share fell by more than 20%, and free cash flow fell by more than 30%.

Recently, due to fears of an economic slowdown along with an earnings decline in Q1 of this year, LEG's stock price has fallen by around 20%. That has raised the current dividend yield to 4.3% and the price-to-earnings ratio (based on the midpoint of 2019 EPS guidance) to 14.59. That is quite low for a company that produces proprietary and necessity items like bedding and furniture, especially considering its long history of dividend growth.

What's more, it's nice to know that the executive management team holds large ownership stakes in the company itself, often foregoing cash compensation in exchange for more shares. The CEO, CFO, and COO own a combined 678,000 shares, or about $25.2 million between the three of them.

So is LEG stock a buy right now? Let's dig in.

Global Leader in Bedding and Dividend Growth

With its recent acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions (hereafter "ECS"), a market leader in foam bedding with proprietary and patented technologies, LEG has secured its position as a global leader in bedding and furniture manufacturing.

LEG has long commanded expertise in bedspring technology and will continue to do so into the future. But consumer preferences in bedding are changing. Foam technology is increasingly being used in bedding, from the mattress itself to mattress toppers. With the acquisition of ECS, LEG has tapped into this trend and can enjoy the faster growth that characterizes it.

ECS is expected to be accretive to earnings starting next year (2020).

LEG has 15 business units with 145 manufacturing facilities located in 18 different countries. As of the end of 2018, the company had 1,427 patents with 598 more in process, as well as 1,000 registered trademarks. LEG's sales are split between business-to-business and business-to-consumer, and, as you can see in the product mix chart above, are diversified across many types of products.

Due to its diversified business and prudent management, LEG enjoys membership in the exclusive club of Dividend Aristocrats, as it has raised its dividend payout per share each year for 48 consecutive years, including the most recent 5.3% increase in May. If it raises the dividend again in the next two years, it will join the even more exclusive club (only a few dozen members) of Dividend Kings.

Revenue was up 12% in the first quarter year-over-year based entirely on a 13% sales gain, thanks to the impact of acquisitions, while organic revenues declined by 1% YoY. Earnings per share declined 14% in the first quarter, a worrying number that will need to be rectified by higher-than-average EPS growth for the rest of the year in order to reach earnings guidance.

Management is guiding for 16-19% sales growth over 2018's sales, almost entirely due to its recent acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions. Organic sales growth is expected to be between flat and 3% this year. The dividend still appears to be quite safe, as the expected payout to shareholders of $217.6 million along with capex of ~$195 million (total: $412.6 million) will be well covered by operating cash of $550 million.

Going forward, management targets revenue growth of 6-9% annually, including both organic growth and acquisitions. I like this focus on revenue growth. Without it, there is only so much a management team can do to juice profit growth.

A Healthy Weighting of Priorities

LEG has its priorities straight, in my estimation, when it comes to the company's use of cash. The first and highest priority is to grow organically through capital expenditures and investments. This is the bedrock element of growth and progress, both within an individual company and in the economy more broadly.

Secondly, it prioritizes the dividend. Management is well aware of LEG's 48-year streak of dividend increases, and it wants to continue that trend into the future.

Impressively, LEG has been able to cover dividends and capital expenditures with operating cash each of the last 30 years. Management targets a 50% EPS payout ratio, though it acknowledges that the ratio will be higher in the near term (estimated ~62% in 2019) as it digest its most recent acquisition.

Thirdly, over the next few years, it prioritizes paying down debt. Currently, due to the acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions, debt to EBITDA has spiked up to 3.6x, but management aims to have that reduced to 2.5x by the end of 2020.

After meeting these three primary priorities, management would look for strategic acquisitions to bolt onto its existing business segments. Only lastly, after each of the preceding priorities is met would management use the cash for share buybacks. I appreciate that this use of cash is last in the line of priorities. Skilled capital allocators should not need to rely heavily on buybacks in order to achieve EPS growth.

Companies that skillfully allocate capital the old fashioned way - investment rather than financial engineering - typically enjoy a strong return on invested capital. Indeed, with LEG, we see a solid (if somewhat prone to swings) ROIC growth trend over the last 10 years, although it has given back some of its growth in the last few. In 2016, LEG boasted 18% ROIC, but that rate has since fallen to 10.5%.

Recession Risk & Buy Price

LEG is decidedly a cyclical company. Sales of furniture generally and mattresses specifically are largely dependent on a good economy and strong consumer confidence. While new home sales are not necessarily a one-to-one indicator of mattress sales as two-thirds of bedding/furniture purchases are to replace existing products, total housing turnover (new and existing home sales) is important to watch.

For one, housing turnover often creates the need for new or simply different furniture (as my wife and I found out in our most recent move) to fill different spaces. And secondly, total housing turnover is an indicator of consumer sentiment and financial strength.

Data by YCharts

Existing home sales, for one, have shown some worrying weakness in the last year.

Another metric to think about is the unemployment rate. Consumers will put off purchases of most consumer durables (such as a mattress) if they lose their job or are afraid of losing their job. With a historically low unemployment rate currently, there seems to be little room for improvement from here and a large amount of downside if the rate succumbs to its typical pattern during a recession.

Data by YCharts

Lower interest rates would, in theory, be a boon to LEG as it would with any consumer durables company. Sales of big ticket products (like mattresses and furniture) which consumers are more likely to purchase through financing or an installment plan will, all else being equal, rise as the interest rate falls. A lower interest rate, after all, means a lower monthly payment.

But during a recession, all else is not equal. During recessions, consumer finances are stretched and spending is reined in. Fear is pervasive. These factors overwhelm the lower interest rates granted by the Fed.

However, as the economy creeps out of recession and regains strength, low interest rates do stimulate purchases of consumer durables. That makes the ideal time to purchase LEG during a recession, as it should bounce back stronger than the average stock during the recovery phase.

For this reason, I believe we have not seen the worst for LEG this cycle. From June 2007 to the market trough in March 2009, LEG's stock lost 57% of its value. Since the beginning of January 2018, the stock has thus far lost only about 25% of its value. If it lost the same percentage in the next recession as it did in the last, the stock would bottom out at ~$21.

Now, I doubt the next recession will be equally ruthless to LEG's stock price as was the last one. No recession during LEG's lifespan has ever had so large a negative impact on the company's stock price. But a 30-40% drop from the January 2018 price is not unlikely, in my estimation. I will remain mentally prepared for a 40% drop from the January 2018 price of $48, which would bring the price down to around $29.

If LEG's stock price falls below $30, I'll be backing up the truck. Even under $32, I'd consider it a strong buy. I plan to put a limit buy order in at $35.50 to open a small position, but will look for the price to fall further (and thus starting yield to rise) before adding more.

At $35.50, LEG's starting yield would be 4.5%. If the company achieves the low end of its expected earnings growth going forward of 6%, plus another 4.6% per year gained by a reversion to an 18x P/E ratio, we arrive at an attractive 15.1% total return potential in the next five years.

At $32, the starting yield would be 5%, and at $30, LEG would yield 5.33%. But one could have picked up a starting yield of 8% during the Great Recession, so I don't think a starting yield of 4.5% or even 5% is going to be the best that investors can get in the next recession.

Patience is one of the hardest of all virtues, but also one of the most important for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LEG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.