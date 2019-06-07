IPO Update: PCI Media Plans $17.5 Million IPO

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

While Q1 2019 has shown small topline revenue growth, the firm's growth history is uneven, and certain operating metrics are worsening.

The firm produces animated and other content for a variety of media distributors.

PCI Media has proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

PCI Media (PCIM) has filed to raise $17.5 million from the sale of units of stock and warrants, per an amended registration statement.

The company develops animated content for television and digital media distribution.

PCIM has an unimpressive growth history and some metrics are worsening into the IPO.

Company & Technology

Venice, California-based PCI Media was founded in 2000 to create content for TV series, commercials, digital and social media, as well as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) experiences.

The company conducts its operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Psyop and Content & Co, as well as Golden Wolf, of which PCI has 40% ownership interest.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director D. Hunt Ramsbottom, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously CEO and President at Rentech.

PCI Media creates animated TV commercials as well as live-action and mixed media commercials including animated and computer graphics content.

Moreover, the firm creates, produces and distributes short- and long-form commercial content that can be used on digital and social media, TV, experiential and influencer platforms.

Below is a selected list of its past or present clients:

The company’s work has won various awards, including Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, Effie Awards, and an Emmy Award.

Market

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global animation, VFX and games market is projected to grow from $254 billion in 2017 to $270 billion by 2020. This represents a 6.3% total growth during the period.

PCI Media operates in a subset of this market due to its primary focus on creating animated commercials.

The main factors driving market growth are the penetration of mobile devices, growing popularity of streaming video, an increase in targeted broadcasting hours by TV, as well as availability of low-cost internet access.

Major companies that provide animation, VFX and games services include:

Legend3D

Industrial Light & Magic

RH Media

Lani Pixels

Reel FX

Financial Performance

PCI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slight growth in topline revenue

Decreased gross profit

Reduced gross margin

Increased operating losses and comprehensive losses

Swing to negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 15,056,000 4.5% 2018 $ 57,367,000 -7.4% 2017 $ 61,962,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 3,059,000 -2.6% 2018 $ 11,972,000 -28.3% 2017 $ 16,690,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 20.32% 2018 20.87% 2017 26.94% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (597,000) -4.0% 2018 $ (2,240,000) -3.9% 2017 $ 505,000 0.8% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (671,000) 2018 $ (2,130,000) 2017 $ 216,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (2,637,971) 2018 $ 1,275,181 2017 $ 412,373

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $1.6 million in cash and $12.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was $795,195.

IPO Details

PCIM intends to sell 2.5 million units, consisting of one common share and a warrant to purchase another common share at a strike price of 130% of the IPO price, at a midpoint price of $7.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $17.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $55.0 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 33.33%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

I previously wrote about PCI Media’s IPO prospects in my analysis, First Look | PCI Media Files For $17 Million IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the company’s worsening financial results. Since that time, we’ve had additional data and at least topline revenue shows some growth in Q1 2019 vs. the same period in 2018.

However, gross margin is dropping, operating margin is worsening, and cash flow from operations has swung to the negative for Q1 2019.

Sales & marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping in recent periods, which is a good sign:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 24.3% 2018 24.8% 2017 26.1%

The market opportunity for animated content production is significant and the firm has many high-quality clients in its roster.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 0.95, not an unreasonable multiple given the firm’s revenue trajectory.

However, we only have the most recent quarter showing topline revenue growth. 2018 saw revenue contraction, so I remain unconvinced.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.