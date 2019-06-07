It's Lights On For Orion Energy Systems

While that one big customer isn't done yet, it's likely there are more to follow. The first is always the most difficult.

Needless to say that the share price isn't only absorbing the sudden rampant growth itself, also the new, much increased profile of the company, rewarding it with higher multiples.

The company seems to have hit on a large customer propelling it forward from stagnant loss-making outfit to a fast-growing one that's already near break-even.

Orion Energy Systems (OESX) is a provider of LED lighting systems through three different channels:

Turnkey projects for large national accounts

The agent-driven distribution channel

The ESCO (Energy Service Companies) channel

From the latest IR presentation:

As you can see, investors are cheering recent progress, and they keep on cheering whilst we are writing this article:

At first sight, there doesn't seem to be much progress, falling revenues and a history of losses:

But the last quarter figures are not yet included, and these were a blowout with revenues growing 49% (y/y) to $22.4M.

It's the first channel, the big national accounts that are providing most of the boost at the moment, although that has the effect of slightly depressing gross margins to startup cost (but these are largely done in Q1, according to management).

But, clearly, their investments in national accounts is paying off. One big customer significantly increased its business after the close of Q4, from the PR:

it has expanded the retrofit of a major national account customer's lighting systems with Orion's state-of-the-art LED lighting and wireless IoT enabled control solutions at additional locations nationwide. Orion anticipates additional revenue of $35 million under the contract, which is dependent on the customer's issuance of purchase orders. The contract builds upon an earlier letter of intent for Orion to provide approximately $11 million in turnkey LED lighting retrofit services, most of which were completed in Orion's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Management already argued that it was likely there was more business coming from this customer, and it looks they were right. The visibility this gives the company is also likely to increase business from other big national companies (Q4CC):

when you do land a larger account like this that we found in the past is that it can increase some of the incoming request for proposals

The market opportunity is certainly present:

And, including IoT controls is another growth opportunity:

Strengths

What is it that the company excels at to land large customers? Well, apart from the lightning devices itself, the company provides what is known in the business strategy literature as a total solution. These are turnkey projects with many different features.

Much of the benefits are in the way installation saves resources:

The lightning projects are often driven by sophisticated control systems, which can be networked as an IoT solution, complete with sensors, enabling clients all kinds of data and insights and opportunities for savings (see link). But there are two noteworthy other features:

A part (albeit small) of the revenue can be recurring when they piggyback on a partner's ongoing software revenue.

These controls can be retrofitted into existing projects, they have upgradable IoT solutions.

On the latter (Q4CC):

one of the real positives I think about the Orion Solution is that many of our fixtures, even if a customer has decided not to integrate controls initially into their systems we allow a platform where the sensor can be easily attached to the fixture in the field at a later point in time. So the fixture stays in place, all the wiring stays in place, there is a control box that hangs on the top of the fixture that literally a person can go up and just plug it into the top of the fixture, and then integrate that control system into the system that the customer wants.

That retrofitting is were much of the action is for the company (Q4CC):

During fiscal 2019, we completed multiple LED retrofit projects for two large automotive OEMs and for various U.S. government facilities. We believe these customers return to Orion for additional LED lighting retrofit projects because of our proven ability to design, develop and install customized, highly energy efficient U.S. manufactured LED lighting solutions on a turnkey basis... The plug-and-play upgrade potential we are increasingly building into our products differs substantially from most of our competition.

But their two other channels have also shown signs of life. Progress in their agent driven distribution channel has been slower than hoped as this is a price sensitive business where Orion's turnkey advantages are less relevant. But the company has expanded its offerings for this segment and the first signs are encouraging.

Sales in their ESCO channel grew 24% in FY2019, reaping early benefits from the expansion of lower priced, value-oriented offerings.

Management also argues it's much less hobbled by tariffs compared to much of the competition as it sources mostly in the US.

Guidance

Here is where investors started to really salivate, from the earnings PR:

Based on current revenue visibility, resulting from our recently announced $110 million national account retrofit and growth expectations for the ESCO and agent driven distribution channels, Orion has set an initial FY 2020 revenue goal of $135M to $145M, representing growth of 100% to 120% over FY 2019. Orion expects to achieve an EBITDA margin of at least 10%, as well as positive net income and EPS, for the full year FY 2020. Orion believes it has sufficient available capital and liquidity resources to execute its growth plans in FY 2020

And, it's no surprise where this is coming from (Q4CC):

More important than the revenue growth we achieved in fiscal 2019 is the foundation we are building with a major national account, including a project valued at approximately 110 million in turnkey LED lighting and controls retrofit installations. We expect roughly 100 million of this project to be completed and recognized its revenue during fiscal 2020.

And management argues that there is also the potential for additional business from this customer in fiscal 2021 and beyond. And, this is just one customer, they have quite a few:

Management believes that the experience with this one customer is reproducible with others (Q4CC):

While we must continue to execute well on this project, there's also the potential for additional business from this customer in fiscal 2021 and beyond. Importantly, we believe that this model is repeatable with other national accounts and over the past year

If only a fraction of that is true, it's no wonder investors are celebrating.

Margins

With guidance like that, the past might have lost some relevance, but there were nevertheless some welcome developments, like the $6.0M in reduced overhead achieved in FY2019. Adjusted operating expenses declined 18.4% to $5.1M

The company already achieved positive adjusted EBITDA in H2 FY2019 although Q4 delivered a tiny negative result (-$49K).

Cash

Share-based compensation nor dilution are serious problems:

Valuation

There are two analysts following the company, and they expect an EPS of $0.36 for FY2020 (which began in April) giving the stock an earnings multiple of 7. However, for FY2021 they're not so optimistic, expecting EPS to fall back to $0.25.

Conclusion

After years of losses and relatively stagnant or even declining revenues, things have suddenly turned up in a comprehensive, indeed dramatic fashion. Management expects revenues in FY2020 (which started in April) to increase by 100%-120%!

This could just be a very exceptional year, or the start of a trend. Most of it is driven by one big customer, and we're inclined to say that where there is one, the next one is easier.

We won't know that for some time, but what we do know is that the shares are still cheap, despite the tremendous rally this year.

This is no surprise, the company was basically priced as a stagnant, loss-making outfit so the multiples were very low indeed and now it's a rapidly growing almost profitable company.

What's more, multiples could rise much further if FY2020 isn't a freak-year and growth continues thereafter, even if it's not likely to repeat the torrent FY2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OESX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

