PayPal Delivering Strong Growth - Now Needs To Sustain It

I estimate that this company would need to continue producing an average of 20% earnings growth per year to continue yielding significant upside.

Back in October of last year, I argued PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to have significant upside from the price of $83 that the stock was trading at the time. Specifically, I argued that on an assumed 20% growth in free cash flow per year for five years, the stock would have an estimated target price of $129.

Fast forward to today, and the stock is well on the way to approaching that target, trading at a price of $110 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Based on my previous assumptions, the main question is whether we can expect 20% growth in free cash flow to continue from here. Some readers of my previous article found it questionable as to whether PayPal can sustain this.

In the most recent earnings report for Q1 2019, we can see that growth in net income and earnings per diluted share has grown at a significantly faster pace than that of Q3 2018 - up by a respective 31% and 34% compared to the 15% and 17% growth seen in the prior quarter (on a year-on-year growth basis).

However, this comes with a caveat as PayPal's effective tax rate for Q1 2019 stood at 7%, which is quite less than the 18.2% for Q3 2018. Additionally, the year-on-year growth in total payment volume has decreased slightly to 22% from a prior 24%:

Source: PayPal Q1 2019 Results

In this regard, PayPal is still growing at a fairly consistent rate relative to last October. Total payment volume growth still remains quite high at 22%, but growth in this metric is showing signs of levelling off. It is noted that the company does not report growth in free cash flow for the most recent quarter, but for the purposes of simplification, I will make the assumption that free cash flow growth would be set to continue at approximately 20% given the growth in total payment volume and earnings.

However, I admit that using free cash flow as a metric to measure PayPal's growth might not have been fully informed in hindsight.

When we look at a breakdown of free cash flow growth, we see that while the rate of growth in free cash flow has accelerated since 2018, this is only due to the fact that free cash flow dipped into negative territory to begin with:

Source: ycharts.com

In this regard, let's make the assumption that EPS will grow at 20% over the remaining four years. Given that the recent growth of 31% in EPS was in part due to a lower effective tax rate, I deem 20% to be a more realistic growth figure. Again, a discount rate of 7% is assumed.

Earnings per Share

Source: ycharts.com

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 4) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Projected 20% earnings growth 1.88 2.25 2.70 3.24 7% discount rate 2.71 1.97 2.21 2.47

Terminal P/E Ratio 60 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 4 148.47 Target Price in Year 4 148.47 Upside from price of $110 34.97% 4-Year Annualized Rate of Return 6.99%

Source: Author's Calculations

Discounting earnings in lieu of free cash flow yields a target price of $148, which is just under a 35% upside from the current price.

The caveat behind this is that PayPal needs to sustain earnings growth at an average of 20% over the next four years. For instance, let us assume that EPS growth was to drop to 10%:

Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 4) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Projected 10% earnings growth 1.88 2.06 2.27 2.50 7% discount rate 2.71 1.80 1.85 1.91

Terminal P/E Ratio 60 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 4 114.36 Target Price in Year 4 114.36 Upside from price of $110 3.96% 4-Year Annualized Rate of Return 0.79%

Source: Author's Calculations

Looking forward, PayPal is expecting revenue to continue "growing at 16-17% at current spot rates", and the Venmo acquisition has continued to be a big success, generating 73% growth in TPV (total payment volume) to $21 billion.

The main risk to PayPal at this point is related to macroeconomic considerations. For instance, the International Monetary Fund has recently cautioned that $455 billion in GDP could be wiped off global growth should the effects of Brexit and U.S.-China tariffs prove to be too great of a stress on the economy. In turn, this would have the impact of reducing spending and, hence, total payment volumes processed through PayPal.

Looking ahead, I see PayPal continuing to have a strong outlook. However, the company needs to continue producing high earnings growth at the current P/E ratio and a significant slowdown in economic growth could concurrently lead to a slowdown in PayPal's business.

